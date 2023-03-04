| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Washington DC - travel with Pól Ó Conghaile to a ‘movie set of a city’ full of political intrigue

Whisper it, but DC’s museums, neighbourhoods and political intrigue may make for a better city break than Boston or Chicago...

Washington Expand
Neil Armstrong's space suit at the National Air and Space Museum, Washington DC Expand
Black Lives Matter Plaza, Washington DC. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Expand
Washington National Mall and Lincoln Memorial Expand
Kramers books Expand
Cycling in Washington Expand
President Obama visiting Ben's Chili Bowl in 2009, where he ordered a Chili Half Smoke with Cheese. Photo: Linda Davidson / staff/ The Washington Post via Getty Images Expand
Arlington Cemetery Expand
Expand
Expand
Touring the US Capitol. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
The Spy Museum in Washington DC. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand

Close

Washington

Washington

Neil Armstrong's space suit at the National Air and Space Museum, Washington DC

Neil Armstrong's space suit at the National Air and Space Museum, Washington DC

Black Lives Matter Plaza, Washington DC. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Black Lives Matter Plaza, Washington DC. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Washington National Mall and Lincoln Memorial

Washington National Mall and Lincoln Memorial

Kramers books

Kramers books

Cycling in Washington

Cycling in Washington

President Obama visiting Ben's Chili Bowl in 2009, where he ordered a Chili Half Smoke with Cheese. Photo: Linda Davidson / staff/ The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Obama visiting Ben's Chili Bowl in 2009, where he ordered a Chili Half Smoke with Cheese. Photo: Linda Davidson / staff/ The Washington Post via Getty Images

Arlington Cemetery

Arlington Cemetery

Touring the US Capitol. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Touring the US Capitol. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

The Spy Museum in Washington DC. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

The Spy Museum in Washington DC. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

/

Washington

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

“I’m not gonna talk you into nothin’ no more. I’m not gonna talk you outta nothin’ no more. I’m just gonna tell you the truth.”

I overhear these words in Washington DC. The US capital is a movie set of a city, home to iconic buildings like the White House, Supreme Court and Capitol. It’s a nexus of political energy, partisan squabbles, angry demonstrations, bar-hopping lobbying and the messy cut and thrust of law-making. But the words are not spoken by some senator, or movie star, or tour guide. They’re spoken by a woman scolding her friend in Ben’s Chili Bowl (benschilibowl.com).

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy