TV vet's fears over 68pc rise in abandoned 'lockdown dogs'

Celebrity vet Pete Wedderburn has spoken of his concern at the surge in people abandoning 'lockdown dogs' over recent months.

Irish charity Dogs Trust has reported a 68pc rise in the number of people leaving animals with them over the months of August and September, which the TV vet described as a "big rise".

The first lockdown saw a huge demand for pets, particularly dogs.

"The positive is that it's been a really good time to get a dog. People who used to be going out to work all the time, now they're at home all the time," he said as he launched his new subscription-based website, Petfixclub.com, aimed at pet owners.

"They actually do have the facility to keep a dog now. So it's really, really important before getting a pet to consider what sort of animal is best for you and best for your situation.

"We cover that in Petfix Club as well. We have a help section that guides potential pet owners to choosing the right pet for their particular situation."

He said so many animals are being returned once people realise how much work is involved in keeping a dog, in terms of the responsibility involved and the costs.

The new site offers a range of advice and videos as well as a pet shop selling leads, collars and animal treats.

Wedderburn said they have linked up with petbond.ie to help people find an animal from an ethical source.

He said he felt there was a "gap in the market" for a website offering interactive and personalised advice for pet owners - including talking them through a DIY Triage process.

Solved

This helps users identify whether or not their pet's ailment is serious enough to warrant a visit to the vet or is something that can be solved online.

While he admits that it's impossible to fully examine an animal virtually, he wants to provide "very effective triage" to determine the seriousness of the complaint.

There is also a follow-up 'ask the vet' feature to connect with a vet via email.

The new website also reminds subscribers about vaccine schedules and when to worm their animal so it's a "customised experience".

He has been working on the concept for the past two years and launched the site yesterday with Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny, who revealed he has a Weimaraner named Ruby.

Wedderburn said the new website, which costs users €7 a month, aims to "promote optimal health and wellbeing".

Herald