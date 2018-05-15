Travel

Tuesday 15 May 2018

WATCH: Go aboard the stunning Queen Victoria cruise ship

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The luxury cruise liner Queen Victoria is docking in Irish ports this month and here is a peek inside the huge ship.

The Cunard boat is captained by Tomas Connery who told Independent.ie that every guest gets to enjoy the amazing facilities.

"Every guest, from the top grade suites to the normal cabins, they all get the luxuries on board," he said.

"We have formal nights, people on a Cunard ship get dressed up and out of 13 nights on board we will have five 'formal nights'. Black tie, ballroom dresses, we do a 'Roaring 20s' night too."

The ship, which holds 2,000 guests, boasts a theatre, a library, a gym, two swimming pool and a spa.

The cruise ship will call to Killybegs on Sunday, May 20.

Online Editors

Travel Insider Newsletter

Get the best travel tips, deals and insights straight to your inbox.

Editors Choice

Also in Life