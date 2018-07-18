World's coolest holiday destination chosen for 2018 by holidaymakers

New York has been named the world's coolest holiday destination for 2018 by holidaymakers.

The Big Apple is followed by Iceland, South America and Paris.

According to a study of 2,000 British travellers by First Direct bank, the top 10 coolest destinations are were chosen because of their unique culture, strong selection of acitivites and attractions, and great reviews from travel writers and influencers.

Some traditional party hotspots, such as Ibiza and Marbella, have even been labelled as 'not cool'.

One reason could be that eight out of 10 holidaymakers now claim they prefer to get up at 5am than fall into bed at 5am, with only one third saying the chance to party influenced their choice of holiday destination.

A third of UK travellers say they want others to think they're going somewhere enviable on holiday.

Nearly half (45pc) want family and friends to be jealous of their destination.

Joe Gordon, head of First Direct, said: "Being off the beaten track or offering value for money doesn't have an impact on whether somewhere is a cool holiday destination.

"Holidaymakers told us different cultures, and finding places to stay and see that others haven't experienced yet, is key to having a good time on holiday.

1. New York

2. Iceland

3. South America

4. Paris

5. Japan

6. Amsterdam

7. Cuba

8. Tuscany

9. Cote d'Azur

10. Croatia

