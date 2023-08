Your best Airbnb disaster stories: ‘My host kept me awake all night having sex... in my room’

On the 15th anniversary of the short-term rental company, Molly Furey hears from customers who experienced some very unusual acts of hospitality

Hannah had to pay her host in Lyon to get her laptop back. Photo: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Molly Furey Today at 06:30