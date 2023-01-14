My bucket-list trip to tantalising Tanzania and the splendid Serengeti

“Ha!” the pilot bellows out. “They do not know we are landing!”

I’m the only passenger on the single-propeller plane, sitting so close to the pilot, I could tickle him. “They” aren’t the flight controllers, but a dazzle of zebras covering the dirt runway of the Serengeti airstrip we’re trying to land on.

Instead, the plane swoops low over these galloping stripes, like a scene from North by Northwest, and they’re off into the savannah before we pivot around and touch down into arguably the most famed and revered ecosystem on the planet. It’s one that’s taken me more than 40 years to visit, having first been smitten with those captivating great-migration TV programmes while still in short pants.

I’m on an epic, multi-camp safari across Tanzania, and the excitement, after decades of waiting, is hard to contain.

It’s a lot to live up to, yet it doesn’t disappoint. Within the first 24 hours, I spot an improbable three leopards, all at close range. And that’s not counting the galaxy of wildebeest, gazelles and zebras grazing in their thousands.

Expand Close Wildebeest on the move in the Serengeti. Photo by Dook Photography / Facebook

Whatsapp Wildebeest on the move in the Serengeti. Photo by Dook Photography

Over the next couple of days, I relish this multi-sensory spectacle: acacia-stubbled grasslands stretching to the horizon, dotted with elands and elephants; hyenas walking like they’ve got the runs; lions making hames after hames of a hunt; kneeling warthogs; obstructive buffaloes; dainty gazelles, and utterly serene giraffes.

Why has it taken me this long?

As dusk settles on my first evening on these endless plains, we come across a large lioness who has just abandoned a hunt. She sits still and relaxed by our Jeep, as a soundless parade of dry lightning electrifies the darkening sky beyond her.

There’s nothing to do but relax and enjoy this silent movie scene until we finally make for our ‘under canvas’ sustainable luxury camp, which moves on every few months in pursuit of the endless great migration.

At dinner time, a male lion can be heard calling closer and closer to the dining camp. When he lets a roar out of him that would deafen a piggery — seemingly from a stone’s throw away — a tableful of Italians ignore all the other staff about them and call the chef — yes, the chef — out of the kitchen tent to inform him of the nearby lion.

Watching the befuddled face on the chef trying to explain to them that there are, indeed, lots of lions in the Serengeti, I collapse into my dinner with laughter.

Days later, another short plane ride takes me to the womb of Ngorongoro Crater, the largest intact caldera on Earth. Our luxurious camp lodge, which we left before sunrise, sits upon the 2,300m-high rim of the ex-volcano and World Heritage Site. It’s not even noon yet, and the last hour has been spent surveying a couple of lions as they vainly ambush a twit of a warthog, followed by a wildebeest and a zebra on a mutual suicide mission.

I swivel around to witness a couple of male ostriches fighting before us — like two tussling feather boas — backdropped by buffaloes, hippos and pink flamingoes on the lake edge. To the northeast, peaks of distant volcanoes rise out of the humidity-free haze.

Expand Close An elephant crosses the road near Ngorongoro Crater. Photo by Stevie Mann / Facebook

Whatsapp An elephant crosses the road near Ngorongoro Crater. Photo by Stevie Mann

The safari Jeep starts up and we soon approach gargantuan elephants and giraffes crossing before us, and even spy a couple of elusive black rhinos, to boot.

My afternoon is spent reading outside my large and lavish lodge that overlooks the mighty crater far below, savouring this sweat-free, higher-altitude sunshine. Soon a small troop of baboons amble past — the toothy patriarch giving my chair a filthy stare; “What a cop out,” he’s thinking — before stretching themselves out and grooming one another on the grass right before me. Soon after, a handful of zebras wander out from the woods and join them, grazing before me.

And so, with no other humans about, I start to read The Diving Bell and the Butterfly aloud to this most attentive of audiences in my most polished Inspector Clouseau French accent, until the milky sun dips down below the tropical ridgeline and dusk ushers in within minutes.

After another plane hop the day after, I’m in the tangly midst of Lake Manyara National Park, laid out between the lake edge and a craggy 600m-high escarpment along the western edge of the all-giving Rift Valley. It’s famous for its tree-climbing lions, who ascend to catch the cooler, snoozing breezes of the afternoon, but I am just as much in awe of the 70-strong herd of elephants who roam and graze and earflap about our stationary Jeep, or the monstrous troops of baboons traversing the park like a biker gang.

The forest is layered with mahogany and sycamore fig, with quinine and fever trees, though it’s the bloated, 1,000-year-old baobab trees that are my favourites, lording it like stuffed scarecrows after Christmas dinner. Like all of the &Beyond lodges I stay at on this trip, the luxury treehouse is pure jungle deluxe: like somewhere Tarzan would live if he won The X Factor.

Among the other introductions to the wonderful staff at the camp, Salim introduces himself as the resident ‘monkey chaser’. I ask this slow-speaking, spectacled gentleman whether he ever tires of scaring off the vervet monkeys that stake out the lodge.

“Oh no!” he whispers back at me. “I love the monkey — he gives me job. I don’t want to hurt him, so I put on mask when he get close, and he run away. But I can chase elephant, too.”

If you’re in two minds about trying your first safari and — the humongous cost difference aside — you think you can see most of these fauna more easily, quickly and cheaply visiting a zoo or wildlife park, consider this: such a visit is to an authentic African safari what snorkelling a sun-kissed, pristine coral reef is to your 25m breaststroke in an indoor, neon-lit, chlorine-laced swimming pool.

There is simply no comparison.

Expand Close Mnemba Island, off the coast of Zanzibar. Photo by De Waal Rautenbach / Facebook

Whatsapp Mnemba Island, off the coast of Zanzibar. Photo by De Waal Rautenbach

This is something that is, again, not lost on me during my final three nights spent in a sumptuous beach chalet on the petite and private Mnemba Island, off the coast of Zanzibar. It’s like something from an Ian Fleming novel, with the peacock-blue waters of the Indian Ocean lapping within earshot of my pillow. Casuarina coastal dry forest populates the island, beneath which the near-extinct, knee-high Aders’s duiker (antelope) forage about.

Just outside my chalet is a coral reef packing some of the most stunning, multi-faceted marine life I’ve ever seen on a snorkel. And so I’m out there, morning and afternoon, in water temperatures of over 25C, learning to tell the bicolour parrotfish from the Moorish idol; the Zanzibar butterflyfish from the smooth flutemouth and the spotted sweetlips.

It is sheer paradise of the kind I had simply assumed could no longer exist.

Expand Close Snorkelling on the coral reef off Mnemba Island. Photo by Sean Fandam / Facebook

Whatsapp Snorkelling on the coral reef off Mnemba Island. Photo by Sean Fandam

Then, to cap off the dream, I finish up with a boat ride to a further-flung reef, when dolphins are suddenly spotted and we’re soon overboard — snorkels and flippers in tow. Five bottlenoses surface before me, fulfilling yet another age-old ambition of mine. They sink again into the blue, but I track them on the seafloor a few metres below me, keeping up, before they rise around me again, within touching distance, every half-minute or so.

Pure paradise.

Expand Close Maasai blessing at &Beyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge / Facebook

Whatsapp Maasai blessing at &Beyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge

Who is it for?

The costs of a luxury African safari like this mean it will likely only be for honeymooners, or those celebrating a very significant birthday or special occasion. But we’ve got to dream!

Expand Close Lunch at Ngorongoro Crater Lodge. Photo by Dook Photography / Facebook

Whatsapp Lunch at Ngorongoro Crater Lodge. Photo by Dook Photography

Why pay even more?

There are cheaper competitors out there, but with safaris you tend to get what you pay for. It’s worth splashing out for better food, guides, track records and fewer crowds.

Expand Close Ngorongoro Crater Lodge has a zero-plastic policy / Facebook

Whatsapp Ngorongoro Crater Lodge has a zero-plastic policy

Supporting conservation

&Beyond partners with the Africa Foundation, a non-profit focusing on social infrastructure, sustainable livelihoods, conservation and more. africafoundation.org.za

Expand Close 'Serengeti Under Canvas' camp at sundown. Photo by Dook Photography / Facebook

Whatsapp 'Serengeti Under Canvas' camp at sundown. Photo by Dook Photography

How to do it

Mahlatini Luxury Travel has a seven-night holiday to &Beyond Crater Lodge (two nights), its Serengeti Under Canvas (two nights) and its Mnemba Island (three nights) from €11,370pps on an all-inclusive basis.

The price includes daily lodge activities, international flights ex-Dublin, and light aircraft and road transfers. Contact Mahlatini at 01 906 1883 or mahlatini.com, and &beyond at andbeyond.com/destinations/africa/tanzania.

Belfast-based Mahlatini specialises in luxury African travel and is the winner of the Leading Sustainable Tour Operator at the 2022 World Travel Awards.

&Beyond was established by African conservationists over 30 years ago and works with an ethos of the combined care of land, wildlife and people.

Jamie Ball was a guest of Mahlatini and &Beyond