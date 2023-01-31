Firefall is back: How and where to see Yosemite’s breath-taking natural phenomenon

Firefall is back, with this breath-taking natural phenomenon an annual crowd-pleasing experience.

Each February, tourists flock to California’s Yosemite National Park for a glimpse of the glowing sight.

Onlookers can witness a spectacular light show due to the way sunset rays reflect onto a waterfall.

But what is Firefall, why does it happen and how can visitors see it?

How does the Firefall natural phenomenon happen?

This rare phenomenon occurs when Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park is lit up by the sunset. It then glows orange, creating the vivid illusion that the waterfall is on fire.

This stream of light can often only be seen for a moment at a time, so patience is required.

The natural lighting effect happens during mid to late February, as this is when the sunset’s light hits the waterfall at the right angle.

It can only be seen on clear nights when the waterfall is flowing, and even a small amount of cloud can affect the view.

The National Park Service website says: “Although entirely natural, the phenomenon is reminiscent of the human-caused Firefall that historically occurred from Glacier Point.”

Where can I see Firefall?

The Firefall natural phenomenon can be seen at Horsetail Fall, a waterfall in El Capitan, Yosemite Valley, which is part of the region’s National Park. This waterfall often only flows during the winter months.

Reservations will be required for entry to Yosemite Valley 24-hours a day, to manage the amount of people flocking to see this unique event.

Visitors can book tickets at Recreation.gov for the following dates: 10-12 February, 17-19 February and 24-26 February.

Tickets are free, but there is a reservation fee of $2 (€1.84).

The National Park Service advises: “To view Horsetail Fall, park at Yosemite Falls parking (just west of Yosemite Valley Lodge) and walk 1.5 miles (each way) to the viewing area near El Capitan Picnic Area.”

People can also make a reservation to camp nearby at Wawona, and Hodgdon Meadow Campgrounds.

© Independent.co.uk