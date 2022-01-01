Where will we eat out next? Let’s make a new list for the New Year...

We all love a good list, but what does ‘best’ even mean when it comes to restaurants?

Happy Listmas!

Having just gorged on end-of-year lists, let us now tuck into a feast of 2022 hotlists. Between best albums, restaurants, TV shows, movies, sports moments and more, I think I need a list of lists.

I’m not grinching. I love a good list, provided it’s done well. What I don’t love is clicking lines like “10 lustworthy pools to make you cry at your desk” to find a lazy gallery of photos culled from Instagram.

But if a list is smartly compiled, with a mix of fun, expertise and probing beyond the usual suspects, I’m happy. I’ll read, debate, crib about the inclusions they missed, and swot up on the ones I did. Those are the guiding principles for creating our travel lists, too.

That said, I struggle with the word ‘best’. I get the engagement and entertainment value. And if votes are involved, fair enough. But does anyone really believe there is a single best song, movie, book or soccer player?

What, for example, is Ireland’s best restaurant?

Last autumn, the rebooted Chapter One flew like a comet over our dining scene. Revamped with Mickael Viljanen as a chef-patron, it has flipped to fewer seats, no pre-theatre and a sublimely honed focus, and reviewers have dished up every possible hyperbole. Two stars are widely expected in Michelin’s next update. Three in future.

I ate there, and it was stunning — from taste bombs like a bullet of borscht in a cocoa-butter shell to hand-dived scallops paired with an exquisite Lugana, and a medley of hare the chef called “a hug on a plate”. Technically brilliant, beautiful to look at, and served with panache in an iconic Dublin dining room, the tasting menu, I think, fully justified a price of €120 (plus €80 for matching wines).

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen. Photo: Barry McCall

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen. Photo: Barry McCall

I just didn’t... love it. I left in awe of the team, but the experience felt a little cool.

And that got me thinking about what ‘best’ means, about my favourite memories of meals and how tied up they are in moments. They range from the Rosscarbery restaurant that offered a break from self-catering in West Cork to simple pasta wolfed down in a Sicilian vineyard, the Mughlai prawns at our local Indian, melty toasties after a long coastal walk, and a previous big birthday splurge at Chapter One’s chef’s table.

‘Best’ is, of course, completely subjective. It is different not just for each one of us but in each moment.

The best restaurant may be the one that knows you. It may be the one that is open. It may be the one with three stars, or the one with the tastiest curry. It may mean something else every time you book. That’s what I love about eating out.

You won’t see many of those restaurants cited over Listmas season. But it’s the perfect time to remember the memories they’ve helped us create, the spaces they give us to enjoy fine dining and slap-up feeds. After festive binges, January can be a slow month for restaurants. Facing Covid curfews, staffing issues and yet more uncertainty, this one will be slower and more anxious than ever.

So let’s start a new list — where will we eat out next?