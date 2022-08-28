Virginia, Washington and Maryland – fried green tomatoes in America’s historic states

Our first day, we nearly get arrested. We’re strolling around leafy Great Falls Park – where the mighty Potomac River hurls itself over jagged rocks – delighting in red cardinals and eastern bluebirds, when a burly park policeman bawls us out for not having media accreditation.

On a tri-state expedition, visiting Maryland and Washington DC, we’ve started in Virginia, the birthplace of America: the Powhatan Indians had long been here when Englishman John Smith sailed up Chesapeake Bay in May 1607 and established Jamestown. Tobacco farming would eventually make the founding fathers rich, and one of them – George Washington – will dominate this trip.

After a stern admonition, the officious officer dismisses us. This is famously horse and wine country, so we take the edge off with a tasting at a winery run by young local couple Nate and Sarah Walsh, then head to Loudoun County seat Leesburg for a tour of its burgeoning art scene (Raflo Park’s innovative sculpture park, vivid murals at King Street Bridge, and a bronze military tableau in front of the town’s courthouse) before craft cocktails and lip-smacking lobster pasta in 19th-century carriage house The Docket.

En route back to Fairfax County, it makes complete sense to stop for an axe-throwing session. The craze has taken off here and Axes & Os (axesandos.com) is a warehouse-style venue opened by (I’m not making this up) nurse-turned-axe woman Tara Hampton, who gives us a lesson (served with beer), informing this baffled journalist that it’s a popular choice for hen parties, baby showers and divorce bashes.

The mood music changes the next morning at the Workhouse Arts Centre (workhousearts.org). In an inspiring repurposing of the past, this remarkable project has transformed grim Lorton Prison into a dynamic space which hosts exhibitions, performances and classes, and provides superb studios for professional artists.

Also home to the impressive Lucy Burns Museum (named for the flame-haired suffragist who was locked up here in 1917 for her passionate advocacy of women’s rights), it recalls the dark decades and disturbing conditions endured by the inmates.

Our final stop takes in Mount Vernon (mountvernon.org), the country’s most visited historic residence after the White House. George Washington lived here with his wife Martha until his death in 1799.

Originally built by his father as a farmhouse, it grew when the first POTUS added wings, colonnades, a cupola and a river-facing portico, currently wrapped in scaffolding as we stroll through gardens and outbuildings peopled with actors who demonstrate his farming initiatives. A slave cabin, blacksmith, smokehouse, first-rate education centre and finally, movingly, his tomb, complete the meticulously preserved picture.

Onwards then to the capital established by and named for him. Over a decade has passed since I boarded a Greyhound in NYC with my two daughters – destination DC. Then Washington was blanketed in snow. Now early summer, we’ve just missed its fabled cherry blossom season, but with its expansive parks and reflecting pools – the work of great city planner Frenchman Pierre L’Enfant who rests in Arlington Cemetery across the river – it still catches the breath.

Where to start is always the question. You could spend a week around the Mall visiting the (free entry) museums of the Smithsonian Institute.

Last time it was the unforgettable Holocaust Memorial Museum. This May day, we’re at the Hirshhorn (hirshhorn.si.edu). The cylindrical gallery has one of the country’s greatest collections of modern art. Lots of legends are on show. Laurie Anderson’s wild exhibition silences us all with its dazzling energy, while nonagenarian Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s infinity mirror rooms with their never-ending vistas of spotted phalli and monumental pumpkins are sensational.

Barbara Kruger’s installation fills the lower lobby. The entire space is wrapped in monochrome and scarlet vinyl, covered in text asking, “WHO IS BEYOND THE LAW? WHO IS FREE TO CHOOSE? WHO SPEAKS? WHO IS SILENT?” which, in this city, in these times, is potent and apt. Outside in the graceful sculpture garden, Yoko Ono’s peace tree dominates.

Down at the waterfront, I stumble across cool indie bookshop Politics & Prose and pick up a copy of Hernan Diaz’s novel Trust (later it will appear on the Booker longlist). Then it’s all aboard The Monuments Tour from the Wharf, a 45-minute cruise which carries us along the Potomac, offering new perspectives of DC’s iconic landmarks – the Thomas Jefferson and Lincoln memorials, the Washington Monument – before depositing us in gorgeous Georgetown, home, with its tree-lined sidewalks and cosmopolitan bistros and boutiques, to the players of this powerful place.

Our last stop is Maryland, capital Annapolis; however, we’re staying in bigger Baltimore – known as Charm City. The moniker is instantly understandable. An edgy metropolis (many will know it from The Wire), it has retained its cred while modernising to dynamic effect.

Our stylish hotel, Canopy by Hilton, sits by Fell’s Point, a quaint corner with cobblestoned streets of hip bars, vintage stores and shades of the past. Edgar Allan Poe died and was buried (twice) nearby; the murals of Lady Day Way mark the spot where Billie Holiday played with her jazz pals, and a huge bronze head commemorates abolitionist Frederick Douglass who bought land here in 1892 to build rental properties for African-Americans.

If you’re travelling with children, the National Aquarium (aqua.org) is considered one of the US’s finest, and our gang spend a joyous hour wandering through its seven storeys of rain forests, Antipodean gorges and coral reefs, viewing a smorgasbord of sharks and a jaw-dropping collection of jellyfish. Follow this with a tour of the pier’s historic ships, among them a coastguard cutter from Pearl Harbour and one of the US Navy’s last sail-powered warships – the USS Constellation.

The best seafood of the East Coast comes from this gritty city. We feast on blue crabs before touring the American Visionary Art Museum (avam.org) near Federal Hill, which puts on a spirited display of so-called ‘outsider’ – self-taught – art, while the city’s Museum of Art (artbma.org) has an impressive collection, including more than 1,000 Henri Matisse works amassed by a pair of local siblings, the wealthy Cone sisters.

My busy, brilliant week has many delights: farmers’ markets, fried green tomatoes and mimosas at feted Miss Shirley’s Cafe, the Spring Jazz Series in Washington Canal Park, watching ice hockey on a giant screen while a tangerine sun sets over Capitol Hill . On the penultimate day, already high finding myself in Anne Tyler country, I happen upon a book festival in downtown B’more (as locals call it): The Lost Weekend is hosting a variety of writers; among them, Hernan Diaz.

Here’s to many more lost weekends in this magical place..

