| 15.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

SLO living in sunny California leaves you wanting s’more

From drinking in the views — and the wine — to cool cities, thrilling sand dunes and a laid-back pace, SLO CAL is a way of life 

Daou Mountain in California. Picture: Cameron Ingalls Expand
Sensorio Field of Light. Picture: Serena Munro Expand
San Luis Obispo market Expand
Morro Bay Expand
Horseriding at Cass Winery Expand
Sunrise over Cass Winery Expand
Pismo Beach Expand

Close

Daou Mountain in California. Picture: Cameron Ingalls

Daou Mountain in California. Picture: Cameron Ingalls

Sensorio Field of Light. Picture: Serena Munro

Sensorio Field of Light. Picture: Serena Munro

San Luis Obispo market

San Luis Obispo market

Morro Bay

Morro Bay

Horseriding at Cass Winery

Horseriding at Cass Winery

Sunrise over Cass Winery

Sunrise over Cass Winery

Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach

/

Daou Mountain in California. Picture: Cameron Ingalls

Nicola Brady

I’ve never taken magic mushrooms and wandered through a meadow at dusk. But I imagine it feels exactly like walking through Sensorio Field of Light (from €44; sensoriopaso.com).

In a valley near Paso Robles, the artist Bruce Munro has set more than 58,800 fibre-optic stems into the sloping fields, which morphed into shades of blue, purple and pink as they undulated in the breeze. Every few seconds, this rainbow of lights throbbed and changed in front of my eyes, silhouetting the trees against the navy-blue sky and creating a tangible ocean of colour.

Most Watched

Privacy