| 14.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It’s like nowhere I’ve ever seen’ – my bucket-list safari in breathtaking Kenya

The Masaai Mara and Kenyan coast could provide a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife adventure after our pandemic travel pause...

A hot-air balloon ride in Kenya with Governors&rsquo; Balloon Safaris Expand
Colin Brennan in Kenya Expand
Diani Beach Expand
Diani Beach Expand
Lions in the Maasai Mara. Picture: Brian Siambi Expand
Emboo River. Picture: Brian Siambi Expand

Close

A hot-air balloon ride in Kenya with Governors&rsquo; Balloon Safaris

A hot-air balloon ride in Kenya with Governors’ Balloon Safaris

Colin Brennan in Kenya

Colin Brennan in Kenya

Diani Beach

Diani Beach

Diani Beach

Diani Beach

Lions in the Maasai Mara. Picture: Brian Siambi

Lions in the Maasai Mara. Picture: Brian Siambi

Emboo River. Picture: Brian Siambi

Emboo River. Picture: Brian Siambi

/

A hot-air balloon ride in Kenya with Governors’ Balloon Safaris

Colin Brennan Twitter Email

Watching The Lion King as a young boy, I longed to see Africa, and now I was just three feet from two majestic lions in the heart of Kenya.

One of them snarled to let the other know it was time to move on and continue on their beat. It felt like a dream to hear them roar, to be nearby as they played with each other in their natural habitat, teasing and prowling as the sun beamed down.

Most Watched

Privacy