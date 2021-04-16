Which countries will be open for travel this year? Here are seven contenders...

It’s taken time, but vaccinations rollouts have finally returned hope to the travel horizon, with news that holidays might be more than a far-off dream.

As confidence rebuilds, tour operators are receiving more enquiries, although plenty of question marks still hang in the air.

In the UK, Boris Johnson’s traffic light system has sparked speculation about which countries might be safe for travel, and both Scotland and Wales remain cautious about announcing any restart dates. Ireland, meanwhile, now lists 71 countries on its mandatory hotel quarantine list.

But it’s highly likely vaccination rates will play a key role in determining which destinations will open first to UK and Irish travellers.

Worldwide, nations are storming ahead to safeguard their citizens and restore tourism economies. Of course, there’s no guarantee who will meet criteria, but here are a few of the places leading the Covid-free travel charge.

1. The Greek Islands

Expand Close Halki Island, Greece. See PA Feature TRAVEL Vaccines. PA Photo/Alamy. / Facebook

Whatsapp Halki Island, Greece. See PA Feature TRAVEL Vaccines. PA Photo/Alamy.

Eager to welcome back foreign visitors, Greek authorities have already announced borders will reopen to tourists from May 14. In anticipation of a busy summer, an ambitious vaccination programme codenamed ‘Freedom’ has been launched to ensure islands are Covid-free, shielding vulnerable residents from outside visitors and restoring foreign confidence. The government has vowed at least 69 islands will be vaccinated by the end of April – quite some feat.

One of those is Ios, close to popular islands Santorini and Mykonos. Built with stone excavated from a 1,000-acre site, sexy coastal resort Calilo (calilo.com) has unveiled seven new suites with marble plunge pools, 10 private beachside ‘rock pools’ serviced by a butler and bookable for a day, and a water-lapped chapel for anyone whose wedding plans have been put on hold.

Even as far back as February, the island of Halki announced its 300 permanent residents had all been vaccinated. The tiny Dodecanese island has few roads and is often praised for being ‘authentic Greece’. Antique windmills spin above Emborio, and the quayside is decorated with pastel-painted houses and inviting taverna tables.

2. USA

Expand Close Route 66 / Facebook

Whatsapp Route 66

Joe Biden’s announcement that every adult citizen will be available for their first jab this April is likely to give travellers a big boost of confidence for returning to the States in the future. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 112 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Consumers are clearly convinced, with Skyscanner citing Orlando and New York as two of the recent top 10 searched destinations for travel from the UK.

Ensuring minimal contact with other people, road trips are likely to be a popular choice, as travellers tip-toe into the outside world. This year, Route 66 celebrates an anniversary as the Mother Road turns 95. Originally commissioned in 1926, the route stretches across three times zones and eight states, covering 2,448 miles from Chicago to LA, with plenty of nostalgia to be lapped up along the way.

Alternatively, immerse yourself in nature by taking a drive along the Pacific Northwest across Washington State, from Puget Sound to the Salish Sea. Stop off to whale watch, kayak, or head inland to national parks, including Mount Rainier and North Cascades. Tour America (touramerica.ie), American Holidays (americanholidays.com) and American Sky (americansky.ie) are among the Irish tour operators doing holidays in America, for when travel is permitted again.

3. Malta

Expand Close Golden Beach, Malta. Photo: Deposit / Facebook

Whatsapp Golden Beach, Malta. Photo: Deposit

Under a new a tourism incentive scheme, Malta plans to give hotel guests up to €200 each to check in this summer. The payouts are designed to support hotels, and will see its government pay out €100 per person for every booking in a five-star hotel, €75pp for four-stars, and €50pp for three-stars. Hotels will match the amount, with the money is to be spent on accommodation, food, drinks and other services within the properties.

Malta remains in partial lockdown, but is running one of the EU’s speedier vaccine roll-outs, with over 36pc of its population now in receipt of at least a first dose. The scheme will commence from June 1, when the islands’ tourism sector is scheduled to reopen. Ryanair currently has flights scheduled between Dublin and Malta throughout summer.

4. Anguilla

Expand Close Anguilla. PA Photo/Alamy. / Facebook

Whatsapp Anguilla. PA Photo/Alamy.

While several better-known Caribbean islands have been hit by the virus, Anguilla has seen no deaths and has only recorded 25 cases to date. Currently Covid-free, the island is also on a mission for 70pc of residents to have received their first vaccine dose by June 2021.

“Anguilla should reap the benefits of our stringent safety measures in our bookings for 2021 and beyond, as the travel market slowly returns. We’ve worked extremely hard to earn our reputation on the safe list,” says Stacey Liburd, director of tourism.

The island’s success is largely down to their strict entry measures: arrivals must take two PCR tests and quarantine for 10-14 days. But to ensure tourists don’t miss out on valuable holiday time, a ‘holiday bubble’ scheme has been put in place, allowing guests to freely move between accommodation providers, hospitality services and activities.

5. Israel

Expand Close Jerusalem. Photo: Deposit / Facebook

Whatsapp Jerusalem. Photo: Deposit

Currently winning the vaccine race, Israel is a good bet for green list status. The country announced that it would begin welcoming back vaccinated holidaymakers from May 23 - partly due to the fact that 62pc of its population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, which is among the highest proportion in the world. Highlights include Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and Negev Desert – although searing summer temperatures may make this one to put on hold for autumn months.

6. Seychelles

Expand Close The Seychelles may allow visitors with vaccination certificates to bypass quarantine. / Facebook

Whatsapp The Seychelles may allow visitors with vaccination certificates to bypass quarantine.

Possibly the most baffling candidate on the UK red list (and Ireland's list of designated states for hotel quarantine), the Seychelles is storming ahead with vaccinations. According to Reuters, the government has administered 103,968 vaccines so far – that’s enough for 53.2pc of the population based on two doses for every person. Operators such as Reef & Rainforest are receiving lots of interest in the paradise destination, in the hope it will leap-frog across the UK’s traffic light system.

7. Maldives

Expand Close Fancy a #MagicMonday getaway? / Facebook

Whatsapp Fancy a #MagicMonday getaway?

“Within Asia, the Maldives, has vaccination rates of almost 50pc,” says Sam Clark, managing director of Experience Travel Group, who predicts the “isolated nature of each resort” will likely land it a place on the green list. “It’s also a good year-round destination and they are highly experienced in putting Covid protocols in place to secure travellers too, having been open successfully since summer 2020.”

PA Media