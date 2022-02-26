‘Blowout breaks’ are trending in travel – ‘It seems like everyone I meet in Tahiti is fulfilling a fantasy’

I was expecting the first shark.

I’d specifically jumped into the water so I could swim with him. But the second, and the third, and the fourth? Well, they came as a bit of a surprise.

Within moments, the sharks are circling me. One swims so close that we make eye contact, as he sashays through the water like a slip of pure muscle. As he passes, another sneaks up from behind. I begin to lose track of how many of them there are around me, as I bob on the surface of the sea like a motionless starfish.

Suddenly, I feel something clamp down on my ankle.

I don’t know if you’ve ever screamed while wearing a snorkel, but the garbled noise of terror combined with saltwater bubbles really is something to behold. I splutter to the surface and try to yank my leg back toward me. It’s then when I see my guide, Narii, laughing so hard he is almost crying, my ankle in his hand.

“I was calling you! I called your name five times!” he wheezes through giggles.

I’m not sure if I believe him. But I also don’t care.

Honestly, it’s hard to care about anything when you’re in Bora Bora. Everything seems so outlandishly, ridiculously beautiful that all you can do is gawp. Had one of the sharks actually ripped off my foot, I would have probably just wrapped it in a beach towel and grabbed another pineapple juice, as Narii whisked us along the reef.

Narii (a brilliant guide) set up these tours in his motorised Polynesian canoe (boraboralagoontours.com, from €84) to show people the real side of the island. The boat, Oti’a Are, has a hammock net called an ‘ato’ stretched out at the side, and it’s the only place I want to be, splayed out as the water splashes my belly and the reef flies by underneath.

It’s an annoying travel writer trope to describe the colour of the sea, but there really is nothing on earth like the waters surrounding the islands of Tahiti.

The sea is so clear you could see a singular diamond earring at the bottom of the ocean. So turquoise that it almost doesn’t seem real. And so calm, thanks to the reefs that encircle the islands. I find myself staring at the ocean at every opportunity, entranced into a state of stupor by just how stunning it all is.

I stare at it from the bow of boats, from the beachside restaurants and, thrillingly, from my overwater bungalow at Le Bora Bora (advance rooms from €580; leborabora.com), which not only has a canopy over the sea but a glass window at the bottom of my bed, so I can look down at the tropical fish while swaddled in a duvet.

Staying in an overwater bungalow is one of those dreams I’d always had. The thought of walking out of bed and stepping straight into the sea has always struck me as a special kind of paradise. And it doesn’t disappoint.

I’m not the only one living out a dream. Blowout breaks are tipped to trend in travel, thanks to pandemic savings and a desire among people to make up for lost time. It seems like everyone I meet in Tahiti is fulfilling a fantasy, ticking an item off their bucket list.

“We’ve been wanting to come here for years,” a fellow guest tells me as we sail on the blisteringly blue water. “Then Covid came along, and we realised we just can’t wait any more.”

To me, it’s not a bucket-list trip without a fair amount of eating. So, when I fly to the island of Mo’orea, I make a beeline for the food tours offered by Heimata (tahitifoodtour.com, from €109), whose aim is to get tourists out of the resorts and into the best local food spots.

“The way I see it, you can see food as fuel, or you can see it as something that tells a story,” he says, as we pull into a roadside shack and order casse-croûte, a baguette filled with chow mein. “I’m convinced the person who invented this was stoned, or drunk, or both. That’s the only reason you’d put noodles in bread.”

Whatever they were, they were inspired. Sure, this seems like the kind of food you should be eating at 3am. But these salty, sticky noodles squashed into a warm baguette are the rightest kind of wrong.

As we drive around the island, past dramatic, jungle-shrouded peaks and dreamy little bays, we keep eating. We eat chunks of crispy mango doused in salt and raspberry powder. We eat chicken dumplings from the island’s oldest shack, as a shark swims up to join us by the jetty. We eat raw tuna on a rooftop, and share lychee ice cream and the best passion fruit I have ever tasted in the middle of the rainforest.

“Food just makes people happy,” says Heimata. And as the juice of the passion fruit drips down my chin, I can’t help but agree.

There are 118 isles that make up the islands of Tahiti. The largest (and the one you fly into) is Tahiti, which is almost split in two, with its sister island Tahiti-Iti clinging onto its southern coast.

If you want to talk about the real Tahiti, Teahupo’o is it. There are no resorts. No overwater bungalows. What there is, is some of the most incredible scenery I’ve ever seen. I’m staying in A Hi’o To Mou’a, a guesthouse (ahiotomoua.com, rooms from €64) belonging to Hitinui and Aimata, who live there with their two daughters and a gaggle of dogs and chickens. My room is simple, with a shower flanked with fiddle-leaf fig and banana plants, and a traditional ukulele on the bed. But it’s what’s at the end of the bed that matters.

Two patio doors reveal the mountains of Teahupo’o in all their glory, tips covered by cloud and sides morphing into different colours of green as the sun fades in and out.

I lie on the bed as the sun dims, watching birds dive into the shrimp pond in the next field. The sound of cooking starts to waft in from the kitchen, Aimata whistling and singing as she prepares dinner. It’s almost pitch black when I realise I’ve been staring at those mountains for a solid hour.

The next day, I head out on a boat with Cindy Otcenacek, a local woman who started Teahupoo Tahiti Surfari to showcase the places no one else knows about (tahitisurfari.com, tours from €55). It’s a family affair — both her parents are on board, as well as a few groups of cool young women, mostly Tahitian, out for a day trip with friends.

After sailing for half an hour, we reach our first stop. It’s too rough for us to dock, Cindy says, so instead, we leap into the water, swimming to the shore and scrambling up the sides of black, volcanic rock.

We hike along a tiny path, the jungle on one side and the sea on the other, smashing against the coral and the lava stones. The ground is tangled with vines, fallen coconuts and flowers, and the water to our right is dazzling, bursting through blowholes and careering over the rocks.

I hate to admit it, but whenever I catch a glimpse of these incredible views, I feel an impulse to get out my phone and snap a photo. But my phone, of course, is back on the boat. Later, Cindy tells me that this is no accident. “I always try to start by jumping in, if I can. Then people leave their phones and see it with their eyes, not through a screen.”

It’s sage advice. Soon, after a scramble through a lava tube and a climb up a rock face, this group of women is stood in the pool of a tiny waterfall. It’s here where Cindy’s mother, Otilia, and her two friends, Vainui and Poe, bless the water. I curse my inability to speak French, but I find out later that this blessing is thanking the water, which they see as a living entity.

We cup our hands, filling them with water, and raise it to the sky as the waterfall thunders behind us.

Soon, I see that Otilia has climbed above us, to tie a knotted rope to a boulder at the top of the falls. We each climb up, some more deftly than others. It’s only at the top when I realise that there’s only one way down.

I am fairly terrified of jumping from rocks into water. I don’t like doing it, and I don’t like seeing other people doing it, after hearing far too many horror stories over the years. So when I stand at the top of the waterfall, I am petrified. Everyone else has already jumped. No one has chickened out (or impaled themselves on a hidden spike, as is my fear).

But while I am scared of jumping from rocks, I’m more scared of looking like a pansy in front of a group of badass women. So I inch myself over the slippery rock until I’m somewhat balanced on its sloping edge. In my head, I quickly try to remember if my travel insurance covers helicopter rescue. I see the women cheering below.

And I jump.

How to get there

The easiest way to fly to Tahiti from Ireland is via Paris, transiting in LA, with Air Tahiti Nui; airtahitinui.com (return flights from €1,210). You can then fly between islands with Air Tahiti; airtahiti.com.

Luxtripper has an 11-night break to Mo’orea, Bora Bora and Tahiti from €7,547pp, including flights, transfers and activities; luxtripper.com.

Nicola travelled as a guest of Tahiti Tourisme; tahititourisme.com.

NB: All prices subject to change/availability.

3 blowout breaks for 2022

The Maldives

The Maldives tops many a bucket list, and with good reason. Simply Maldives currently has seven nights half board at Huvafen Fushi from €3,995pp, which includes a 45pc discount; simplymaldives.ie

The Seychelles

For rugged mountains and white sand beaches, the Seychelles is a winner. Tropical Sky has seven nights from €3,099pp at Mango House on Mahe, for travel in September; tropicalsky.ie.

Mauritius

It’s wild, it’s rugged and it’s a tropical paradise. Emirates Holidays has seven nights in the Anantara Iko Mauritius from €2,055pp, for travel in June; emiratesholidays.ie

