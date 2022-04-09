When motels get makeovers – how rundown roadside stays are getting chic reboots

If I say “motel”, what springs to mind? Flickering (No) Vacancy signs? Rooms by the hour? An episode of Schitt’s Creek or Breaking Bad?

It’s time to think again. When the pandemic put flying on pause, road-trippers in the US saw a new, albeit still niche, option for overnight stays emerge — reboots of roadside motels as hip, tech-savvy and Covid-safe layovers dished up with a diner-sized dollop of mid-century nostalgia.

“Who wants a hotel with a hallway, anyway?” asked a New York Times story on motel makeovers.

Spa City Motor lodge in Saratoga Springs, The Drifter in New Orleans and Florida’s Selina Miami Gold Dust are just a few examples of properties channelling the retro vibes alongside improved food offerings, snappy cocktails and cool pools.

The trend was in play before the pandemic but, as with so much else, Covid proved an accelerator. People wary of travel found that journeying by car, contactless check-in and self-contained stays added to the appeal.

It’s not just in the US. In Australia, motels like the Kyah Boutique Hotel in New South Wales and Surfside Motel in Yeppoon, Queensland, got retro reboots.

Britain also has a new motel brand, a concept conceived of by Nick Jones of Soho House.

Mollie’s is a chain of “21st-century motel-diners”, the latest of which flips a former Travelodge in Bristol. Yes, it comes with red neon signs, burgers and shakes, but guests can also charge their electric cars and use smartphones as room keys, TV remotes and to order food.

“A pop of colour, a dash of Conran,” the blurb says of the décor, and Mollie’s Motels also offer lobby workspaces, own-brand coffee and catchy cocktails. Next up is the former Granada TV studios in Manchester.

The original motels had their heyday in the mid-century, when gas was cheap and car ownership was booming in the US. Interstates had yet to shorten journeys and mom-and-pop “motor hotels” grew to replace camping stops as overnight fixes.

As time, fashion and affordable air travel went on, however, their image curdled — not helped by motels’ roles as seedy backdrops for outcasts and drifters in movies like Psycho, Paris, Texas and Memento.

In 1964, there were 61,000 motels in the US, according to Mark Okrant’s No Vacancy: The Rise, Demise, and Reprise of America’s Motels. Almost 50 years later, it was 16,000.

The romance of the road trip never went away, of course. Quite the opposite. Fuel prices are skyrocketing and climate change has us rethinking how we travel, but the draw of iconic roads like Route 66 and Highway 40, of Australia’s Great Ocean Road, Iceland’s Route 1 or Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, feels as strong as ever.

For those seeking a nostalgia-laced freedom, to travel and stay with less crowds, you can see why the trend makes sense. There’s even a Netflix show, Motel Makeover.

It fascinates me to see how Covid is changing our holiday stays — from next-level lodges to outdoor dining or simple room improvements like Netflix and nicer coffee.

I wonder could we see neon signs on Irish roadsides?