Family fun in Orlando: After two years of Covid, Vitamin Florida was just what we needed

It was with no small amount of trepidation that I boarded the 10-hour flight to Orlando, Florida with my three small boys in tow, clutching our Covid recovery certs like our lives depended on it.

Having had the virus in our house not once, not twice but three times in the past two years, it had been a tumultuous time for us, like so many other families. We were all spent. We needed home-schooling and antigen testing and notices of ‘close contacts’ to be distant memories. We needed sunshine, waterslides and super-sized meals. We needed to trade the Dart for the Hogwarts Express and Baltic sea swimming in Ireland for the tepid expanses of Volcano Bay.

We needed our kids to feel ‘normal’ again.

The Sunshine State beckoned us and we were answering its call. We just had to survive the journey with our hyperactive three-year-old, Patrick, and his two brothers, Liam (7) and Rían (8). What could possibly go wrong?

Quite a lot, as it turned out. We almost missed our connecting flight from Dublin to London after huge delays going through security. We arrived into London seriously flustered to discover Virgin Atlantic would not allow us to complete our health check using its online system as we were using Covid recovery certs. Instead, we had to physically fill out five individual forms before they let us board.

While we were doing that, we saw another Irish family left devastated after their grandmother was refused boarding because she had made a typo in the spelling of her name for the ESTA form. An entirely new application was required, and a huge cheer erupted when she finally boarded the plane with moments to spare. Phew!

It all serves as a good reminder about how careful you have to be when applying for your visa and checking travel rules and regulations these days.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter was a highlight for the Finn family



Thankfully, the flight itself was a doddle. The boys were in seventh heaven with a choice of endless movies and cartoons, while we plied them with junk to stay quiet. I worried they would find the trip overwhelming, having been no further than Kerry in two years. But they relished the whole experience. Travelling with young children need not be a total nightmare. Just be prepared with plenty of snacks, sticker books, iPads... and more snacks.

Landing into Orlando in the afternoon sunshine was a joy. Wincing into the brightness, we made our way off the plane as the heat hit us with a welcome blast. We had hired a people carrier at Orlando airport and our hotel was a 20-minute drive away — just off International Drive, which is close to all the parks, at a place called Floridays Resort Orlando. It was ideal for a family of five as our room had two large bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate kitchen and living room area. It even had a balcony where we could enjoy a few beers after the kids had gone to bed.

There was also a large pool area the boys made full use of, alongside a boiling hot jacuzzi area. As we went for our first dip that balmy evening, surrounded by palm trees, I could feel the stress of the past two years starting to ease away. I felt relaxed for the first time in so long.

Until we got to the amusement parks, that is. Having harboured a long-time fear of roller-coasters, I had done my best to avoid them — whereas my adrenalin-loving husband, Eoin, had been to Orlando six times for that exact reason. We had got a three-park pass to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay and I had promised to conquer my fears and do at least one ride.

With that in mind, I opted to do the scariest one of them all, the Incredible Hulk Coaster. Named after the 1980s comic book hero that terrified me as a child, the ride is one of the biggest attractions in the park.

My attempts to chicken-out while waiting in the queue were all rebutted until I accepted my fate. And it was actually great fun. The ride starts with a fast uphill launch over water, followed by no less than seven inversions and a 110-foot cobra roll. It goes at speeds of 67mph, which was fortunate as it meant my terrified screams were muted.

The Incredible Hulk Coaster is one of the biggest attractions in the park



Two minutes later, it was all over. I had survived. It was then the boys’ turn as Eoin brought them on the Amazing Adventures of Spiderman and Jurassic Park River Adventure, which was suitable for all three. The park also has a handy ‘swap-out’ system for parents so they can take turns going on the rides without having to queue for a second time. And if your time is limited, buying an express pass is well worth the money.

But the highlight for us was the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which was also the busiest area. The boys were mesmerized by Diagon Alley as well as the 3D ride inside the recreated Hogwarts Castle, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. We couldn’t resist buying them two over-priced wands in the village of Hogsmeade, which had the added bonus of making objects move when they waved them at store windows.

Thanks to chronic jet-lag, we were in bed early most evenings and up early in the mornings, which is perfect to make the most of the parks. At Volcano Bay water-park, we even pushed the boat out and hired a cabana for the day. At the entrance there’s an impressive 200-foot high artificial volcano called Krakatau which houses a number of thrilling water slides and body slides. There’s also several lazy rivers and an aqua coaster which was so good we went on it twice. And when the temperature is a gorgeous 25C, it’s the ideal place to hang out for the day.

We also managed a trip to the super-chilled Aquatica water park, as well as Busch Gardens in Tampa, where I was again coerced onto the Cheetah Hunt, one of the fastest rides. The fact that it temporarily broke down shortly before I hopped on didn’t quell my nerves. But I actually loved it, once it was over. There was just enough time for a quick trip to the outlet malls but with the current exchange rate, don’t expect any bargains.

In what felt like the blink of an eye, we were back at Orlando International Airport, reflecting on our week away. We had spent a fortune, walked the legs off ourselves and I had my sun-burned my nose.

But was it worth it? Absolutely, 100 times over.

Florida, you were just what the doctor ordered.

Do it

Aer Lingus flies direct from Dublin to Orlando (aerlingus.com), while Irish tour operators including Tour America, American Holidays, Sunway and American Sky do packages — check whether flights are direct or one-stop. Melanie Finn and family visited Universal Orlando as guests of the theme park.

Don't forget

Before travel to the US, ensure your passports are in date and complete your ESTAs (esta.cbp.dhs.gov). Travellers over 18 must be fully vaccinated, and all travellers over the age of two must show a negative Covid test result obtained no more than a day before boarding the flight. dfa.ie/travel

More info

For more on what to do and see in Florida, see visitflorida.com