American dreams do come true in Utah’s Wild West

Soak up the cowboy vibes with jaw-dropping vistas, hair-raising canyon treks, sleeping in wagons, and drive-in movies under the stars

I’m about 20 minutes into my hike at Capitol Reef National Park when I realise I’ve made a big mistake. It’s unseasonably warm – the gauge in the car reads 42 degrees – and I have just finished my only bottle of water. I’m drenched in sweat, which isn’t surprising. What is surprising is the fact my sweat is freezing cold, trickling down my spine like melting ice cubes.