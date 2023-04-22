| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Big Apple via Smoky Bay – budget airline offers flights from Ireland to the US, via Iceland

What’s it like flying to New York with a stopover in Reykjavík? Play, the Icelandic budget carrier, offers a scenic route that may save you money too...

Play flies from Dublin Expand
Little Island in New York. Picture: Michael Grimm Expand
Hallgrimskírkja overlooking Skólavördustígur in Reykjavík Expand
The Sky Lagoon in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo: Getty Expand
The rooftop pool at Gaansevoort Meatpacking Expand
Expand
Nigiri at Saishin Expand

Close

Play flies from Dublin

Play flies from Dublin

Little Island in New York. Picture: Michael Grimm

Little Island in New York. Picture: Michael Grimm

Hallgrimskírkja overlooking Skólavördustígur in Reykjavík

Hallgrimskírkja overlooking Skólavördustígur in Reykjavík

The Sky Lagoon in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo: Getty

The Sky Lagoon in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo: Getty

The rooftop pool at Gaansevoort Meatpacking

The rooftop pool at Gaansevoort Meatpacking

Nigiri at Saishin

Nigiri at Saishin

/

Play flies from Dublin

Jillian Bolger

Reykjavík means Smoky Bay in Old Norse. I didn’t know this until I spent 24 hours in the Icelandic capital en route to the US. New York via Iceland, my itinerary read: The Big Apple via Smoky Bay.

Play, the low-cost airline based in Iceland, flies from Dublin to Keflavik Airport from €151 return, and from Dublin to New York Stewart via Keflavik from €222 return (baggage and other services are extra). 

Most Watched

Privacy