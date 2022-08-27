| 7.5°C Dublin

Back to the Big Apple – how one Irish family learned to do New York all over again

It was Ireland’s favourite US city break before Covid, so what’s it like to return?

Barry Kennerk

On Saturday night, red and yellow sports cars gleam under the neon lights of Times Square. The roar of their engines echoes down canyons of glass and steel.

This part of Manhattan has traditionally been a magnet for car enthusiasts, and the lights play strangely on all that chrome and paint — navy bonnets burst with flashes of silver; white bodywork is flecked with dazzling blues and reds.

