Your travel expert: How can holidaymakers protect themselves against airline strikes?

This is turning into a hellish summer for holidaymakers. We've had Irish Ferries cancellations and French Air Traffic Controller strikes.

We've got a battle royale between Ryanair, its pilots and cabin crew.

CityJet has suffered a wave of disruption on its Dublin to London City routes. All of which has a knock-on effect on refund and reimbursement claims already underway, with some of our readers still trying to recoup costs incurred during Storm Emma.

Is it possible to protect yourself against delays and cancellations in advance? The answer is no (second-guessing strikes or weather is a mug's game), but you can take steps to limit your exposure. Here's how.

1. Think ahead on travel insurance: It's too late to take out a policy when you hear of a strike (you won't be covered). Instead, buy an annual policy. Check that it covers industrial action, missed departure and 'Travel Disruption'.

2. Travel disruption: This covers each insured person on a policy for additional transport or accommodation costs up to around €1,000pp. It includes most scenarios involving travel cancellations (though not lost leave or attraction fees booked in advance). On my last annual family renewal, I paid roughly €45 for four of us.

3. Pick your time: As we've seen, unions tend to strike at times of maximum impact. Or as the rest of us know them, school holidays. You can lessen the odds of being affected by booking travel off-peak or avoiding bank holiday weekends. Though obviously, there are no guarantees.

4. Join a loyalty programme: Like any business, airlines value loyal and high-spending customers, and can prioritise these when re-scheduling passengers of cancelled flights or moving them to partner airlines. If you fly regularly, consider signing up.

5. Try a travel agent: Irish travel agents and tour operators have gone above and beyond in travel crises to rearrange plans and get people home. Clearly, you don't need their help to book a simple flight. But for a family holiday, or big outlay like a honeymoon, it's worth a call - not least for the added protection of a licensed and bonded operator (see itaa.ie).

6. To wait, or not to wait? Not knowing if or when strikes will go ahead is infuriating for passengers. Should you make alternative plans, or wait in hope until your airline confirms a cancellation? That decision can only be made by you. However, one thing's sure - if you book another flight before a cancellation is confirmed, you are not entitled to a refund, from either airline or travel insurer.

For more on your passenger rights, check flightrights.ie. Industry group Airlines for Europe also has a petition running online at keepeuropesskiesopen.com.

Irish Independent