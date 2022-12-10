| -1.7°C Dublin

Georgia on my mind – a story of travel, Tbilisi and my life-changing migraine

A 10-month migraine set Oliver Mol on a journey that would take him from Australia to Spain, Albania and Georgia

Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia Expand
Oliver cycling toward Lake Paravani in Georgia Expand
Oliver cycling toward Lake Paravani in Georgia

Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia

Oliver Mol

Georgia saved me, although it would be some time before I realised what that meant.

I flew to Tbilisi in the late summer of 2019, and spent the first month living in a 12-bed dormitory in a hostel that no longer exists near Freedom Square. The heat was glorious and oppressive. I had no plans, except to continue writing a book that I hoped might make sense of a period in my life that had caused abject pain.

