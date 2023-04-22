10 best alternative road trips in the US – avoid the crowds on a driving holiday with a difference

Looking for a driving holiday with a difference in the US?

While iconic trips like Route 66 and Highway 1 justify their fame, they can also attract crowds and traffic. Here are 10 suggestions to get you off the beaten track.

1. Instead of California Coast, try… Mammoth

California’s Highway 1 is on many a bucket list, but it’s far from the only road trip in the state. Highway 395 takes you through some of California’s most captivating inland landscapes, from the Mojave Desert all the way through the Sierra Nevada mountains and up to Mammoth Lake. There are plenty of gorgeous distractions along the way — stop off at Mono Lake and go kayaking around the crazy tufa rock towers, or take a quick hike at the nature reserve. The road technically finishes up at the Canadian border, but you can wrap things up in Lake Tahoe.

Distance/time: 1,150km; allow 10 days at a leisurely pace.

How: Fly into LA and out of San Francisco with Aer Lingus; aerlingus.com; visitmammoth.com

2. Instead of Maine, try… Connecticut

If you want to see the fall foliage, any state in New England will bring the goods. But while Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire are stunning in the autumn, the roads can get crowded with leaf peepers. Connecticut, however, is a little off the beaten track, and it’ll be a whole lot easier to get there this year with the relaunch of Aer Lingus’s direct route from Dublin to Hartford. Make your way to the pretty towns around Litchfield Hills (the inspiration for Stars Hollow in Gilmore Girls), then head into Mohawk State Forest and Kent Falls State Park for some hiking.

Distance/time: 182km; allow five days for lots of stops.

How: Fly to Hartford with Aer Lingus; ctvisit.com

3. Instead of the Mighty Five, try… Scenic Byway 12

If you want to tick off killer scenery, charming little towns and the kind of landscapes unique to this corner of the US, Utah’s Scenic Byway 12 is unbeatable. Though it hits two of Utah’s five national parks — Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef — the road is quieter than the well-trodden paths around Zion and Arches. And the scenery is every bit as stunning, with vast canyons, giant red boulders and insane rock formations at the side of the road, making you want to pull in and snap photos every few minutes. The full route is 198km long, stretching from Capitol Reef to the edge of Bryce Canyon, a mesmerising valley filled with thousands of hoodoo rock towers.

Distance/time: 935km; allow 7-10 days.

How: Fly into Salt Lake City and out of Las Vegas indirect with United; united.com; visitutah.com

4. Instead of Route 66, try… Natchez Trace Parkway

Sure, Route 66 is probably the most famous of all the American road trips. But unless you’ve got the time to drive across the country, the Natchez Trace Parkway is just as historically significant, but a lot more manageable at 714km. The route starts in Nashville and weaves through Tennessee, Mississippi and a tiny bit of Alabama, following a trail once used by Native Americans. As well as beautiful forests and charming little towns, you can stop off at Elvis’s birthplace Tupelo and Graceland. The road ends in Natchez, with great live music and soul food, but drive another few hours and you can finish up in New Orleans.

Distance/time: 997km to New Orleans; allow 7-10 days.

How: Fly to Nashville or New Orleans indirect with Delta; delta.com; nps.gov

5. Instead of Yosemite, try… Volcanic Legacy

There’s no denying that Yosemite is a beaut, but if you want something a little different, the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway is a great shout. It starts off in California at Lassen Volcanic National Park, about four hours from San Francisco. For the next 800km, you’re looping around some of the most striking volcanic landscapes in the US, along with steaming fumaroles and pools of bubbling mud. Drive the whole thing, and you end up in Crater Lake National Park in Oregon — Seattle is around a seven-hour drive away, or you can head back to San Francisco through the mountains of Northern California.

Distance/time: 1,894km to and from San Francisco; allow two weeks to do this one at leisure.

How: Fly to San Francisco with Aer Lingus; volcaniclegacybyway.org

6. Instead of Great Lakes, try… Lake Michigan

If you want to do a full road trip around the Great Lakes, you’ll be driving for quite some time. Best then to focus on the waters around the Michigan peninsula. Start off in Chicago, and make your way along the shoreline of Lake Michigan, so immense you can’t believe it’s not an ocean. At the top of the Upper Peninsula, you’ll find cute fishing towns, bright red lighthouses and great hiking trails that weave into National Forests. Drive around the whole coast, then along the shores of Lake Erie, and you’ll reach Cleveland, Ohio, which will be served with direct flights from Dublin with Aer Lingus from May.

Distance/time: 1,500km; allow two weeks.

How: Fly to Chicago with Aer Lingus or United; michigan.org

7. Instead of Orlando, try… Florida Keys

A lot of people whizz straight to Key West at the end of the Florida Keys, but you get a lot more out of it if you take your time. There are more than 800 keys in total, stretching out for 182km until you’re closer to Cuba than you are America. Stop off in Key Largo to see America’s only living coral barrier reef, hop between the islands of Islamorada and park the car to cycle over the Seven Mile Bridge — it’s a whole lot more impressive on two wheels.

Distance/time: 528km; allow eight days.

How: Fly to Miami with Aer Lingus; fla-keys.com

8. Instead of Rocky Mountains, try… Blue Ridge Parkway

With undulating mountains thick with forests, roadside waterfalls and plenty of lookout points along the way, the Skyline Drive in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park is the road trip of dreams. It leads right into the Blue Ridge Parkway, heading from the valley to the Great Smoky Mountains, where you’ll want to allow for plenty of hiking breaks — you can even walk a stretch of the Appalachian Trail. Along the way, you can stay in mountain lodges and cabins, like Skyland (goshenandoah.com) in the Shenandoah National Park. Turn off at Asheville and fly home from Charlotte.

Distance/time: 1,216km; allow two weeks.

How: Fly into Washington from Dublin with United and back from Charlotte with American Airlines; americanairlines.ie; virginia.org

9. Instead of the Grand Canyon, try… Arizona

If you don’t fancy long stretches of time behind the wheel, Arizona’s Route 89A is the perfect mini road trip. Stretching for 135km between Prescott and Flagstaff, this road takes you through cute little towns and historic homes, as well as scenic viewpoints, picnic spots and swimming spots. You pass through all the gorgeous red rock of Sedona, and you’re in Grand Canyon country, too — just not the busier Nevada section. Get out at Marble Canyon, the start of the Grand Canyon, and you can go rafting on the Colorado River.

Distance/time: 300km; allow five days.

How: Fly to Phoenix or Flagstaff indirect with Aer Lingus; visitarizona.com

10. Instead of Yellowstone, try… Highway 50

If your idea of a dream holiday is not seeing another soul, then this is the trip for you. Known as the ‘Loneliest road in America’, Highway 50 passes through the ghost towns and mining communities of Nevada, with nothing but wide open road in front of you. There’s significant Irish heritage in the area, too — in the 19th century, two Irish miners found silver in Virginia City, and others followed quickly in their wake. Drive it today, and you’ll find hot springs, Wild West saloons and great sights like the impressive Great Basin National Park, one of the least visited in the country.

Distance/time: 975km; allow 10-14 days.

How: Fly to Reno or Vegas with Aer Lingus, via San Francisco; travelnevada.com

Trip notes

Before travel to the US, ensure your passports are in date (six months’ validity is required from the date of arrival) and complete your ESTAs (esta.cbp.dhs.gov).

Travellers over 18 must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 – certs are checked by airlines before boarding. See dfa.ie/travel for the latest info.

Travel agents like American Holidays (americanholidays.com), American Sky (americansky.ie), Trailfinders (trailfinders.ie) and Tour America (touramerica.ie) can create custom itineraries for any road trip in the US, including flights, car hire and accommodation.

If you are visiting the US as a tourist, you can drive with an Irish drivers’ license for up to 12 months.

