Weekender... Sinead Asple's Kilkenny - 'I'd love to return there with everyone again'

I'm looking forward to going back to Kilkenny.

Every Christmas, we go away with my extended family for a few days, and last year we went to Mount Juliet in Thomastown. It was magical. I'd love to return there with everyone again.

When we get to go back, immediately after check-in, we'd head straight to the pool with the kids and spend a few blissful hours there.

We'd have an early dinner with the whole family, before the kids go to bed and I get to catch up with my sisters.

Saturday morning would include trips to some of the amazing craft houses that Kilkenny is lucky enough to have, including Jerpoint Glass Studio; and a great coffee from Cafe La Coco.

This would be followed by a browse around Kilkenny's shops and then we'd head to Bennettsbridge for lunch in Mosse's Pottery and a look around their beautiful shop and factory. In the afternoon, I'd hope to take a trip down memory lane by going horse-riding with my daughter.

Saturday night is all about family time, so that would be a special dinner in the Lady Helen restaurant in the hotel, followed by a few drinks.

Sunday morning would see us enjoy a big breakfast in the hotel, followed by a walk around the beautiful grounds before it's time to say farewell and make the trip back home.

Sinead Asple is co-founder of SureSitter, a stress-free online source for childcare. See suresitter.com

Sunday Indo Life Magazine