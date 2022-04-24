Upfront: Irish rugby star Claire McLaughlin on punditry, prayer and playing piano

Claire McLaughlin (30) is a rugby player and doctor who earned her first international cap in the 2016 Women’s Six Nations . Currently recovering from an injury, she works in the Emergency Department of Ulster Hospital and is also a pundit on BBC for the Women’s Six Nations. Born in Bushmills, Co Antrim, she lives in Belfast with her husband Jonny.

What were you like as a little girl?

I was a bit of a tomboy. I loved playing with my brothers in the garden or being out on the farm helping my dad.

Choose three words to describe yourself.

I would say: hard-working, kind and competitive.

How do you balance your rugby with your medical training?

You don’t get paid for women’s rugby, so you have to balance setting up your career with your passion. I initially got involved in the Irish squad the same year that I was doing my finals in medicine. I was balancing revision alongside the Six Nations.

Did you pay a price for that?

I deferred my final year exams because I found out that I had an underlying heart condition. I started to get palpitations brought on by the stress of revising, training, potentially getting my first cap in the Six Nations and all the coffee I was drinking. I had surgery to fix my heart issue and three weeks later I was playing rugby. I got my first cap during that Six Nations.

How does a doctor deal with having an injury?

I injured my right ankle in May 2019 in training. It was a freak accident and I ended up having surgery. I went back to work four weeks later. Being a doctor, I felt like I needed to work, but it was too soon. It prolonged the recovery and I had to have a second operation.

Why do you choose to work in the emergency department?

It’s stressful and hectic but I enjoy it. The team is great. There is such a variety of patients – elderly, children and middle-aged.

Read More

What drives you?

The desire to be the best that I can. With rugby, I’ve played with Ulster and Ireland and I’ve played in the World Cup. I want to do that again.

Best advice you give?

Work to your 100pc in everything you do.

Do you think Irish women’s rugby will ever become professional?

It has to, especially when you see the other teams going professional. Look at Wales in the Six Nations. They have a couple of professional contracts in place in the past few months and already they’ve made massive strides forward.

Do you like working as a pundit?

Yes, but it’s been quite a steep learning curve. You have to do quite a bit of research to make sure you know about all the players, the systems they are trying to implement and how they play their game. Also, live TV is scary because you could say anything.

You play piano – does that help you unwind?

I started when I was six. I use it as my time away from the stresses of studies, work or even rugby. I’m so glad that I have it. I can sit down and play for two hours if I have the time.

Your faith is also important...

I’m a Christian. My faith has been really important to me over the past number of years. When I was playing rugby, I wore a strap around my wrist and I put AO1 on it – Audience of One. I’d say prayers before going out on the pitch but I’d never pray that we’d win. Instead I’d pray for everyone to come out of it safely.

You got married last year. Did marriage change you?

Marriage has mellowed me. Before, I was a little uptight and I would have stressed out about stuff but my husband tells me to wise up. He is very supportive.

What do you think of Ireland’s chances for the next two games?

Today will be a hard match against England. But I think we should have a good chance against Scotland because they have been under par.

Women’s Six Nations Rugby England v Ireland today 12 noon. Ireland v Scotland April 30 @8pm womens.sixnationsrugby.com