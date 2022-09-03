With costs rocketing, can Irish restaurants afford to keep local food on the menu?

"We could be buying €5 bottles of wine, frozen fish or chicken from China,” says Jason Horkan.

“But we have a passion for supporting local people. We want to be the best we can be, without being pretentious or classed as fine dining. We want to welcome everyone to our restaurant, and to have a good standard of quality, local food.”

As mission statements go, it’s a peach. And it’s not PR guff. It’s off the cuff from the owner of The Red Bank Restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

I called because I wanted to check in with a couple of restaurants. This is a squeaky time. Summer is done; tourism tailing off. At the same time, staffing issues and spiralling costs are making it harder to run restaurants than ever.

In Galway, chef JP McMahon has shuttered Tartare, one of his three restaurants. The Crawford Gallery Café in Cork has closed. In Athlone, a café owner was stunned by an electricity bill of almost €10,000 for two months.

Jason’s energy bills at The Red Bank have risen by up to €1,400 a month this year. Fish prices have jumped by 25pc. The special Vat rate for tourism and hospitality is set to revert from 9pc to 13.5pc next February.

And it can’t all be passed on to customers excruciatingly sensitive to price hikes.

Still, the Red Bank is pushing on. It has opened a new Secret Garden space (above). Its menus brim with local produce, from Andarl Farm pork to gravlax made with Drumshanbo Sausage Tree Vodka and Clew Bay Salmon.

Expensive beef cuts like fillet steaks are disappearing from menus all over the island - yet his remains, at €29.50.

The restaurant is being “as clever as we can” with menus, Jason explains. He buys beef fillet “with the chain on”, for example, trimming it for burgers.

He believes quality local food makes customers happy, and though cheaper produce would be an easier fix, he’s striving to resist.

“Our whole philosophy is to try and give as much value to people, because they’re experiencing exactly what we are [with rising costs]. I’m just hoping things will even out.”

I love local ingredients on Irish menus. They support communities and tell a rich story about the place.

But with costs rocketing, Vat set to rise, and quality Irish produce often more expensive, can it continue?

Another person loving local is Aoife O’Neill, who left a career as a medical scientist to set up The Creel Café and Deli in Westport, Co Mayo.

Like the Red Bank, she’s also had to get creative to keep using Irish food — her energy bills are up 75pc, and she and her chefs review and re-cost dishes all the time.

They rarely do smoked salmon now, and have taken a steak sandwich off the menu, for example, replacing it with a pulled beef burger... a euro cheaper at €15.50.

Knowing where food comes from is crucial for Aoife (“I like to stand by it”). It can also start conversations. Customers love to ask about the free-range eggs brought by a couple who keep rescue hens, for instance.

“You could buy a pack of eggs for half the price, but there’s a story behind it, it makes you feel good, and the quality stands for itself,” she says.

Of course, there’s a bottom line, and for most of us, it’s the bill.

“People do want to support Irish where they can, but you do have to be very conscious of pricing,” Aoife says.

After a summer of post-pandemic fun, and with bills continuing to soar, I wonder will punters now retreat, spend less, and how that may affect Jason and Aoife and the local businesses they support.

Jason is apprehensive, but hopeful: “People do want to go out. They want to socialise. They want to live again.”