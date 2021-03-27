Without a plan for reopening Irish tourism, good people are starting to give up

Boris Johnson has one. So does Northern Ireland. Greece and Turkey have theirs. When my 11-year-old son starts playing football again, his team will have one too.

So why is there no plan for how to reopen Irish tourism and hospitality?

On May 1 last year, Government published Ireland’s first roadmap for reopening. Key dates for tourism included July 20, when hotels and restaurants could begin to open and inter-county travel resume.

Today, over three months into the latest lockdown, we are rolling from one six-week update to the next — an exhausting cycle of drip-fed data; of dips, plateaus and spikes; of speculation, leaks and mixed messages, culminating in Micheál Martin walking down those steps to give the next dose of depressing news.

Groundhog Day doesn’t begin to cover it. We’re beyond heartbreak and fatigue now; we’re at the point where good people are starting to give up. The shock of January has given way to soft rebellion, to sneaky house visits and socially undistanced coffees, to furtive play dates and hairdresser house calls.

Nphet is trusted, but its call for people to do "a little bit more” was tone-deaf. Tourism and hospitality businesses are grateful for state supports that have saved them from collapse, but the Government risks losing this crowd, too.

Experienced staff have left. Half of Ireland's restaurants face permanent closure, the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Tourism was told this week (one restaurant has threatened to reopen on July 1, come what may). Just 20pc of hotel rooms are booked for the peak month of August, according to the Irish Hotels Federation.

A plan would help set some purpose alongside this pain.

I get the Government’s caution. It doesn’t want to handcuff itself to dates. Christmas turned out to be “meaningful” in a macabre way. There are vaccine supply issues; variants waiting to pounce.

But a plan doesn’t have to fixate on dates. It can provide for vaccine delays (or boosts), for surges (or dips) in case rates or R-numbers. The UK’s roadmap provides for overseas travel to resume from May 17, and restrictions to cease on June 21, providing strict conditions on vaccines, variants and infection rates are met. Northern Ireland’s plan has no timetable, but outlines steps to take when health goals are achieved.

No plan survives contact with reality, as the cliché goes. But a plan based on vaccination and public health targets would at least allow people to start strategising. Airlines could plot schedules, new travel rules and tools like ‘Covid passports’ or antigen testing could be agreed, and businesses could set goals, retain staff, and make decisions on retraining, operations, suppliers and marketing.

That’s Management 101, but at an even more basic level, plans are psychologically important. With one, tourism can have morale, purpose, structure. Without, it is adrift. Let’s plan now, before more good people give up.

