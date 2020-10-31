Karen Slaton fell in love with Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential debates. When he stepped on to the stage, she saw something there. He was rude, but she liked it. It worked for her. Within six months, she and her boyfriend had thrown all their money and time into owning and managing a store dedicated to all things Trump.

Any customer who enters the Trumped Store wearing a face mask is told it is not required. If they do not take it off, the owners will repeat the message, but this time a bit more assertively to make their point clear.

In the corner of the shop in Show Low, Arizona, are framed prints of George Washington praying at Valley Forge. Above them is a television tuned in on One America News, a far-right pro-Trump cable channel.

On the walls hang letters from the president and first lady thanking the owners for their dedication and kindness. There are puzzles, stickers, books, life-size cut-outs of President Trump and Melania and previous White House press secretaries. There are flags. Dozens of flags. Pro-police flags, Donald Trump flags, Second Amendment flags…

The venture was the brainchild of Steve Slaton, now Karen’s husband. She thought it was a stupid idea at first but, after adding a coffee shop and hot dogs, they immediately started making a profit.

Merchandise at the Trumped Store in Show Low, Arizona

Merchandise at the Trumped Store in Show Low, Arizona

The store is not affiliated with the Trump campaign but it does act as a hub for like-minded locals and tourists to gather and talk about their profound love of the US president. There are small, temporary Trump pop-up shops all over the country — often copying the Slatons’ designs — but it is rare to see one in a permanent location with long-term plans to stay in business.

The Slatons’ entire livelihood and identity is wrapped up in this store dedicated to a political leader who will leave office if not within days, then in four years. Before Trump, Karen Slaton (née Mackean) had been a high-end interior designer with a firm of over 100 staff. She was happy. She listened to conservative talk shows and voted in presidential elections. That was it. She thought her life was perfect.

Then the Great Recession of 2008 hit and devastated Arizona. Homes lost 56pc of their value and repossessions bled from the state capital of Phoenix, three hours west of Show Low, to the outskirts of the state.

The developers whom Karen worked with went under and her clients were being dragged out of their homes with their $15,000 couches. It was less a recession than depression in rural Arizona.

Overnight, Karen’s life changed. “God works in mysterious ways,” she says. “It opened a window for me to get involved. I was pretty happy doing what I was doing.”

That year, Barack Obama ran for president. A central plan of his campaign was a new healthcare bill, dubbed Obamacare by opponents, which promised to give affordable healthcare to every citizen, even those with pre-existing conditions. The main sticking point for Karen was how it would be funded.

“We were taxed enough already, that was it. We just dug our heels in. That’s what started the whole thing. You’re damn right we’re taxed enough already, so people rose up against it. Hallelujah!”

She immediately joined the Tea Party and rose in ranks, protesting and campaigning against Obama and his taxes. The Tea Party is a movement within the Republican Party focused on lowering taxes and decreasing the national debt. It was exciting for Karen. Between 4,000 and 5,000 supporters regularly gathered in downtown Tucson to campaign against Obama’s policies. The movement as a whole virtually disappeared within five years, but the skeleton remained, built upon the backs of regular people who felt undervalued by the government, misunderstood by the media and buried under financial burdens.

US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Bullhead City, Arizona on Wednesday

US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Bullhead City, Arizona on Wednesday

The Trump movement bears this same skeleton but is wrapped in new rhetoric. With his unsubtle retweets of accounts spreading conspiracy theories and talk about “draining the DC swamp” and the fake news media who never listened, he appears to provide solace for the misunderstood, the financially victimised and the people who feel the government has never served them.

Steve Slaton became mobilised in politics around the same time as Karen. In 2008, he was living on the other side of the state in Flagstaff, working as a residential appraiser. It was not the housing crisis and taxes that brought him to politics, but immigration. After hearing about an undocumented immigrant from Mexico killing a white child, immigration reform became his mission. In 2008, attempted to run for governor of the state on the Tea Party ticket. He failed but did bring more attention to immigration reform.

In 2010, Arizona Senate Bill 1070 was passed. It is one of the strictest and most controversial immigration laws in the US, making Arizona citizens accountable for investigating the citizenship of their neighbours and friends. It is a bill that in effect legalises and encourages racial profiling, with a focus on anyone looking remotely Mexican. For Steve, this was a win.

He became more deeply involved with the Tea Party movement and was eventually was hired by Karen to work with her in a new organisation called Americans For Prosperity. This is a libertarian-conservative advocacy group created after Obama’s inauguration to mobilise citizens against that administration’s policies on climate change and healthcare.

By 2016, their lives were dedicated to conservative activism and they were approached to run two offices for the Trump campaigns, one in Show Low and another in Snowflake. They started with 4,000 signs and hundreds of T-shirts and hats, and ran out of stock immediately. Steve would go every Saturday to the state campaign headquarters to get hundreds of signs, but they kept running out.

Around September 2016, a little over a month before the election, the campaign ran out of shirts and hats. The Slatons started making their own and giving them away. The demand kept increasing.

They cut ties with the campaign and started selling their merchandise with their original designs. Two weeks after the election, the campaign office in Show Low was in effect turned into the Trumped Store.

Shortly after it opened in 2016, the word, ‘Nazi’ was spray-painted on the shopfront, along with swear words. It would be vandalised at least five more times over the following four years.

Concerns over rioting during the Black Lives Matter protests brought local community members armed and ready in militia garb to protect the store at a moment’s notice. It is important to note that no crimes connected to the Black Lives Matter movement in Show Low were reported and the armed militia spent the evenings drinking coffee and eating Trumped Store hot dogs.

The community surrounding the store has worked on protecting it. There is a sense of fraternity in being on the same part of the political spectrum in a very divided America.

Jim, who declined to give his surname, a 45-year-old computer programmer from Minnesota, is visiting his parents in Show Low when they stop by the shop to buy some merchandise before a planned election victory celebration. He has been to about five or six Trump pop-up shops but never a permanent one. The feeling in these shops is “always the same”, he says. “I go in one and laugh and everyone’s having a positive experience, joking and having a good time because that is what Trump does — he brings people together.”

Stetson Kizzar, a 33-year-old manager in solar energy and a long-time customer, believes that more people will vote for Trump in this election than in 2016. He believes the movement has only grown, as shown in the store’s popularity. Often when he stopped by this summer, it was packed with visitors eating hot dogs and waiting in long queues to buy $20 T-shirts.

Even Drew Walker, a 19-year-old barista and employee at the Trumped Store who refers to the Democratic ticket as “Joe and his ho”, admits he has tough conversations with liberal friends and family over the fact he works at the shop. He says, though, that nobody will vote for Biden merely because his alleged dementia is too apparent.

Little of this reflects what is happening outside the store. According to the CNN poll of polls, Biden is expected to win the nationwide popular vote with at least a 10pc margin. In fact, polling across the board has consistently shown a win for Biden over Trump by margins of 5pc and above for the past month.

How Arizona could play a major role in the US election

Twitter

Email

How Arizona could play a major role in the US election

Arizona has voted for the Republican candidate in all but two post-war presidential elections (1948 and 1996), but polls suggest a strong chance that it will shuffle to the left, albeit probably not enough to hand the state to Biden. The shift from Republican to Democrat appears to be happening across the country.

At the Trumped Store, though, their support is not about political party. It is about Trump. To be hired, you must prove that you are all in with the president, his policies and his beliefs and his plans. You cannot be wishy-washy. The Slatons don’t even think of themselves as Republicans; they identify as strict conservatives who follow the president to the point that they make members of both the Republican and Democratic party uncomfortable by selling Trump 2024 hats. (The hats are more of a nod to the hope of Donald Trump Jr running than his father breaking the constitutional two-term limit on presidents.)

The Slatons could be defined as ‘Trumplicans’ — a movement and, some hope, future party that has been quietly discussed at the store.

Ignoring polls, largely because they are being reported via mainstream media that the Trumped Store’s clientele regards as ‘fake news’, the Slatons continue to tell visitors: “Trump will win the election. There is no back-up plan for the store. He will win.”

When pushed on what really will happen to their livelihood and identities when Trump leaves office, be it now or in four years, they revealed they do have a back-up plan.

The store has been the space in which both Karen and Steve’s identities have been defined, politically as activists, romantically as a newly married couple and financially as retail owners in an economy struggling under the pandemic. It is not going away.

The Slatons plan for it to continue as a space for rallies, talks, events — all things Trump — in an effort to keep people involved in the movement.

They envisage adding military grade supplies to protect conservatives from left-wing extremists who they believe will gain power under a Biden administration and who will try to take away their guns. Words such as Antifa and Marxist float around as they talk about how there is actually a demand in the community for a shop that sells supplies for civil war and doomsday “preppers” who hope to independently protect their homes and spaces from liberal extremists.

As for now, Karen and Steve are preparing the store for election night, calling armed community members to guard the place against rioters after the Trump win they are anticipating, and making sure they have enough hot dogs to feed the volunteers.

Online Editors