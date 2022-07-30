| 18.8°C Dublin

Utah by mountain bike: How, where and what to do après cycle

The ups and downs of gold star mountain biking around Park City, and its epic undulations

Catherine Murphy with instructor Doug Gormley at Deer Valley Resort Expand
Mountain bike riders in Utah Deer Valley Resort. Picture by Rebekah Stevens Expand
Utah Expand
Mountain bike riders venture around a track at the Utah Deer Valley Resort. Picture by Rebekah Stevens Expand

Close

Catherine Murphy with instructor Doug Gormley at Deer Valley Resort

Catherine Murphy

An eight-year-old girl rides past me, cornering berms and gliding easily over rollers. I sit on an $8,000 Specialized Stumpjumper Pro mountain bike and hesitate to attempt the same course.

I’m in the skills park at Deer Valley resort, Park City, Utah, one of the top three mountain biking destinations in North America. I’m also in my mid-50s and back in the beginner zone with a bang.

