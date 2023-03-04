| 3.6°C Dublin

Inside Carlisle Bay - Antigua’s Irish-owned resort with the wellness wow-factor

An Irish-owned resort in the Caribbean offers heavenly food delights, sporting adventures and relaxation in the tropical sun... despite our writer’s yoga tantrum

Carlisle Bay, Antigua Expand
Yoga and mediation form part of your daily routine Expand
Sink your teeth into delicious sushi Expand
Enjoy breakfast on the beach at Carlisle Bay Resort in Antigua in the Caribbean Expand
Take the opportunity to learn how to sail at the Carlisle Bay Resort in Antigua Expand

Carlisle Bay, Antigua

Nicola Brady

There’s a gentle tropical rain hitting the roof of the yoga pavilion, and muslin drapes are billowing ever so softly in the warm breeze. I can hear the thwack of tennis balls being hit nearby, and the scurrying of tiny mongooses as they play in the undergrowth.

Unfortunately, I can’t appreciate any of that, because I’m having a yoga tantrum. I don’t have a temperament that’s built for yoga. My natural proclivity is to compete with the person on the mat next to mine, then be filled with bitter disappointment when I discover my body doesn’t bend that way.

