Without a plan for reopening Irish tourism, good people are starting to give up

Pól Ó Conghaile

'Where's the plan? With one, tourism and hospitality businesses can offset their pain with morale, purpose, structure. Without one, they are adrift.'

People walk by closed pubs in Dublin city centre. Photo: Paul Faith/Getty Images Expand

Boris Johnson has one. So does Northern Ireland. Greece and Turkey have theirs. When my 11-year-old son starts playing football again, his team will have one too.

So why is there no plan for how to reopen Irish tourism and hospitality?

On May 1 last year, Government published Ireland’s first roadmap for reopening. Key dates for tourism included July 20, when hotels and restaurants could begin to open and inter-county travel resume.

