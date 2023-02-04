| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why more Irish women are travelling solo – ‘The memories I’ve made make the risks seem minuscule’

Jetting off alone has become a trend post-pandemic, particularly for women, but is it just for singles?

Claire Scott at the Uyuni Salt Flats in Bolivia Expand
Claire at Machu Picchu Expand
Rainbow Mountain, Peru Expand
Solo traveller Martha Ryan Expand
Hierve El Aqua, Oaxaca, Mexico Expand
A tree frog in the Chocó rainforest in Ecuador Expand
Katherine Corcoran Expand

Close

Claire Scott at the Uyuni Salt Flats in Bolivia

Claire Scott at the Uyuni Salt Flats in Bolivia

Claire at Machu Picchu

Claire at Machu Picchu

Rainbow Mountain, Peru

Rainbow Mountain, Peru

Solo traveller Martha Ryan

Solo traveller Martha Ryan

Hierve El Aqua, Oaxaca, Mexico

Hierve El Aqua, Oaxaca, Mexico

A tree frog in the Chocó rainforest in Ecuador

A tree frog in the Chocó rainforest in Ecuador

Katherine Corcoran

Katherine Corcoran

/

Claire Scott at the Uyuni Salt Flats in Bolivia

Claire Scott

A hostel owner in Quito, Ecuador, told me that people who travel are “either searching for something or healing from something”. After nearly nine months of solo backpacking, I’ve discovered there is truth to this.

I left Ireland in May 2022 with the simple intention of seeing as many places as possible. I hugged my sister, my niece and my mother goodbye at Kildare train station, promising them I would be fine and that I knew what I was doing.

Most Watched

Privacy