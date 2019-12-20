A dating expert has given shoppers last-minute advice on Christmas presents, as she advises to ditch any stagnant relationships and enjoy "the best time of year to be single."

A dating expert has given shoppers last-minute advice on Christmas presents, as she advises to ditch any stagnant relationships and enjoy "the best time of year to be single."

'Under no circumstances get them a household item'- Dating expert offers last minute Christmas gift advice

Dating can be tough at Christmas according to dating expert Mairéad Loughman.

But in the last three years, the Westmeath woman has set up almost 5,000 dates.

Ms Loughman, from Mullingar, who launched LoveHQ three years ago in an effort to set singletons up with each other, gave some advice to last-minute Christmas shoppers.

She said to avoid practical household items at all costs.

"Buy them something special, make them feel special," she said.

"Something romantic. Most people have everything they need, so why not do something that's an experience, maybe a weekend away or something you could do together.

"Just don't get anything practical, it's your someone special, and, under no circumstances get them a household item. It's the time of the year to treat your partner.

"Have a conversation about how much you're spending so one person doesn't spend more, but really presents don't matter, make them feel special."

The Mullingar matchmaker said that everyone feels pressure to be in a relationship at Christmas but that anyone not enjoying their relationship should break up with the partners immediately and enjoy what she says is the best time to be single.

"I think it's the time of a year where a relationship comes to an end," she said.

"A lot of people actually stay in dead-end relationships coming up to Christmas because they don't want to break up that close to Christmas.

"There is a lot of stress. A huge amount of pressure. People are meeting family and friends for the first time, there's pressure there with presents.

"I would recommend breaking up with your partner if you're not feeling it. Christmas is a great time to be single. It's the best time of the year to be single. Just go out and own it. Just end it now, there's no point in wasting your Christmas and theirs, and you'll save a bit of money to spend on yourself."

Ms Loughman, who runs her personal dating service, said that Christmas can be quite lonely. Her advice for anyone feeling lonely is to make a list of all of their friends and actually meet up with them.

Online Editors