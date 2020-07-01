| 15.4°C Dublin

What will post-pandemic package holidays look like, and where will we be heading?

Bookings are slowly picking up for package holidays but what will these post-pandemic getaways actually look like, asks Nicola Brady.

Lanzarote

Dining at Porto Sani

Tivoli Carvoeiro

Nicola Brady

After months of lockdown, we seem to be falling into two categories - those who are still a little anxious about the realities of our brave new world, and those whose cabin fever is so strong they're getting misty-eyed for 4am trips to the airport and excess baggage fees.

If you're one of the latter, you'll likely be scanning websites for bargain flights, or watching the news for any sniff of what sun-holiday destinations the Government will add to its 'Green List' for quarantine-free travel from July 9. But as desperate as some of us are to salvage some kind of summer break this year, what would a post-pandemic package actually look like?

Luckily, some people have already been testing the waters for us. On June 15, the first group of German holidaymakers boarded a TUI flight and landed in Mallorca, kicking off a pilot scheme to open safe tourist corridors in Spain's Balearic Islands. Most guests were split between two hotels, RIU Concordia and RIU Bravo, and stayed for at least five nights with new safety protocols in place, including filling out government health forms and temperature checks on arrival.

