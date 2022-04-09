After almost 700 days, Western Australia has reopened – so what’s it like to visit now?

Western Australia didn’t waste time while it was locked away from the world.

It opened a €270m museum, a major beachfront precinct, a daunting walkway over a grand canyon, a boardwalk alongside 50,000-year-old rock art, a thrilling bridge climb across Perth’s Swan River, and many new hotels.

It may have been shut for almost 700 days, but my home state is emerging from this global catastrophe as an enhanced tourist destination.

Starting in March 2020, WA implemented one of the world’s toughest Covid-19 lockdowns. For almost two years, its residents often weren’t allowed to travel to other Australian states, let alone overseas, unless granted hard-to-gain exemptions. Western Australia resembled a fortress, a nation within a nation.

On March 3 this year, it finally reopened to interstate and international visitors, who must be fully vaccinated, complete an online entry form and do a rapid antigen test for Covid-19 within 12 hours of arrival. This is welcome news not just for Irish tourists interested in exploring WA, but also those connected to the state’s huge Irish community.

Remarkably, of WA’s 2.7 million people, about 9pc have Irish ancestry. That includes me. While most Irish-Australians were not allowed to visit their foreign relatives for almost two years, I was lucky to spend two stints in Ireland during Australia’s border closure.

Born and raised in Perth, to parents from Cork and Mayo, I’ve lived on and off in Ireland for the last 10 years. My dual Irish-Australian citizenship, along with my profession as a travel journalist, earned me an exemption to leave Australia in July 2021. The four months in Mayo with my wife and toddler son came after a separate stay in Ireland between February and mid-June 2020.

Tourists can now climb or zipline from Perth's Matagarup Bridge. Picture: Tourism Western Australia

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tourists can now climb or zipline from Perth's Matagarup Bridge. Picture: Tourism Western Australia

When I flew out of Dublin that first time, as the pandemic engulfed Europe, I landed in what resembled an alternate universe. After completing two weeks of hotel quarantine in Perth, one of the first people I met shook my hand. He wasn’t wearing a mask, and nor was anyone else in this city of 2.2 million people, where all shops, bars and restaurants were open and crowds of 25,000 people were attending football matches in mid-2020.

That’s because, up until January 2022, WA practically existed outside the pandemic.

Before that, the state had only had a few dozen Covid-19 cases in the community — those not identified and contained within its mandatory hotel quarantine system for residents returning from overseas.

WA didn’t get its first wave of Covid-19 cases until January of this year. That outbreak was the catalyst for the Western Australian government’s decision to begin accepting tourists again. They recognised Omicron was so infectious it couldn’t be quelled, so they belatedly followed the rest of Australia and opened up.

After almost two years of sometimes-suffocating pandemic restrictions in Ireland, the wide, open and pristine lands of WA make it an appealing destination. Even its capital, Perth, is unusually serene and spacious for a large city, with almost twice the population of Dublin.

Hugging the Indian Ocean, in the deep south-west of WA, Perth has more than 100km of flawless coastline.

One of the city’s favourite beaches became even more alluring during the pandemic. The €65m redevelopment at Scarborough, 15 minutes’ drive north of downtown Perth, added a scenic viewpoint, eight-lane beach pool, sprawling parklands, a big recreational zone with modern sports facilities, and many dining and drinking venues.

Many new hotels have opened up across WA too. Down in the state’s initial colonial settlement, the charming southern beach town of Albany, Australia’s first Hilton Garden Inn, began operations late last year. In the city of Fremantle, 30 minutes south of Perth, 170-year-old limestone cottages that once used to accommodate prison workers have been turned into the luxury Warders Hotel.

The new WA Museum Boola Bardip. Photo: Ronan O'Connell

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The new WA Museum Boola Bardip. Photo: Ronan O'Connell

A 25-minute ferry ride from Fremantle, out into the Indian Ocean, lands tourists at WA’s renowned Rottnest Island, which in 2020 welcomed its first luxury resort, the oceanfront Samphire Rottnest. In central Perth, meanwhile, a new Novotel has opened on Murray Street, along with the 5-star Adnate Art Series Hotel in the west end, and the luxurious Vibe Hotel in Subiaco, a wealthy suburb brimming with trendy bars, cafes and boutiques.

Even more lavish is the new Ritz-Carlton Perth. That shimmering glass tower, which houses 205 rooms and suites, looms over the city’s impressive Elizabeth Quay riverfront precinct. Just behind that five-star hotel is the DoubleTree Hilton Waterfront, an 18-storey property with panoramic views across the Swan River.

Follow that waterway 3km east from there, strolling through the manicured parks that line its banks, to reach the avant-garde Matagarup Bridge. It’s designed to resemble a wagyl, the water serpent from Aboriginal mythology. About 400m long, it connects the pretty suburb of east Perth with the cutting edge Optus Stadium. This 60,000-seat venue opened in 2018 and soon after was voted the “most beautiful sports facility in the world” at the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture awards.

The best view of that stadium is from atop the Matagarup Bridge. Since late last year, visitors have been able to climb this bridge or zipline from its crest down to the river’s edge. Safely attached to a harness, they ascend more than 150 steps to reach an open-air, glass-bottomed lookout platform 72m above the water. The bravest can zip to the banks below at up to 75kmh.

Those with an aversion to heights, meanwhile, will also want to skip Perth’s newest attraction, Vertigo. This semi-circular, barrier-less pathway extends from the roof of Optus Stadium, allowing harnessed participants to take a knee-trembling walk.

If they can keep their eyes open they might spot far more relaxed folk scything along the river as part of new waterbiking tours. Like a pedal-powered catamaran, these bikes can now be hired from south Perth or Matilda Bay. Similarly soothing to those river cruises is exploring the fresh WA Museum Boola Bardip.

This is the largest new museum in Australia, with nearly 6,000sqm of exhibition space. It opened in late 2020 as a reimagined version of the 120-year-old WA Museum, which remains intact, with a huge, modern extension built over and around it.

Free to enter, this facility tells the ancient and modern histories of this state. Via artefacts, artworks and interactive displays, it explains the effects of colonisation and how the Aboriginal people have shaped WA over more than 60,000 years.

Kalbarri Skywalk hangs over a giant gorge. Picture: Ronan O'Connell

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kalbarri Skywalk hangs over a giant gorge. Picture: Ronan O'Connell

The wagyl is believed to have carved the giant gorges over which the state’s hair-raising new Kalbarri Skywalk extends. Six hours north of Perth, Kalbarri is punctured by deep, red-earth canyons. The skywalk consists of two paths that hang more than 100m above these canyons, and which can be traversed without any safety gear.

A less terrifying but equally spectacular walkway opened 800km north of there in 2020. Near the town of Karratha, this elevated path gives visitors an intimate view of Murujuga, the world’s largest collection of ancient rock art. Scattered here, across the Burrup Peninsula and neighbouring islands, are more than one million Aboriginal rock carvings, some up to 50,000 years old.

In comparison to that enormous timeline etched into the earth of WA, the pandemic appears a mere footnote.

Yet in the duration of that global event, this state has morphed considerably. Spending large parts of the last decade living in Ireland and Thailand has only deepened my appreciation for WA. When I return, I savour its endless manicured parks, warm and dry climate, safe and quiet roads and glut of magnificent beaches that are almost empty.

Whether you’re a museum lover, adventure junkie, beach baby, luxury hotel hound, or engrossed by native cultures, WA now offers many new reasons to fly south.

Three restaurants with a view

The view from south Perth, near the Boatshed restaurant. Picture: Ronan O'Connell

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The view from south Perth, near the Boatshed restaurant. Picture: Ronan O'Connell

1. Boatshed Restaurant

Perth’s Swan River is beautiful and perfect for swimming, and reflects the evening lights of Perth’s skyline. The best vantage is the Boatshed restaurant on south Perth riverfront.

Maleeya's Thai Café

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maleeya’s Thai Café

2. Maleeya’s Thai Café

The dishes here can be enjoyed with views of the forested Porongurup National Park. Those peaks peek through the windows of this modest venue, 350km south of Perth.

Sunset bar and grill in Broome

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sunset bar and grill in Broome

3. Sunset in Broome

Tourists ride camels past the Sunset Bar and Grill, along Western Australia’s famous, 22km-long Cable Beach. The popular holiday town sits 2,000km north of Perth.

Getting there

It takes slightly more than 20 hours to fly from Dublin to Perth, including a stopover in Dubai or Doha. That’s if you fly with either Emirates (emirates.ie) or Qatar Airways (qatarairways.com), respectively, which are the two airlines that dominate this route at present.

The Perth-to-Middle-East leg of the flight takes about 11 hours, making it perfect for a long sleep, so keep that in mind when choosing your time of departure.

For more info on what to see and do in Western Australia, the official site is westernaustralia.com.

Covid-19 Restrictions

Under current rules, all international travellers who are eligible must be fully vaccinated to enter Western Australia. They must also take a rapid antigen test, which is provided at the airport, within 12 hours of arrival and register any positive result (more info on wa.gov.au).

Travellers must also fill out the G2G Pass online, a mandatory registration and declaration form (g2gpass.com.au). Current regulations also require people to wear a face covering in indoor settings (other than in a home).

