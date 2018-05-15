WATCH: Go aboard the stunning Queen Victoria cruise ship

The Cunard boat is captained by Tomas Connery who told Independent.ie that every guest gets to enjoy the amazing facilities.

"Every guest, from the top grade suites to the normal cabins, they all get the luxuries on board," he said.

"We have formal nights, people on a Cunard ship get dressed up and out of 13 nights on board we will have five 'formal nights'. Black tie, ballroom dresses, we do a 'Roaring 20s' night too."