Family fun in Orlando: After two years of Covid, Vitamin Florida was just what we needed

One Irish family takes off for the Sunshine State, with plenty of theme park thrills and spills along the way…

Melanie Finn and her three sons in Orlando Expand
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter was a highlight for the Finn family Expand
The Incredible Hulk Coaster is one of the biggest attractions in the park Expand

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter was a highlight for the Finn family

The Incredible Hulk Coaster is one of the biggest attractions in the park

It was with no small amount of trepidation that I boarded the 10-hour flight to Orlando, Florida with my three small boys in tow, clutching our Covid recovery certs like our lives depended on it.

Having had the virus in our house not once, not twice but three times in the past two years, it had been a tumultuous time for us, like so many other families. We were all spent. We needed home-schooling and antigen testing and notices of ‘close contacts’ to be distant memories. We needed sunshine, waterslides and super-sized meals. We needed to trade the Dart for the Hogwarts Express and Baltic sea swimming in Ireland for the tepid expanses of Volcano Bay.

