A dreamy trip back to Boston – from ‘bacon energy’ to browsing in New Hampshire

It’s one of those freezing, gorgeously sunny mornings where the glass skyscrapers of downtown Boston are almost invisible against the bright, blue sky.

Commuters are speedwalking past me, their breaths forming little clouds as they meet the chilly air. But I’m not in a rush. I’m happy out on a bench in the Greenway, a skinny stretch of park that snakes around the water’s edge. I’m surrounded by the last fallen leaves of autumn, with a cup of coffee and a giant pillowy doughnut, slick with a glossy maple glaze and tiny shards of crispy bacon.

Say what you will about America, but its penchant for putting bacon in unexpected food groups is unparalleled and, frankly, genius.

Expand Close A doughnut with bacon topping / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A doughnut with bacon topping

It has been almost two years to the day since I was last in the US. Two years since I’d handed over a hefty tip to anyone who told me to have a nice day. Two years since I’d watched the steam rise from manhole covers.

And now, it feels like no time has passed at all. I’d forgotten just how good it felt to spend an entire day walking the streets of a brand new city, weaving between soaring skyscrapers and narrow side streets lined with brownstones and grand stoops.

That’s exactly how I spend my first day in Boston, clocking up a pretty impressive 24km by just following my nose, ambling from the waterside to South End and Fenway, poking into coffee shops and bookstores along the way.

Read More

I’ll be honest, this was a city I’d never been too fussed about. My only knowledge of American history comes from the soundtrack to Hamilton, so a city so entrenched in the story of the US was never top of my hitlist. But sometimes having fewer expectations pays off.

Bolstered by jet lag, sugar and bacon, I make my way along the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile pathway that starts at Boston Common and meanders past 16 landmarks of American history, none of which mean anything to me. But luckily, the National Parks Service (nps.gov) has just released a free self-guided audio guide on their app, which comes in handy for two reasons. Firstly, I can walk the trail at 7am and know what it is I’m looking at. Secondly, it spares me the humiliation of joining an official tour group led by a guide dressed as Benjamin Franklin — I’m sorry, but I can’t be led by a man wearing britches.

Expand Close Towering high-rises in Boston / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Towering high-rises in Boston

While tour groups do congregate along certain sections, walking the trail on your own means you get the best of both worlds — a bit of a history lesson, and a chance to become acquainted with the city. The historic landmarks are tucked in between busy streets and slick high-rises, which soar over little buildings like the Old South Meeting House and the Old Corner Bookstore (now home to the Mexican fast food chain Chipotle, a fact that was fairly deftly brushed over in the audio tour).

It’s only when I leave the trail and reach the Boston Public Library that I realise my bacon energy has subsided. So it’s just as well that this spot is the perfect place to sit, read, and breathe in the most incredible architecture. In the main reading room, people sit studiously among the green reading lamps and oak bookcases under a barrel vault ceiling as my footsteps echo in the silence. I pull a book off the shelves and join them.

I push on toward Fenway, but it’s not the Red Sox that are calling me — my knowledge of baseball is about as advanced as my comprehension of American history. Instead, I’m heading to the Time Out Market (timeoutmarket.com/boston), where some of the city’s best restaurants are gathered in one huge food hall. If, like me, you like to squeeze in a meal between lunch and dinner to tick off as many restaurants as possible, this spot is heaven. You can create a smorgasbord of dream dishes, like birria tacos, garlicky roasted chicken or wagyu beef sandwiches, with local beers on the side.

Expand Close A wagyu beef sandwich from Time Out Market / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A wagyu beef sandwich from Time Out Market

While it ticks a lot of boxes, it’s not the only culinary temptation. Boston is filled with great eats, like Bricco (bricco.com), a bustling restaurant in the Italian-heavy neighbourhood of North End. The tables are filled with cosy dates and lively group dinners, and I’m tucked away in the corner nosying on all of them when my half-dozen oysters arrive. It’s here, in the moody lighting, that I discover oysters in New England are served with horseradish — that discovery comes after I eat a teaspoon of it raw and set my mouth on fire.

The next day, I continue the seafood theme at Select Oyster (selectboston.com), a sleek little wine bar in Back Bay with a design nod to Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic. I tick off a paper slip with the oysters I want, along with some citrusy sashimi and crudo, and eat under a giant mural of Steve Zissou and the gang.

But while Boston has plenty of charm, it wasn’t just American cities that I had missed. Which is why I make time to hop on a coach and travel an hour or so north to Portsmouth, an endlessly charming New Hampshire town that has everything you want from New England.

I’d long had the state on my wishlist — in my dog-eared copy of Bill Bryson’s The Lost Continent, he searched the length and breadth of the country looking for the perfect American town, before settling in New Hampshire. Portsmouth is the kind of dreamy town he always yearned for, with an old-fashioned town centre, and an absence of any chain stores (one subtle Starbucks notwithstanding).

Here, the white steeple of the church and the wooden clapboard houses gleam in the sunshine, their stoops piled high with pumpkins and fallen leaves. I take a walk around the neighbourhood with tour guide Jeff Thompson ($20, portsmouthhistory.org) who leads me past the most beautiful houses, the town’s historic theatre, and the African Burying Ground Memorial.

While my time in Boston was spent hammering the sidewalks, Portsmouth is a place where a casual amble is more the speed. I drift between vintage record shops and cafés serving giant popovers with maple butter (I eat one for breakfast before realising this native New England fare is essentially a massive Yorkshire pudding).

Another morning, I sit outside La Maison Navarre, a wine bar owned by two young Parisians, eating a crêpe so perfect I could be at a pavement café in Montmartre.

And because my jeans haven’t quite yet burst open at the seams, I pop into The Kitchen (thekitchenportsmouth.com) for a bowl of poutine slathered in truffled sausage gravy that’s so good, two people standing in line ask what I’m eating so they can order it themselves.

I had expected a slightly older New England demographic here, but there’s a young energy in Portsmouth. In The Wilder (wilderportsmouth.com), I’m surrounded by groups of friends and couples on dates, digging into platters of fried chicken, duck fat popcorn and kale salads, with plenty of draft IPAs and bourbon cocktails piling up between them. And while I start to fade by 9pm, the town doesn’t fall asleep as early. The newly opened Jimmy’s on Congress (jimmysoncongress.com) is a jazz and blues bar set in a restored landmark building, where people sit cabaret-style beneath giant arched windows, digging into pinot noir and beef tenderloin before the performance starts.

If New York is the city that never sleeps, Portsmouth is the place where slumber comes easily. My bed at the Sailmaker’s House calls me like a siren — a siren that’s soft as a marshmallow, piled high with tufted cushions that squish against the wicker headboard. This inn is New England charm personified, with narrow staircases, deckchairs in the garden, and a constantly replenished bowl of free snacks in the sitting room.

And even though I still rise early, it’s tough to leave that room come morning. Plodding downstairs to make a cup of coffee, I realise it’s these moments I’ve missed in the US as well — not just the giddy exploration of a city’s streets, but a quiet morning spent at sunrise, before a small town wakes. I sneak a battered copy of Lord of the Flies from a bookshelf and tuck myself back in, grateful for this sleepy town, this cup of coffee, these open borders.

Hopefully it won’t be another two years before I’m back.

Expand Close Downtown Boston / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Downtown Boston

Get there

Aer Lingus flies daily from Dublin to Boston, from €149 each way. All visitors to the USA need to be fully vaccinated against

Covid-19 and you must provide evidence of a negative test taken 24 hours before your flight. You also need to fill out a passenger attestation and contact-tracing form. Check dfa.ie/travel for the latest US travel updates and entry requirements (it has links to the most recent US Embassy and CDC advice), and don’t forget the basics. You still need an in-date passport and an ESTA to enter, as well as your Covid documentation.

Stay

Double rooms start from €225 per night at the Liberty Hotel (libertyhotel.com), a chic stay set in a former prison overlooking the water. In Portsmouth, doubles start from €130 at The Sailmaker’s House (sailmakershousenh.com).

More info

See discovernewengland.org and bostonusa.com.

Nicola was a guest of Aer Lingus and Discover New England