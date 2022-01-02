Upfront: Magician Keith Barry on hacking brains, health habits and having fun

Keith Barry (45) is a magician, mentalist, hypnotist and motivational speaker. He has also used hypnosis on professional athletes to help their performance. Before becoming a full-time magician, he worked as a scientist. Born in Waterford, he lives in Dublin with his wife Mairead and their children, Breanna (13) and Braden (nine).

What were you like growing up?

I was always outdoors with our boxer dog. There was a gang of us and we’d climb trees, go in to haunted houses – as we used to call derelict houses – and muck around. I was a bit of a joker,

always up for a laugh.

Why did you learn magic?

It gave me confidence with people. I loved the look of wonder on people’s faces when you do a magic trick, and that has never changed to this day.

Choose three-ish words to describe yourself.

Adventurous, infinitely curious and positive.

Any New Year’s advice for health and good habits?

I’ve been going to a gym for 20 years but I say, before signing up for any gym, take a step back. Get a journal and take a full day without any phone and put some deep, meaningful thought into your why, your purpose. Then figure out how to hack your subconscious brain. I wrote a book on brain hacking.

How do you hack your brain?

Commit to 15 minutes of creative visualisation a day. Relax your body for five and then do five minutes of 6-3-6 breathing (in for six seconds, hold for three and out for three). That gets you into the alpha brain state. Finally, imagine you’re in a giant cinema and project your goals and dreams for your future.

Does visualisation work?

Yes, if alongside it you take massive action to achieve those goals. But with this 15-minute habit your subconscious brain is working in the background. After 21 days you’ll notice a shift in

your mindset.

What’s all this about having a daily cold shower ritual?

I never have the water fully hot, but then I let it go freezing cold. Scientifically speaking, after three minutes it becomes beneficial. The dopamine drops into your system. I laugh my way through it.

Tell us about your work with rugby players.

If Keith Earls made a mistake on the pitch, then for the rest of the game he’d be beating himself up internally. Under hypnosis, I programmed him so that if he missed a tackle, it was a trigger. It’d inspire him to play better for the rest of the game.

How do you help rugby players (and the rest of us) who want to reduce body fat?

Rugby players are scientifically measured within an inch of their life but some of them raid their kids’ sweets drawers and they can’t stop. It’s a subconscious tick. I hypnotise them to stop eating sweets.

Did fatherhood change you?

I changed just before fatherhood. In 2007, I had a very serious car accident. I was nearly killed. While they were cutting me out of the car I remember thinking, ‘what would I have done differently if I died right now?’ and I thought, ‘I would have had kids’. Then a year later our daughter was born.

Tell us about your school-sports sideline.

I don’t know how it happened but all of a sudden I’m a coach on my son’s rugby team. It all happens on Saturday and Sunday mornings, so no sleep-ins for anybody.

Best advice given?

The faster you fall behind, the more time you have to catch up. And push to failure and then keep pushing.

Who is your role model?

My dad, Ken Barry. He’s very positive and says panic achieves nothing.

How can we practise positivity?

Learn to laugh again and find ways to have fun. Not enough people are having fun – but lots pretend to on social media. They say that laughter is the best medicine but sometimes when people are seriously ill, it’s the only medicine. In my live shows people laugh until their face hurts. Having fun is very important.

What do you do for laughs?

I play cards at home with the kids or I take them foraging. I also met a mate for the first time in a year. The plan was to have a few pints and we agreed that there would be no Covid talk. Then we roared laughing for the next couple of hours.

Keith’s new live show is ‘Reconnected’. keithbarry.com