Trump feels betrayed but he never gave back the loyalty he demanded

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson during a public hearing of the US House Select Committee investigating the 2020 Capitol Hill riots. Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Expand

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson during a public hearing of the US House Select Committee investigating the 2020 Capitol Hill riots. Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Paul Waldman

In the final minutes of Tuesday’s extraordinary hearing of the January 6 select committee in the US Congress, Republican representative Liz Cheney teased a revelation of possible crimes that had been committed — not on that awful day or leading up to it, but after. Namely, potential witness tampering.

Cheney revealed that witnesses coming before the committee had been contacted by people close to Donald Trump. One unnamed witness said something that could have come right from a mafia movie: “What they said to me is, as long as I continue to be a team player, they know that I’m on the team, I’m doing the right thing, I’m protecting who I need to protect, you know, I’ll continue to stay in good graces in Trump world. And they have reminded me a couple of times that Trump does read transcripts and just to keep that in mind as I proceeded through my depositions and interviews with the committee.”

