Back to the Big Apple – how one Irish family learned to do New York all over again

On Saturday night, red and yellow sports cars gleam under the neon lights of Times Square. The roar of their engines echoes down canyons of glass and steel.

This part of Manhattan has traditionally been a magnet for car enthusiasts, and the lights play strangely on all that chrome and paint — navy bonnets burst with flashes of silver; white bodywork is flecked with dazzling blues and reds.

My wife and I have just arrived in New York with our two daughters (aged 17 and 21). It is our first trip anywhere in three years and we are plunged into sensory overload. The sizzle of meat on nearby stalls mingles with the sweet smell of cinnamon; an Elmo-suited performer vies with Spiderman for tourist dollars while a traffic cop, sitting on a bay horse, surveys the scene from six feet above the sidewalk.

Later, we take in the same view from the comfortable vantage point of the M Social Hotel’s wraparound rooftop bar. The location makes us feel as though we are part of something bigger.

“Everyone here has so much personality,” my 17-year-old says.

We had planned to take a family holiday to New York in March of 2020, surprising our daughters with a Christmas morning scavenger hunt where they had to find clues to the trip left around the house. Then lockdown hit. The entire thing was dismantled. Within a short time, travel consisted of whatever we could visit within five kilometres of our home. One day, while out jogging at the back of our village in Co Meath, I remember seeing an Emirates plane fly over; it was like something from another world.

As well as disappointment, months of refund wrangles ensued, including a credit-card reversal with the help of our bank when our hotel refused to return the money

But two years later, our Big Apple adventure had come together again. After several months of planning, we thought we had everything covered — and we did, for the most part. We’ve always been fairly confident travellers, so we booked the flights separately and sourced a hotel on booking.com. But we hadn’t realised how much had changed, and how unpredictable tourism can be. As a family, we needed to learn how to travel again.

Some of our travel information was hopelessly out of date — the inevitable result of two years of restricted entry to America. Previously, for example, New York lagged behind Europe when it came to accepting card payments. But now, contactless is everywhere, so much so that there is also a facility in most establishments for leaving the customary tip via machine.

Covid has discouraged the handling of paper money and, over the course of our stay, we hardly saw any hard currency... apart from a single quarter on a sidewalk.

Likewise, it’s no longer possible to pay a ‘suggested’ donation when you visit the Met, and there are hardly any crows in the city now due to the West Nile virus.

One of the more positive changes would have been inconceivable when we last visited — the sight of barefooted Muslims praying openly on mats in Times Square. For the most part, nobody wears masks outside, but it is doggedly insisted upon at national monument sites. Likewise, at Broadway shows, ushers patrol the aisles and robustly reinforce the rule with placards (given how badly the theatre industry was affected by the shutdown, such policing is understandable).

Still, the tourists keep coming in their droves. New York feels just as busy as it always did. After the tranquillity of lockdowns in Co Meath, we’re unprepared for the sheer level of noise. At busy intersections, fire trucks scream past loquacious street performers while halal food vendors pump out Middle Eastern music on old ghetto blasters. During the day, Manhattan is oppressively warm, and the hothouse stench of legalised weed is everywhere — so ubiquitous that it has become the city’s defining smell.

On day one, disorientated, without phone data, and more than a little jet-lagged, we are almost scammed by a con artist at 49th Street station. He’s dressed like a subway employee with a red lanyard to match. Corralling us through an accessibility gate onto the platform, he demands $80 for four cards. There are no police or station staff to be seen anywhere. New York is brash and confident but it can also feel edgy — more so than the last time we visited.

“Do you take a debit card?” I stupidly ask, failing to realise at first that we’re being robbed. Not having any cash is what saves us. We end up boarding a train for free.

From our hotel, we can see One Times Square, the location of the famous New Year’s Eve Ball Drop. Just under that, movie posters jockey for attention. As a child of the 1980s, I can still remember a time when we had to wait months in Ireland for a film that was playing in America. Now, everything airs instantly. That sense of global connectedness continues to amaze me, but there is also the darker side. In the immediate foreground, just beyond the plaza of 50th Street station is a giant poster: ‘Cop Shot, $10,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone shooting a NYC police officer.’

One evening, a crowd of fresh-faced executives, immaculately dressed in tailored suits and skirts, stand on Times Square’s red steps. Their company has arranged for each name and face to flash on a prime piece of 30ft-tall signage for a few seconds, proclaiming who they are to the world. I think of Andy Warhol, who once quipped that everybody will get their 15 minutes of fame.

As the week goes on, our confidence grows and we begin branching out from Midtown. We visit nearly every borough, hiking past brownstone houses in sweltering summer heat and delving into forgotten nooks (our girls deserve a medal). In the Bronx, my daughters watch their first home run in Yankee Stadium while airplanes, en route to LaGuardia, appear to fly so low that it seems as though a baseball might actually hit one. We cross the Brooklyn Bridge to Dumbo, where there are some fantastic views of the Manhattan Bridge overpass.

My dad’s grandfather was born in New York in 1872, and during our walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, we can clearly see the Emigrant Savings Bank where his family deposited money to send home to Ireland. Having visited Castle Garden, where the Kennerks were processed (Ellis Island did not open until 1892), our visit to the Big Apple feels like a deeply personal journey, too.

At breakfast one morning, we have a slightly surreal experience when our waiter apologises profusely for the lack of peanut butter “on account of the war in Ukraine”. That same evening, we give a slice of our pizza to a tired, homeless man who asks us so plaintively for food that he sounds like a little child. For the most part, however, our experiences are positive. New Yorkers are full of personality and, while some can be a little acerbic, many are kind and willing to help tourists. While waiting in line, for example, it’s a common sight to see two complete strangers turn and start talking to each other in a way that makes Irish people seem guarded and reserved.

Visiting the city for a week also gives us time to visit Philadelphia, where the train into Market East Station drops you right into a shopping mall, as well as the leafy Hudson Valley, which is extremely accessible from Grand Central on the Metro North Line and follows the same route taken by Liam Neeson in The Commuter.

Toward the end of our trip, I even have a heated argument with the same con artist who tried to scam us in the subway on our first day. I can’t stand by as he tries the same trick with another tourist.

“You’re being scammed,” I shout. “It’s a scam!”

With what feels like pent-up fury, he charges through the accessibility gate to unleash a torrent of abuse. Mercifully, a subway train arrives. My wife drags me on as the doors close. She’s not impressed. Comically, an extremely aggressive rap tune begins to play through the carriage speakers, which makes my daughters laugh.

On the final day, as our taxi to JFK Airport speeds past gridlocked traffic, driving in the hard shoulder for most of the way (I’m fairly sure that can’t be legal, can it?), I reflect on our week in Gotham: City of Contrasts.

The idea of taking a holiday, particularly in New York, only loosely describes the experience. When you visit, you are only on vacation on a superficial level. Beyond the walls of your hotel, there is no safety bubble because cities are not theme parks. The reality is that you are also living there (even if it is just for a week). Every time you go out, you interact with people and witness tiny moments in the lives of strangers — subway workers sharing a joke, a teacher in Central Park wishing one of his students a good vacation, orthodox Jews shopping in Woodbury Common.

I feel that online research will never be a substitute for the vibrancy of real life. And while lockdown kept us safe, it also made us more insular in every sense of the word. As a nation of islanders, we are born to travel.

This December, our family is planning to emigrate to New Zealand — our biggest adventure yet.

Aer Lingus, Delta and United fly from Dublin to New York. Aer Lingus and United fly seasonally from Shannon. Several Irish tour operators also do package trips. A negative Covid test result is no longer required, but passengers over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated, and everyone should ensure passports are in date and complete an ESTA (esta.cbp.dhs.gov). See dfa.ie/travel for the latest travel advice, and nycgo.com for more to do in New York.

