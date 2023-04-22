The Big Apple via Smoky Bay – budget airline offers flights from Ireland to the US, via Iceland

Reykjavík means Smoky Bay in Old Norse. I didn’t know this until I spent 24 hours in the Icelandic capital en route to the US. New York via Iceland, my itinerary read: The Big Apple via Smoky Bay.

Play, the low-cost airline based in Iceland, flies from Dublin to Keflavik Airport from €151 return, and from Dublin to New York Stewart via Keflavik from €222 return (baggage and other services are extra).

Named for the plumes of steam rising from natural hot springs, we land in Reykjavík to a snowstorm of slate-grey skies and icy winds that try to knock us sideways. With just 24 hours to enjoy the city before our onward journey, we’ve made plans to see as much as we can. While there’s hardly time for serious cultural immersion, submersion in the thermal waters is very much on our list.

Transferring by bus to a cosy downtown waterfront hotel takes 50 minutes by Airport Direct shuttle (€27 each way), before we grab our swimming gear and make for the Sky Lagoon in a taxi.

Newer, smaller and calmer than the fabled Blue Lagoon, we’ve reserved a package that includes the seven-step spa ritual at these geothermal pools. Slick changing rooms lead to the bubbling outdoor lagoon, a manmade affair carved into the dark volcanic rock on the edge of the North Atlantic ocean.

Expand Close The Sky Lagoon in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Sky Lagoon in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo: Getty

Sliding into warm waters beneath a flurry of snow, we bob about blissfully in no doubt that we’ve found the Land of Fire and Ice. A quick plunge in the icy waters of the glacier pool releases a heady rush of endorphins before we retreat to a toasty sauna to reheat and drink in the ocean view through its large picture window.

The other stages — fog-mist, body scrub, steam and shower — complete an invigorating spa ritual that leaves us rested, relaxed and ready for dinner in Hédinn, a hip Reykjavík restaurant in a repurposed steelworks.

Read More

If the sullen skies leave us in no doubt that the Northern Lights are off tonight’s menu, they also hide the joyful vista that will greet us the next morning. Peeling open my curtains in brilliant sunshine, Mount Esja is the grand reveal, a dramatic peak rising across Faxaflói Bay, its snowy slopes glinting in the bright spring sun. The perfect weather for an exploratory walk, we make for the towering modernist drama of Hallgrimskírkja and its spectacular interior, before coffee and boutique browsing on Skólavördustígur, the city’s rainbow-striped street.

Expand Close Hallgrimskírkja overlooking Skólavördustígur in Reykjavík / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hallgrimskírkja overlooking Skólavördustígur in Reykjavík

Compact and low-slung with a vibrant Legoland palette, Reykjavík’s rustic, nautical-Scandi aesthetic reminds me of pretty port towns I’ve loved, like Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard and Newfoundland’s St John’s. Calm, friendly and compact, the brief visit leaves me wanting more as I vow to return with time to scratch beneath the surface.

If it seems a little extravagant to bolster a long weekend in New York City with a side trip to Reykjavík, the reality is that it’s far more affordable than you might think. Play, the low-cost airline flying from Dublin since last year, has made the two-centre trip a realistic proposition.

Flying from Dublin to Keflavik takes two-and-a-half hours; the onward flight to Stewart International takes just over six hours. US Preclearance isn’t available travelling via Iceland, and the experience clearly takes longer than a direct flight (even without the scenic stopover), but Stewart is not a busy airport — you can expect to clear US Immigration within about 15 minutes of landing, and the coach transfer to Manhattan takes a further 90 minutes.

Arriving in the pulsing heart of Midtown, we hop in a cab to Meatpacking District, a part of town I haven’t stayed in before. From the Land of the Midnight Sun to the City That Never Sleeps, I’m looking forward to experiencing a new neighbourhood in this chameleon-like city.

Expand Close Little Island in New York. Picture: Michael Grimm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Little Island in New York. Picture: Michael Grimm

Meatpacking District is one of New York’s great transformation stories, a tale of rags to riches, or, more precisely, of carcasses to champagne. Sandwiched between Chelsea and the West Village on Manhattan’s west side, it comprises just a few blocks. Home to the city’s abattoirs, butchers and meat processing plants in the early 1900s, remnants of cobbled streets and handsome warehouses have provided the backbone of a neighbourhood that’s transitioned from industrial hub to edgy nightclub scene to present poster boy of New York cool.

I’m staying in Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC, a famous party hotel that’s fresh from a multimillion dollar rebrand. Run by Irish general manager Anton Moore, he’s a sharply dressed presence who’s as much an ambassador for the neighbourhood as the hotel’s impressive art collection, which includes pieces by Banksy and Richard Hambleton.

New York is a city of runners, and my first morning begins with a pre-breakfast jog along the High Line, just minutes from the Gansevoort’s front door. A triumph of urban regeneration that’s seen a former railway line transformed into a leafy, elevated park one level above the street, it’s a favourite way to soak up the city’s energy and nicest at 7am before the tourists arrive in earnest.

Expand Close The rooftop pool at Gaansevoort Meatpacking / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The rooftop pool at Gaansevoort Meatpacking

Next morning begins with a swim on Gansevoort’s rooftop heated pool, a dreamy outdoor spot beside its glam rooftop bar and lounge with unobstructed 360-degree views of Manhattan. It’s quiet now, but summer sun turns this place into the hippest hangout in the ’hood.

Across the road sits The Whitney Museum of American Art. The impressive institution, with its collection of 20th-century American art, stands tall amid glamorous independent boutiques, cool cafés and bars and global fashion brands.

Before a grab-and-go lunch at nearby Chelsea Market, we stroll to the Hudson River passing a Diane von Furstenberg store en route. Here we visit Little Island, New York’s newest pier and public park, learning about the concrete tulip structure that was a gift to the city by the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation.

From here, the shimmering buzz of New York seems at odds to my calming Icelandic experience, and I’ve loved the contrast. If you fancy Reykjavík with the Rockefeller Centre, the Blue Lagoon with Brooklyn Bridge and the Midnight Sun with Manhattan’s skyline, this twin-centre break may just be the urban adventure for you.

Do it

Play flies from Dublin to Iceland’s Keflavik Airport from €151 return, and from Dublin to New York Stewart via Keflavik from €222 return. Baggage fees extra. flyplay.com

Stewart Airport Express is timed to meet the Play flight, with a 90-minute coach transfer to Port Authority Bus in Manhattan.

Rates at Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC from $535/€500. Jillian was a guest of Play and Gansevoort Meatpacking. gansevoorthotel group.com

Don’t miss

An omakase sushi experience at Saishin by Kissaki on the Gansevoort Rooftop. Settle into the chic sushi bar for a theatrical omakase experience, with fusion ingredients like black truffle and pickled jalapeño alongside spectacular seafood.