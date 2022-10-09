Triona McCarthy: Hair tips and why in-store shopping makes good scents

I’ve never been to a party I didn’t enjoy and the recent Image Business of Beauty Awards was an exceptional night! Not just because I was able to bring my favourite accessory with me, my hubby Will, but it was just so much fun. The awards, which are pretty much the Irish Oscars of beauty, are always a great night out to celebrate the industry professionals — or unofficial therapists, as I like to call them, on account of how brilliant they make us all feel.

I felt fabulous in bright yellow on the night — and I didn’t spend too much on my look. In the interests of being sustainable and money-saving, I raided my wardrobe and ended up wearing old things and just making sure my hair and make-up was OK — what with the best hair and make-up people milling around for a close inspection!

So, in the interest of saving some moola and not sending loads to landfill, autumn is the perfect time to go through your clothes and beauty stash and use up what you already have before buying anything new.

It might be as simple as taking an old matte lipstick and mixing it with foundation to create a cream blush,

but I can assure you it’ll make you feel extra fab.

You’re welcome!

THE TRICK

We all love to keep the candle jar after the candle comes to an end. Instead of hacking at the leftover wax and making a godawful mess, put the jar in the freezer for a few hours. The frozen wax will pop out like an ice cube and leave behind an empty, pretty jar to reuse for any make-up bits.

THE TREND

Bio beautify

We’re all about organic beauty these days and of course what we put on and into our bodies makes a big difference. So, if your old serum is finito and you fancy trying something more sustainable, new and Irish, check out these three new products, all for the face, from Sligo-based company Voya.

These Cosmos-certified serums use marine science and biotechnology for great skin. Choose between Hyaluronate Anti-pollution Serum, Bio Retinol Concentrate Serum and Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum for a natural and healthy way to combat your skin’s woes.

The brand put two years into working with cosmetic chemists and scientists to create these serums which help everything from fighting pollution to retaining moisture and balancing our skin’s naturally produced oils.

Try the Voya Bio Retinol concentrate serum, €78, with grapefruit and apricot. It works to reduce hyperpigmentation and encourages collagen. Each morning, add three drops to your fresh,

make-up-less face before you do anything else.

THE TREATMENT

Hair we go

My Instagram feed was on fire recently with all the Irish glitterati celebrating the opening of HairPeople, right, a new venture from TV star Jennifer Zamparelli and super hairstylist Bernadette Byrnes, otherwise known as Bee. They created the beautiful new salon on Adelaide Road in Dublin 2. With sustainability and great hair at its core, HairPeople is on a mission to give you a first-class experience as soon as you set foot in the door — its fabulous Instagram feed really showcases the salon’s work. Be sure to make an appointment for when you’re in the area next; online booking is available. See hairpeople.salon

THE TOOLS

I went to Hillary in Ranelagh before the Image BOBs. Chloe took charge, telling me what I needed was ‘Hollywood glam’ hair, as it’s a quick and easy style to do. She used metal clips in my hair, placing them in a row down the front. I left the salon with them in and strict instructions to remove them and

gently comb my hair before heading out. I had a marvellous mane of glam waves and I was so impressed that I went on a hunt myself for something similar online. Check out these Hair Setting Clips, eight for €8, from prettylittlething.ie

THE TALK

Makes scents

It’s not news that my personal and work lives have always meant my days are a big blend of press trips, parenting and public appearances. One minute, I’m bringing the kids to school or doing laundry, the next I’m at a lavish event speaking on stage in front of hundreds of people. But the thread that connects my two lives has to be my love for shopping — actual physical shopping in bricks-and-mortar stores. It’s often how I come across any new stock and get to try things out first-hand so I can report on them.



One of the latest is called Scopoli, a fragrance range you can find at Havana Boutique in

Donnybrook. With Irish and French connections, the gender-neutral scents are created in a Dublin perfumery and bottled by hand, so the brand really is something special. Plus the cap is made from cork bark mixed with recycled ocean plastics. I discovered it all because I walked to the actual shop! I adore the fragrance Markievicz, €90. Its inspo is Countess Markievicz, the famous Irish revolutionary leader.

So, in a similar vein, here are a few more Irish stores I’m loving right now:



It’s a no-brainer that perfumes can’t really be an impulse buy online. More often than not, a trip to a shop to try out a few fragrances will be essential. So, the next time you’re in the ‘real’ capital, call into stylish sisters Lisa and Susan-Jane in their swanky store, Olori in Cork city, which sells not only the most desirable designer threads, but a fab fragrance range that should be on your radar. Alchimista Enapay Parfum, €120, olori.ie, has top notes of bergamot, lemon and rosemary, heart notes of jasmine, geranium and cinnamon and base notes of sandalwood, Asian wood and tonka bean. The word Enapay is linked to the ancient Sioux Indians, and means “fearless”, so you know it’ll be a knockout.

Samui, the clothing store at 17 Drawbridge Street in Cork city, stocks the Australian brand Aesop. This is a product line that I think needs to be tried in person rather than bought online. Not just because of the price — yes, the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, right, will set you back €40 — but also because there are so many fragrances that need to be sniffed to be believed. Samui also carries the iconic Escentric Molecules range by master perfumer Geza Schoen. See samuicork.com