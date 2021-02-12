‘Truth could be revealed’ – today is a rare date that reads the same backwards and forwards

Today marks a special occasion, as the date is unique in being a palindrome, meaning it’s read the same both forwards and backwards.

Using the DD/MM/YYYY format, 12/02/2021 is the only day this year where this will occur. It’s been only just a year since this last happened on 02/02/2020.

After today though, it’s only set to take place once more this decade (22/02/2022), after which people will have to wait until 2030 for the dates to align as such again.

The significance of this may be more than just a coincidence for those who believe in numerology. According to Irish numerologist Grainne Tyndall of Numbers4Success.com, numerology is the ancient science of numbers.

“It’s based on the idea that numbers - just like colour, just like sound - have an energy,” she said. “It’s all connected.”

“Pythagoras is renowned for bringing numerology to our awareness.”

“It’s been around for thousands of years, it’s not something of the new age.”

Ms Tyndall, who has been working as a numerologist for 25 years, went on to explain the significance of Friday’s unique nature, and what it could mean.

“It’s about speaking up, it’s about being able to be heard, it’s about freedom of speech - which is quite interesting I think when you think of energetically what’s going on in the world’s stage.”

“Truth could be revealed on Friday. There could be things that come out that haven’t been disclosed.”

“We can see that at the moment obviously in Ireland with the whole Mother and Baby scandal; things that have been hidden for years.”

“But also it’s about people, us collectively coming out, being heard - and being heard on all platforms of communication.”

In the last number of years, many people have taken renewed interest in numerology, much like astrology. Ms Tyndall discussed why she feels that young people in particular are attracted to it.

“Certainly the younger generation are very open to this,” she said. “They are very much open to the idea that there’s something greater than just this.”

“It couldn’t be just this, there has to be something else… And it’s not religious or anything, numerology isn’t religious.”

“I feel people are searching, and those who have been born particularly as I said since the year 2000, they’re coming in with a very different, quite balanced viewpoint I feel, more than those of us born in the 20th century.”

It’s also worth noting that in some places, such as the US, today is not a palindrome date as they follow the MM/DD/YYYY format for calendars. However, that format actually allows for even more palindromes, with 10 days in a row in January being palindromes.

For those waiting for a palindrome that works in both formats, it’ll be necessary to survive into the next century, as it’s not set to occur until 12/12/2121.

