Upfront: Irish rugby star Claire McLaughlin on punditry, prayer and playing piano

Ulster and Ireland rugby international Claire McLaughlin. Photo: Darren Kidd/Press Eye Expand

Close

Ciara Dwyer

Claire McLaughlin (30) is a rugby player and doctor who earned her first international cap in the 2016 Women’s Six Nations . Currently recovering from an injury, she works in the Emergency Department of Ulster Hospital and is also a pundit on BBC for the Women’s Six Nations. Born in Bushmills, Co Antrim, she lives in Belfast with her husband Jonny.

What were you like as a little girl?

