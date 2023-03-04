Washington DC - travel with Pól Ó Conghaile to a ‘movie set of a city’ full of political intrigue

“I’m not gonna talk you into nothin’ no more. I’m not gonna talk you outta nothin’ no more. I’m just gonna tell you the truth.”

I overhear these words in Washington DC. The US capital is a movie set of a city, home to iconic buildings like the White House, Supreme Court and Capitol. It’s a nexus of political energy, partisan squabbles, angry demonstrations, bar-hopping lobbying and the messy cut and thrust of law-making. But the words are not spoken by some senator, or movie star, or tour guide. They’re spoken by a woman scolding her friend in Ben’s Chili Bowl (benschilibowl.com).

I made a beeline for this place after arriving in the city, paying $8 for the original half-smoke — a pork sausage lathered with beef chilli. Opened in 1958, it’s a U Street institution whose walls are plastered in photos of famous visitors, from Miles Davis to the Obamas, Anthony Bourdain and even Bono.

Expand Close President Obama visiting Ben's Chili Bowl in 2009, where he ordered a Chili Half Smoke with Cheese. Photo: Linda Davidson / staff/ The Washington Post via Getty Images / Facebook

But the best thing about it is the conversation in the booth behind me. Three women go back and forth, hashing something out, probably many things, until their order number is called and their food is brought in brown paper bags and they stand up and take it away.

“I’m just gonna tell you the truth.”

I came here to see the set-piece museums and galleries, the neighbourhoods and National Mall. But I think Washington may happen in the spaces between.

Ben’s sits along a strip once known as ‘Black Broadway’, a place where acts like Cab Calloway and Pearl Bailey played local theatres. It’s been to hell and back, from riots after Martin Luther King’s shooting to no-go drug zone, Green Line construction disruption and today’s air of change. Walking east towards Shaw, I read signs on the Georgia Avenue heritage trail, seek out the murals of The DC Alley Museum, and spot hip enclaves like Le Colombe Coffee Roasters.

A poster on a garage door nearby shows a tank rolling in: “Gentrification Zone... Power! Power! Power!”

The US Census Bureau lists the population of DC at 671,803. Millions more live in the metro area, which sprawls around the Potomac and green lungs like Arlington Cemetery, but the core feels compact and walkable. Neighbourhoods like Cardoza, Shaw, or the buzzy nightlife of Adams Morgan, or historic Georgetown, are a healthy walk or a few subway stops from Downtown.

Along M Street in Georgetown, I get a sense of the money washing about the place. It’s low-rise and leafy, lined with pricey interiors shops, a new edition of retail concept store Showfields, and opulent restaurants like the Blue Duck Tavern and Robert De Niro’s Nobu. It’s a place for $5 cupcakes and $20 cocktails, a suburb JFK and Julia Child called home during their time in the capital.

I also stop at The Exorcist Steps, a steep, dank passage above a garage forecourt famous from the 1973 movie. “In the film’s climactic ending, Father Karras plummets the seventy-five steps to his death,” a plaque elaborates.

Julia Child and JFK. De Niro and the devil. DC is a cinematic place, much of it instantly recognisable from our screens. Of course, those ‘you-are-there’ moments can be tourist-thronged and obvious, but I love them as much as as travel’s stumble-upon secrets. Washington’s wonders feel recognisable and novel all at once.

One building that has been a backdrop for drama, romance, adventure, extreme weather events (and alien attacks) is the White House. There’s a surprisingly close view from the north side on Pennsylvania Avenue, albeit one closely patrolled by Secret Service agents, K9 units and Suburbans with blacked-out windows. Amidst the tourists is a man blasting tunes from a speaker and calling himself ‘The Truth Conductor’. His sign says: “Stop hating each other because you disagree”.

On Lafayette Square nearby, close to Black Lives Matter Plaza, there’s a sign about the construction of the White House in the 1790s. “The use of enslaved labor to build the home of the President of the United States illuminates our country’s conflicted relationship with the institution of slavery and the ideals of freedom and equality promised in America’s founding documents,” one passage reads.

That unease, that sense of history being played out on these streets, feels electric to me. Eating a bagel in Zeke’s coffee shop around the corner, I wonder which diplomats, aides or lobbyists may be in hushed conversation around me. When a helicopter flies by my hotel room, I jump up to see whether it is Marine One, carrying the President. (It is not).

I walk past Ford’s Theatre, where Lincoln was shot in 1865. In my head, I play out scenes from Veep, All The President’s Men and, erm, White House Down. I seek out Pete’s Diner, a greasy spoon set near the US Capitol, because I’ve read that former Speaker John Boehner ate there. (The bacon is tough as a boot heel, but it’s cheap and friendly and I get breakfast and endless coffee refills for half the price of a cocktail on M Street).

I take a US Capitol tour (visitthecapitol.gov; free). After passing TV crews on the lawn, checking through security and pouring out my water bottle at their behest, I join a group led by a guide in a red blazer. He takes us to the echoey rotunda, past the Speaker’s office, along corridors where senators and congressmen shuffle, over stone and marble floors worn to a shine over the centuries.

“Do you have any ghost activity?” someone asks.

“Not since I’ve been here. But I don’t work at night.”

“Can you tell us about January 6th?’

“I can’t talk about that.”

“It’s a quieter city,” says Mark Payne, the Irish manager of the Doyle Collection’s Dupont Circle Hotel, when I ask him to compare DC to Boston, Chicago or New York. “It shuts down around nine at night… it’s a bit of a power city, isn’t it? Everybody needs to get stuff done.”

He’s talking about Downtown, of course. The place empties out when politicians go home, but neighbourhoods remain buzzy and tourists continue to flock — drawn by those epic attractions. The Smithsonian alone consists of 17 museums and galleries and a zoo, I learn. They have “more than 150 million objects, works of art and specimens to discover,” says tourism website, washington.org.

I pick one, the National Air & Space Museum (airandspace.si.edu; free), reopened after a major restoration. It’s stunning. I step into the fuselage of a DC7. I see Evel Knievel’s stunt motorbike, the Harley XR 750 that jumped 14 Greyhound buses. I stand, separated only by a piece of display glass, next to Neil Armstrong’s space suit. I marvel at the actual Apollo 11 Command Module.

There are even posters in the loo explaining how to go to the toilet in space. “Astronauts have to train on Earth with a camera in order to align themselves for a successful deposit,” reads one note. I instantly WhatsApp my son at home.

Renovations continue, with 15 more exhibits set to open here over the next three years. That’s just one museum. And the fun doesn’t stop at the Smithsonian.

“Spy stuff is cooler than regular stuff,” is one of the taglines at the International Spy Museum at L’Enfant Plaza (spymuseum.org; from $30.95). At the outset, I’m given a secret identity — Blake Brown, code name Raptor — which I use on interactive puzzles and challenges as I go. Exhibits range from 007’s Aston Martin DB5 to Enigma machines, deliciously analogue disguise kits to cyber crime explainers and stop-you-in-your-tracks artefacts — the ice pick used to kill Leon Trotsky, for example. It also casts George Washington as the nation’s first spymaster.

“He simply outspied us,” as a British Officer said.

I can’t get enough of DC’s detail. The subway stations, with their waffle-like concrete cladding. The big, yellow letters of Black Lives Matter painted on 16th St. The desperately sad tents and sleeping bags homeless people have pitched under trees and in doorways. Glossy outlets at The Wharf, a huge new waterfront development (with not one, but two Gordon Ramsay joints). Maybe it feels less generic and bleurgh when the sailing starts up and the parades roll, but for now, the moment that most satisfies me at The Wharf is a cop ticketing a Maserati on Parker Row.

As my time runs out, I walk along the 3km National Mall, passing the Washington monument (the world’s tallest building when it was completed in 1884), spotting squirrels, photographing reflections in the long pools, watching the mix of tourists and locals going about their lives. At the steps up to the Lincoln Memorial, I see the words “I have a dream” carved into the ground where Dr King spoke.

“Pretty amazing, isn’t it,” a fellow visitor says.

It is. But inside this temple-like building, it is even more so. Here, a lofty, supersized Lincoln sits cast in marble, surrounded by his Gettysburg and second inauguration addresses, gazing coldly all the way to the Capitol. And Washington is happening in the spaces between.

Beneath him, a little girl with a pink jacket and backpack is taking notes, and she is everything.

Take 3: must-see spots

Kramers

This independent bookstore and all-day restaurant is a Dupont Circle institution. Book ahead if you’re eating; check the website for readings and events. kramers.com

DC by bike

It’s a compact city, but you’ll cover a lot more ground on two wheels — day and night tours are available with companies like unlimitedbiking.com and fattiretours.com; from $54

Arlington Cemetery

Over 400,000 graves here, including JFK’s eternal flame, comprise the largest military cemetery in the US. There are up to 30 funerals a day. arlingtoncemetery.mil; free

How to do it

United flies from Dublin to Dulles International Airport, now connected to the city on the Metrorail Silver Line (it takes about an hour). united.com; wmata.com

Rooms at the Doyle Collection’s Dupont Circle Hotel start from $305/€290. doylecollection.com

The best times to visit Washington DC are the autumn months and from March to May. This avoids the winter cold and peak crowds. August is very swampy and hot.

For more to see and do, see washington.org.