Trailblazers: Roz Purcell’s 45 best walks and walks in Ireland for every ability level

No matter where you are in Ireland, there’s a trail nearby, offering you an escape from the pressures of daily life.

The hiking options here are endless — there’s always a new mountain to conquer, a new trail to explore on the way to your favourite peak, a new season to see it in, or a multi-peak challenge to set your sights on. As someone who has been hiking since childhood, I’m still finding new trails and peaks to challenge myself. For a relatively small island, Ireland punches way above its weight when it comes to exploring the great outdoors.

What makes a good hike for me depends on what I need at that moment. Sometimes you want a well-worn, easy-to-follow trail when you’re catching up with friends so you can fully embrace the conversation without fear of wandering off course, other times you want to feel like you’re on an adventure, hopping over gates, wadding through thick heather, all rewarded by epic views.

Hiking in Ireland is not only a physical activity, it’s as much about hearing stories on the trails of local myths and legends, meeting people along the way who say “you’re almost there” with a friendly smile, taking time to appreciate the flora and fauna, and the hidden food stop or beach you find afterwards. Hiking in Ireland is the total experience, and it is right on your doorstep.

For the difficult trails, I have suggested a local guide you can book if you are not an experienced hiker.

Seeing the world from up high gives you a new perspective, and I think we can all agree that the last year has forced us all to seek a new normal. Why not make hiking in Ireland part of that for you?

EASY HIKES

Clagg an Mountain Coastal Trail Co Mayo

Route type: Looped

Starting point: 8km south of Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park Visitor Centre

Distance: 2km Elevation: 10m Approx. time: 20 minutes

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes



This is a simple walk to do if you’re in the area and you want to get out and take in some scenery. It’s also great for children as an easy stroll. The walk is looped, with 1km on a windy boardwalk over a wild vibrant bog, and 1km back on the pebble shore — but of course you could go out and back on the boardwalk for ease. The walk is very flat but gives great views of Claggan Mountain out to Tonragee, Slievemore in Achill, back towards Nephin in the National Park and afar to Connemara National Park in Galway.

Pit stop: Mulranny Old Irish Goat Sanctuary is nearby. This community project is a must-visit for families. You can learn about the goats of Ireland, and how the local people of Mulranny started the project to protect the species. They also have a shop selling local produce, which funds the goats’ upkeep. mulranny.ie

Slí na Sláinte, Cruagh Woods, Dublin

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Cruagh Woods car park

Distance: 4km Elevation: 134m Approx. time: 1 hour

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes



This is a lovely forest-road loop close to Dublin city (16km south of the city centre) and provides hikers with a perfect family-friendly escape from the hustle and bustle of the capital. The Slí na Sláinte loop is a gradual and well-marked climb along the Cruagh fire roads, with lots of waymarked trails. If you want to add any extra length or elevation to this loop, there are plenty of options throughout the Cruagh Woods.

Pit stop: The Merry Ploughboy pub in Rathfarnham is an eight-minute drive from the car park and is a great spot for coffee and food. mpbpub.com

Benbulben Forest Walk, Co Sligo

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Benbulben Forest Walk, Gortarowey

Distance: 5.7km Elevation: 148m Approx. time: 90 mins

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes



Want to get some of the best views of one of Ireland’s most distinctive mountains? Try this forest walk, where the trail edges along the side of Benbulben and offers some of the best close-up angles of the mountain from the ground. You’ll also be treated to views up as far as Slieve League Cliffs in Donegal and on to Mullaghmore from the path parallel. The walk is marked by red signage along a hard surface forest roadway and paths.

Pit stop: Bishop’s Pool for a post-hike dip is only 15 minutes down the road in Mullaghmore.

Kerry Cliffs Walk, Co Kerry

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Skellig Ring, Foilnageragh, Portmagee

Distance: 2.3km Elevation: 60m Approx. time: 45min-1 hour

Parking: Yes Fee: €4 at the entrance

Dog-friendly: Yes



This steep but short climb is worth it to see the impressive Kerry Cliffs. This may not be your usual long ridge hike but instead this quick burst rewards you with views of one of the most scenic cliffs in Ireland’s west — on a clear day, you can see all the way out to the Skelligs. It is worth stopping on your way at the beehive huts (or clocháin), which are ancient dry-stone huts that housed Ireland’s medieval saints and scholars.

Pit stop: Moorings Bar in the nearest town of Portmagee is a great place for lunch or dinner (moorings.ie). Try to also book a trip to Skellig Michael — it’s so worth it (skelligislands.com).

Paradise Hill Limerick

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Anglesboro Community Centre, Ballylanders

Distance: 13km Elevation: 534m Approx. time: 3.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No



This loop walk is along the side of Temple Hill, at the south-eastern foot of the Galtees, so makes a great destination spot for anyone in the Limerick, Cork, or Tipperary area. The trail is marked by green arrows and starts along the road working up between two fields along a fenced path. The path moves between road, grassy paths and forest which offers a nice, varied trail to follow.

One thing to note is that parking can be scarce, so it is better to park in the village to avoid blocking any gates or local access.

Pit stop: The Town Coffee Co in Mitchelstown, just 10 minutes from the car park, for super coffee and lunch. thetowncoffeeco.com

Fuchsia Trail, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Courtmacsherry beach car park

Distance: 5.3 km Elevation: 90m Approx. time: 90 mins

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

The locals named this route after the beautiful fuchsia bloom, which covers the trail in the summer months. It is a pleasant and easy loop to do if you’re down in the Courtmacsherry area, which I highly recommend visiting. It’s full of things to do, including whale watching, and has great food options. The path varies from forest trail to meadow paths, smaller roadways and working fields, so if you don’t mind passing livestock, it’s a real adventure. I would imagine this would be a fun one for kids as the route is ever-changing and interesting, and provides the extra adventure of going through fields.

Pit stop: Monk’s Lane in Timoleague for an epic post-hike lunch or dinner — the food is amazing. monkslane.ie

Knocko magh Wood Nature Trail, Lough Hyne Walk, Co Cork

Route name: Out and back/option to loop on the way down

Starting point: Lough Hyne, Skibbereen, from the car park

Distance: 2km Elevation: 197m Approx. time: 1 hour

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

This is a really lovely and quick trail to get in for fantastic views over Lough Hyne. It begins just out of the car park, so walk back to the road you came from and follow the sign saying ‘Knockomagh summit’ on your left. After the turn, you take to the forest steps and then onto the path. It is easy to follow, but tough terrain and steep so be careful on the way down after any rain. As it’s a nature reserve, there are lots of points of interest and flora and fauna to see along this short trail.

Pit stop: Lough Hyne is such a gorgeous spot to wander around and take a dip — my favourite thing to do is book in for a kayaking session with Atlantic Sea Kayaking, you won’t regret it. atlanticseakayaking.com

Ardmore Cliff Walk, Waterford

Route type: Looped

Starting point: The Cliff House Hotel but you can park in Ardmore village and walk up to the start

Distance: 4.2km Elevation: 82m Approx time: 1 hour

Parking: Yes Fee: On-street parking (if you park in the village)

Dog-friendly: Yes



This is one of the loveliest walks in Waterford. Ardmore itself is a stunning place and this cliff walk is home to a number of stunning features, including a shipwreck and Ardmore’s Round Tower. The path, which is a mix of gravel, steps, dirt path and road, works its way along the cliff edge and loops back around into the town. It is easy to follow with way markers, but keep an eye out for those that loop back to the town as they’re not obvious.

Pit stop: Whitehorses Restaurant is great for post-walk grub (facebook.com/whitehorsesardmore) and check out nearby Goat Island beach.

EASY/MODERATE HIKES

Slieve Doan, Co Down

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Ott car park, Slievenaman Road, Newry

Distance: 7.2km Elevation: 350m Approx. time: 2-2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes



While I was hiking in the Mournes this past year, all the locals kept mentioning Doan as one of the best views around, and they were right. While a lot of the peaks in the area reward hard work with spectacular backdrops, this offers a great 360° view of all the main peaks while remaining manageable for most. The path is not marked, however from the car park there is a clearly defined path which leads you up to a stile, once you hop over and walk straight you get a view of Doan summit and the curving path you need to take. While the path to the mountain is easy enough, the final climb around the rock face peaks is slightly more challenging, which is why this walk is classified as ‘moderate’ at this stage. It is worth the effort though, so take your time, be careful with your footing and prepare for some epic views ahead of Silent Valley Reservoir, Slieve Binnian and more.

Pit stop: Birch coffee shop in Castlewellan for a hot chocolate, coffee, salad and fresh plates. facebook.com/birchcoffeecastlewellan

Gl engarra Millennium Trail, Co Tipperary

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Glengarra Wood car park, Cahir

Distance: 7 km Elevation: 340m Approx. time: 2 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes



This is a very popular spot for taking the family and dogs out for a walk. Glengarra Wood is situated at the southern foot of the Galtees, just outside Cahir off the M7 motorway. The woods are very picturesque, and the Millennium Trail runs along the Burncourt river. The trail is marked with green arrows to help guide you and there’s an information board at the car park showing you the routes.

The trail consists of forest paths and wider hard surface trails. You do have to pass over a stream, so be mindful that after a heavy night of rainfall you will need waterproof boots, even if you hop between the stepping stones. There is an incline on this walk (regardless of which direction you take) but it is manageable.

Pit stop: Mitchelstown Cave is really close to the woods. It’s such a cool experience — highly recommend. mitchelstowncave.com

Glencolmcille Tower Loop, Co Donegal

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Glencolmcille Fire Station/St Columba’s church in the village

Distance: 9.5km Elevation: 330m Approx. time: 2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No (on-street parking in the village)

Dog-friendly: No

You’ve probably seen the stunning photos of Glencolmcille circulating online over lockdown, with its jagged rock pinnacles and gasping cliffs. Although Glencolmcille is very popular, you might not know that there is a lovely loop trail that takes in all of this and more. The trail head is marked by blue arrows and is an easy one to follow, if you keep alert. The terrain is a mix of grassy path ways, dirt trails which can get mucky, and roads.

Pit stop: In the village, check out An Chistin @ Cook’s Pantry. facebook.com/Cooks-Pantry-676740019051421

Glenbarrow Waterfall Loop, Co Laois

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Glenbarrow car park, Rosenallis

Distance: 7km Elevation: 40m Approx. time: 2 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

In the valley of Slieve Bloom, the Glenbarrow trailhead offers three loops to discover the area. The waterfall loop is marked by a blue arrow and brings you through a woodland path adjacent to the river. Along the path is the Clamp Hole waterfall, which is really spectacular after it’s been raining. Afterwards the path meanders through the forest and then loops back around. It can be pretty mucky depending on the weather but, overall, it’s easy to follow and offers a nice, peaceful hike.

Pit stop: The Falls at Glenbarrow has just opened this year so pop by to show your support. @the_falls_glenbarrow_laois

Lough Bray Loop, Co Wicklow

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Lough Bray parking, Ballyleran

Distance: 7km Elevation: 280m Approx. time: 3 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

This is one of my local go-tos and whenever I recommend it, it gets rave reviews — so I hope you’ll love it too. It’s a short trip from Dublin and offers a great looped double lake walk, but make sure to arrive early or at off-peak time, as the car park is small and Wicklow can get busy. The trailhead begins after a short walk up the road marked by a wood waymark, and although it’s not marked afterwards, it is very visible and fenced by the mountain heather. The trail is boggy in parts and you pass a small stream but, for the most part, it’s a dirt trail which hugs the drop alongside the lake.

The first lake is on your right all the way at this stage, and when you arrive between the two lakes you come to a viewpoint called Eagles Crag, which marks the start of the second stage. Here you continue on around the second lake following a path down along a gradual descent towards the road, and from there the path continues on the edge of the water back to your car park start.

Pit stop: After your hike, while you’re on the road keep driving deep into the Wicklow mountains and take a pit stop at Lough Tay aka Guinness Lake.

Devil’s Bit, Co Tipperary

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Devil’s Bit Forest car park, Glencairn

Distance: 5km Elevation: 240m Approx. time: 90 mins

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No



Personally, I have always been fascinated by this trail. Growing up in Tipperary, you couldn’t have missed the myth. The story goes that the devil took a bite out of the mountain, which became the Rock of Cashel. It’s a little far-fetched, I know, but I love trails that tell stories. The trail is a mix of forest, dirt and grassy paths that gradually ascend.

The scenery along the walk is stunning, taking in the panoramic views of the Galtees and Slievenamon, and on a clear day even reaching as far as Galway, the Comeraghs and the Knockmealdowns.

Pit stop: Relish in Thurles for a snack. @relishfinefoods_

Knock narea aka Queen Maeve Trail, Co Sligo

Route type: Out and back (option to do a looped walk)

Starting point: Sligo Rugby Club, Strandhill

Distance: 5.6km Elevation: 292m Approx. time: 90 mins

Parking: Yes Fee: €2 donation box

Dog-friendly: No

This is a great trail in Sligo that’s suitable for all levels. There is fantastic parking at the start and easy-to-follow signage all along the route. The path begins opposite the car park and a fenced path gradually climbs up to the forest, where you begin ascending wooden steps through the sheltered trees, which is pretty magical. The top of Knocknarea gives magnificent 360° views and on a clear day you can see as far as Nephin National Park, Mweelrea in Mayo, and Slieve League, Co Donegal. Please note: Don’t climb the cairn at the top!

Pit stop: Shells Café in Strandhill, 10 minutes down the road, for post-hike grub (shellscafe.com) and Dorrins Strand for a dip.

Sheep’s Head Lighthouse Loop, Co Cork

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Bernie’s Cupán Tae, Sheep’s Head, Tooreen

Distance: 4.3km Elevation: 150m Approx. time: 2 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

This is a really great loop walk. There’s so much to see along the route, with views out on to the Atlantic Ocean, Bantry Bay, Lough Akeen, Eire 31 sign, Beara Island, and the lovely cliffs on the northern side of the hike. That alone would be enough to recommend it, but there’s also a WWII bunker, and the main attraction of the Sheep’s Head Lighthouse! Most people do the loop clockwise, meaning it’s a nice and easy trail out with a few inclines and tougher terrain on the return. Even though this is easy, it’s very mucky and rocky terrain — so proper footwear is a must.

Pit stop: Sure, you have to call into Bernie’s for a scone after. Tel: (027) 67878

Glenariff Forest Looped Trail, Co Antrim

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Glenariff Forest Park car park

Distance: 9km Elevation: 320m Approx. time: 2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: £5

Dog-friendly: Yes

Glenariff Forest Park offers a few trails to its visitors, some of which are shorter than this looped trail, for anyone looking for a quicker hiking fix. This trail is well-marked with black icons along the path, which follows the river. In sections, this hike can get very steep, particularly after you cross the river bed, but the terrain is manageable, with a mix of gravel, foot bridges and forest tail.

Pit stop: Laragh Lodge in Glenariff for food (laraghlodge.co.uk) and North Coffee in Cushendall for a pre-hike takeaway (facebook.com/northcoffeecompany).

Cruach Mhárthain, Co Kerry

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: There is a phone tower you can park at up from the town, the coordinates are: 52.1417979,-10.4254527

Distance: 2.3km Elevation: 189m Approx. time: 1 hour

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

This is a relatively small hill in comparison to its surrounding mountains of the Dingle peninsula but it’s a really great short hike that rewards you with 360º views, seeing out to the Blasket Islands and back towards Conor Pass and all in between.

The hike start point is at a phone tower where there isn’t much parking, so try to head at off-peak times. The trail begins from the tower with a clear path all along the fence up to the top, through a grassy and very steep field, so take some breaks along the way and don’t forget to turn around and take in the views.

Pit stop: Dunquin Harbour is so close to this hike, as well as Coumeenoole Beach — two spots you have to see.

MODERATE HIKES

Cliffs of Moher Coastal Trail, Co Clare

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Doolin village is the best place to park and set off from. It’s about a 10-15 min walk to the starting point, which has a gate leading to the path.

Distance: 25km (this is an out and back, so if the 25km is daunting, remember you can turn back to tailor it to your needs)

Elevation gain: 471m Approx. time: 5-5.5 hours.

Parking: Yes Fee: Yes (on-street parking)

Dog-friendly: No



Everyone in Ireland needs to do this trail, even just parts of it, as it is spectacular. It starts in Doolin village, so there are plenty of amenities nearby and easy access to parking. You follow a working road so do be mindful up to the trail start, which is only about 10-15 minutes up.

The trail is clearly marked along the way, working along the cliff edge, sometimes passing by farm gates and sheds (for the full rural experience). As you walk, the sights and scenes of the famous cliffs just get better and better. At about 8km in, you reach the visitor centre where there are more amenities and some of the most popular views of the cliffs. For me, however, the best view is beyond this point, once you have walked further on towards the Moher tower and look back.

As I said, you can make this trail as long or as short as you desire and if you had two cars, one could park in Doolin while the other parked at the Cliffs of Moher Liscannor walk car park, to walk the full length out and drive back.

Currently there are works ongoing on the Doolin-to-the-cliffs section of this walk, so you best to stick to the Hag’s head portion until those have been completed.

Pit stop: In Doolin, make sure you call into The Ivy Cottage (theivycottage.ie), Gus O’Connor’s (gusoconnorsdoolin.com) or Russels Fish Shop (fiddleandbow.ie/russells-fish-shop.html) for that post-hike refuel!

Urris Lakes Loop, Co Donegal

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Lenan Strand car park, Clonmany

Distance: 6.7km Elevation: 375m Approx. time: 2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No



This is definitely a hike to put on your list if you’re heading to Donegal. The hike itself is easy/moderate with some signage in the form of purple arrows that provide direction. The trail is very boggy in parts and consists of some strenuous steep parts, but you do have a lovely sea breeze drifting in to keep you cool along the way.

Pit stop: You’re spoilt for choice with beaches nearby, such as Lenan Beach and Tullagh Bay aka Horseshoe Beach.

Tonelagee and Lough Ouler, Co Wicklow

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Turlough Hill car park, Brockagh

Distance: 5km Elevation: 455m Approx. time: 2 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Ireland’s ‘love heart lake’ is worth a visit on foot. Its distinctive shape has caught the eye of many on social media, but even so, this trail isn’t as highly-trafficked as others. There is also a looped walk from Lough Ouler you can do from the Glenmacnass side (8.4km loop), however, it’s a boggy route that’s not well-marked.

This option is much steeper from the get-go and still a little boggy at the start but it’s a direct route up with a clearer path to the summit of Tonelagee and down to see the lake. Once you follow the path directly opposite the car park (there is a small sign) and hit the summit (which is marked by a stone) you’ll see a vague path that goes beyond it and brings you down to a full view of the love heart lake on the other side. Do be mindful there is a large drop to your left, so stick to the path. One for clear visibility!

Pit stop: Glenmacnass Waterfall at the far side is a nice sight, or enjoy driving from Turlough Hill back by Glendalough, to see Glendalough lake.

Crone Woods Maulin Summit Loop, Wicklow

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Crone Woods car park

Distance: 9.4km Elevation: 441m Approx. time: 2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

This is a great hike near Dublin that doesn’t get enough praise. The looped trail is easy to navigate and offers incredible views onto Powerscourt Waterfall, the Sugar Loaf and Wicklow Mountains. The trail is a mix of wide gravel roads through the forest, narrow dirt paths, grassy paths, and rocky descents. There are also shorter loops you can do from Crone Woods which are around 6km (eg Maulin Mountain Loop walk).

Pit stop: There is a lovely food truck called Off the Beaten Truck at Crone Woods car park from Friday to Sunday, which I highly recommend for coffee and oaty squares.

@offthebeatentruckcafe

Sugarloaf Hill, Knockmealdown, Waterford

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Bay Lough car park, Glentaunemon

Distance: 3km Elevation: 342km Approx. time: 1.5-2 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

The Knockmealdown Mountains are such a great place to hike on the Waterford/Tipperary border. There are countless trails to do in the area, but Sugarloaf Hill is a nice place to start, as it’s a direct and easy hike to navigate and offers great views of the Vee.

The trail is directly opposite the car park and instantly inclines and continues right up to the top. You follow a grassy, rocky path, and as you climb you begin to get more and more views, particularly looking back to your left onto Bay Lough. During summer, the Vee is covered with rhododendrons, which creates a lovely purple blanket across the valley. If you want to go to the summit of the Knockmealdown Mountain, you can do this from the top of Sugar Hill by following the stone wall.

Pit stop: Vilino Bakery in Lismore, 25 minutes down the road, is a must for bread and pastries. vinilobakery.com

Coumduala Loop, Nire Valley, Waterford

Route type: Looped (but you have the option of going out and back or building this trail longer/shorter to suit the time that you have.)

Starting point: Nire Valley car park

Distance: 7.9km Elevation: 540m Approx. time: 4 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

I always think the Nire Valley hikes are one of Ireland’s hidden hiking gems. A beautiful, isolated spot dug into the Comeraghs that’s well-marked and mapped and offers lots of trail options to uncover some of the lesser known Comeragh lakes. The Coumduala Loop is one of the longest, marked by a purple arrow on a white background. I also love the Sgilloges walk (blue arrow) which you can add to this loop if you want to do a few extra kilometres and see more lakes.

The map display at the car park is fantastic, so take a picture before you set off to remember the colour of the way you’re following, and you should be fine. The trail is a mix of boardwalk, grassy paths, bog, and some narrow roadways.

Pit stop: Hanora’s Cottage in Ballymacarbry is the ideal spot for after your hike. hanorascottage.com

Torc Mountain, Kerry

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Upper Torc car park

Distance: 7.5km Elevation: 425m Approx. time: 2 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

This is a great trail near Killarney that offers a nice hike and great views, without taking up too much of your day. The trail is easy to follow with a worn path through the heather that soon turns into a boardwalk which brings you to the top — where there’s even a built-in viewing platform (aka a break station halfway up). The trail inclines gradually, because the planks meander up the mountain rather than taking a direct route.

Pit stop: Torc Waterfall is a must-see, followed by food at JM Reidy’s. reidyskillarney.com

Glendalo ugh Spinc and Glenealo Valley Trail (white route), Wicklow

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Glendalough Upper Lake car park Distance: 9km Elevation: 471m Approx. time: 2.5-3 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: Yes, €4

Dog-friendly: Yes



This is an extremely popular hike and with good reason. It offers some of the best views of Glendalough without too much effort and is really well-marked for an enjoyable and relaxed hike. The one thing I would say is try opting for a midweek hike here as it gets very busy at weekends. The trail is looped, and I would recommend going clockwise to get the steep climb done while feeling fresh and gaining the early reward of the viewing platforms. The trail has recently been done up so it’s well signposted and on hard surface terrain.

The boardwalk begins at the platform as you walk adjacent to the lake, with each viewing platform offering even better views! The descent follows the minor water trail which is a rocky path (be careful) that brings you down alongside the river and lots of rock pools. Finally, you stroll back along the road with trees hugging either side and lake views. You’ll likely see lots of wildlife on your journey.

Pit stop: The Wicklow Heather is great for a cosy post-hike dinner. wicklowheather.ie

Diamond Hill, Galway

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Connemara National Park

Distance: 7.2 km Elevation: 400m Approx. time: 2-2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes



Connemara National Park offers some of the best hiking in the country and every time I approach the park from afar, I think: is this really Ireland? It is, and one of the best hikes there is the well-marked Diamond Hill. The hike itself on a good day is very doable and rewards you with incredible views on the way up and down, with paths that change from boardwalk to rock and hard dirt paths. The hike is always at a gradual incline but with pockets of flats to catch your breath and take in the views. A favourite with locals and visitors, this is definitely one to set off early for or visit in midweek. Do keep an eye out for the Old Irish Goats along the peaks.

Pit stop: Less than five minutes from the national park is Kabo Café, Letterfrack, offering iced coffee, salads and more. @kabo.cafe

Moylussa, Co Clare

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Ballycuggaran Forest car park

Distance: 10km Elevation: 455m Approx. time: 2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Moylussa is a huge favourite among the locals so, if you’re visiting, give this a go. The trail is reasonably good, with a good steep pull on the last leg, so save your snacks for that. A mix of gravel path and boardwalk, it is well-marked along the way. Moylussa offers great views of Lough Derg and the surrounding Lough Doon and Keeper Hill and, on a clear day, over to the Galtees.

Ballycuggaran Forest also offers other trail options that are shorter and marked out at the forest car park if you fancy something lighter.

Pit stop: If you’re hiking on a Sunday, plan a stop at the Killaloe Farmers Market, which takes place near the bridge — it’s full of takeaway food and fresh produce. If you fancy crossing over to Tipp, only 15 minutes away, head to the unreal Old Barracks Coffee Roastery. theoldbarracks.ie

Slievenamon, Tipperary

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Slievenamon Walk parking, Kilcash

Distance: 6km Elevation: 474m Approx. time: 2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

This is the mountain I have most certainly hiked the most. I grew up at the foot of Slievenamon and no matter how many times I do it, it still manages to make my calves cry out a little. A short steep climb to the summit along a dirt path edges by trees, passing through gates and onto the main section — a well-worn rocky, sometimes mucky path, with lots of sheep who watch as you head directly up.

The mountain is very exposed, so you can expect incredible views down onto the valley all the way up, but be prepared for the crosswinds two-thirds along the way in return. There is lots of fun mythology connected to Slievenamon and its name, which I highly recommend you look up, especially if you’re taking children.

Pit stop: Dooks Fine Foods in Fethard is a 20-minute drive from the start of this hike, a local favourite for coffee, desserts and great savoury dishes. dooksfinefoods.ie





MODERATE-DIFFICULT HIKES

Slieve Binnian, Co Down

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Carrick Little car park, Annalong, Newry

Distance:12km Elevation: 636m Approx. time: 4-4.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes



Slieve Binnian is in my opinion one of the best trails in the Mourne Mountains, as it offers incredible views at the top from every angle. The route up isn’t marked but there is a worn trail. The path begins along a minor road until you reach a gate, then you go along a dirt/stony path before beginning the hike up through a grassy field following a wall. The peak is always in sight on a clear day, guiding you along. At the top, you’re greeted by a class view of Silent Valley and Slieve Muck. From there, you loop around, getting even better views of Ben Crom Reservoir and across to Ben Crom and Slieve Bearnagh.

Coming back down a rocky path, you have views to your left of the Mourne peaks, including Slieve Donard. It’s a really nice one to do in the Mournes and usually well-trafficked by locals.

Pit stop:

Try Carrick Cottage Café (facebook.com/carrickcottagecafe) at the car park, or South Point Coffee Co (@southpointcoffeeco) in Kilkeel, just 12 minutes down the road and open Thursday to Sunday.

Bere Island Lighthouse Loop, Cork

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Castletownbere Ferry across to Bere Island, where the trail begins at the western pier

Distance: 10km Elevation: 248m Approx. time: 4.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No



This is an adventurous trail, and includes a boat trip, which I think only adds to the excitement when exploring somewhere new. Bere Island offers three trails, and this beautiful looped route is the longest. The trail gradually climbs along the coast giving views onto Bantry Bay, Sheep’s Head peninsula and far off into the Atlantic. Halfway around the island, you get a clear view of Ardnakinna Lighthouse with Fair Head and the Atlantic in the backdrop. One thing I will say — while you’re down here in Castletownbere, try to spend a little time in the nearby area. You can head 25 minutes down the road to Dursey Island and catch the cable car across, check out the Garnish Head trail or maybe even just relax on Garnish beach.

Pit stop: Berehaven Lodge is a great spot in Castletownbere. berehavenlodge.com

Benwee Loop Walk, Mayo

Route type: Looped (but you have the option of going out and back or building this trail longer/shorter to suit the time you have)

Starting point: Carrowteige Village (there are lots of small car parks dotted around)

Distance: 12.4km Elevation: 383m Approx. time: 4.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

This is one of the best coastal walks Ireland has to offer, hugging the rugged Mayo coastline as it passes along

stunning beaches and looks down on to coves which are only accessible by kayak. The path along this walk is vague but worn with some signage (following the white and purple arrows). Be careful though as it can be tricky to know where you’re going without a guide, so research a map prior to the walk to get a sense of direction. The path starts in the village going through grassy fields, dirt paths and the odd bit of bog. There is no fencing along the cliff drops so do be careful.

Pit stop: Portacloy beach and pier along the hike is such a beautiful spot for a dip.

Slieve Bearnagh, Co Down

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Meelmore Lodge, Bryansford, Newcastle

Distance: 10km

Difficulty: Strenuous Elevation: 739 Metres Approx. time: 4-5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: £4 for the day and £8 overnight

Dog-friendly: No



One of the best hikes in Ireland with incredible views of the Mournes, and on a clear day, Dublin and the Wicklow Mountains on the horizon. The best place to start this hike is at Meelmore Lodge, which has excellent facilities (toilets/showers) and a café — with overnight camping also available on site.

The trail starts straight from the lodge, where you follow a clearly-marked road up to a wall with a gate that you need to climb over. Once over the gate, take an immediate left and walk alongside the wall. You will cross two small streams and then eventually reach a gravelled road. Take a slight right and continue on this road to the start of Hare’s Gap. Once at the top of Hare’s Gap, you will reach the Mourne Wall.

Climb the gate and take a right to continue to the North Tor Summit. There will be a clear stone footpath for you to follow initially. The next part is very steep and should be taken slowly with several short breaks, if needed. After a steep climb, the terrain starts to level out and you will see Slieve Bearnagh not too far ahead. Take your time and enjoy the breathtaking views.

When heading back down, be sure to take it slow as the ground can be loose and uneven, particularly on the steep part mentioned earlier. Follow the exact path you took on your way back to Meelmore Lodge.

Pit stop: Newcastle’s Railway St Cafe & Brew Bar is just 15 minutes from Meelmore Lodge. @railwaystcoffee

Errigal, Donegal

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Errigal Mountain Hike parking, Dunlewy

Distance: 4.4km Elevation: 525m Approx. time: 2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Errigal is Donegal’s highest point and this walk is short but mighty. It has two very distinctive twin peaks at its top, which create a lovely picture. On route up from the car park, you pass through some boggy terrain, and a stream before reaching a fairly dry but rocky path that climbs the hill almost immediately. The rocks can be loose and especially so now, given its popularity over the last year, so do take care on the descent.

Pit stop: Batch in Falcarragh, less than 20 minutes from the car park, for some delicious food and coffee. batch.ie

Ben Gorm, Mayo

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Aasleagh Falls Bridge, Letterass — there is a small car park just over on the west side of the bridge

Distance: 8.2km Elevation: 680m Approx. time: 4 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No



Dog-friendly: No

This is a great hike that doesn’t get much love but offers some fantastic views of Erriff Valley, Lugaharry and Killary Fjord. The trail is not waymarked but from the shoulder has a worn path to follow. You head straight up towards the Letterass shoulder from the car park, along terrain which is very overgrown and boggy, so can prove taxing in some spots.

Once you hit the shoulder, head left along the ridge towards Ben Gorm summit, taking time along the way to bask in all the views, and to enjoy the fact that the terrain is a good bit better from here too. You will also enjoy a great view from the summit looking down on to Delphi, Doo Lough and Fin Lough.

Pit stop: Misunderstood Heron, a unique food truck cafe, is 12 minutes down the road from where you parked the car. It’s a must-eat place, so go! misunderstoodheron.com

Knocknadobar, Kerry

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Cnoc na dTobar Pilgrim Path, Killurly West, Cahersiveen

Distance: 9.2km Elevation: 680m Approx. time: 3.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: Yes, €3

Dog-friendly: No

Kerry hiking is the best in Ireland but it’s not all happening in the Reeks, as Knocknadobar offers exquisite views and a well-marked path all the way up. The path up is exposed so on a typical day be prepared for the elements, while the terrain is a mix of boggy ground for the most part and loose rocks closer to the top. The top offers views of all the Kerry mountains, Dingle Bay, the Skelligs and West Cork.

Pit stop: Quinlan and Cooke aka QC’s in Cahersiveen for post-hike food. qc.ie

DIFFICULT HIKES

Nephin, Co Mayo

Route type: Out and back (also an option to do horseshoe loop)

Starting point: Nephin car park

Distance: 8km Elevation: 775m Approx. time: 3.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Guide: Rachel, see rachelsirishadventures.com

This is a deceptively difficult hike. The beginning of the walk is well signposted, and up through the woods there’s a clear trail to follow with large signage. As you jump over the turnstile to begin the real ascent toward the summit, however, the path gets less visible with small white markers as your only guidance, so do stay alert.

The climb to the summit is nothing short of just hard work, the terrain is similar to Croagh Patrick in that you’re walking on loose shale and moving ground which requires a lot of concentration going up and especially coming down. The ascent is deceiving, every time you think you’re close to the top, you crest another hill to see more inclines, but don’t worry, it’s worth it. Once you reach the top, you’ll be rewarded with 360º views across to Slievemore in Achill, Mweelrea, Benbulben and more. You can really take in the shape of the Nephin from the top looking down and appreciate its towering height.

Pit stop: Ginger and Wild Café in Ballycroy National Park is a great spot to head before or after your hike for a bit of fuelling (gingerandwild.com). You can also wild camp at the National Park, which has a designated dark camping zone for stargazing. campingwildnephin.com

Croaghaun Mountain (via the cliffs), Co Mayo

Route Type: Looped

Starting point: Keem Bay, Achill Island

Distance: 11km Elevation: 910m Approx. time: 4.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No



Guide: Tomás McLoughlin, see @surfletomas, Tel: (098) 45085

This is my favourite hike in Ireland. The Croaghaun sea cliffs are Ireland’s highest and the third-highest sea cliffs in Europe. The hike takes you along the peaked Croaghaun cliffs and with each incline more is revealed and the views just get better and better.

As you summit Croaghaun, you can’t believe your eyes, as you’re met with another view of sea cliffs spanning out the other side, hidden beaches, lakes, and a view reaching as far as Belmullet and beyond. Everywhere you look, the view changes but manages to stay equally epic. The ascent from Croaghaun Mountain is through steep long grass, with a vague path as this is not a hike you’ll meet many people on. One to only do on a clear day and possibly with a guide.

Pit stop: Blásta At Teds food truck on the way into Achill is a great stop off for breakfast, lunch, or dinner (@blastaatteds). Also, make time for a swim at Keem Bay when you park there.

Mount Brandon via Paternoster Lakes, Co Kerry

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Faha car park, Cloghane Village

Distance: 11.5km Elevation: 741m Approx. time: 3.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No



Guide: kerryclimbing.ie

I’ll be honest, I have climbed Mount Brandon five times and I am yet to see a view from the top due to cloud cover. That, though, is what makes the hike so special — you are heading for the clouds. It is also because the hike up is so special that I’ve chosen to include this route here, as even if you don’t get a view from the summit, the beautiful views and heroic climb more than make up for it.

The climb includes grassy, rocky and ridge paths as well as a small bit of scrambling and climbing, so it is definitely one for experienced hikers and those with a good head for heights. I’ve only seen pictures of the views from the top on a clear day, but I’ve heard from many of my friends who have managed to get to the top on a clear day that it’s one of the best views in Ireland, so I hope you’ve better luck than me!

Pit stop: Cloghane Stores (opposite the church) for a cinnamon roll.

Coomloughra Horseshoe Loop, Co Kerry

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Hydro Road car park

Distance: 13.8km Elevation: 1,301m Approx. time: 7-8 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

Guides: See kerryclimbing.ie

This was voted by Lonely Planet as the best hike in Ireland and I would have to agree. For a long day out hiking, this looped walk offers some of the most dramatic mountainous views in the country. The hike is extremely tough, and you would want to be comfortable with heights. From the car park, you’re at an intense incline from the get-go. The path is not marked and would require a guide, especially considering most of this hike runs along narrow ridges. It’s one to set the sights on and work towards as a challenging day out.

Pit stop: Emilie’s in Glenbeigh Village for some post-hike pizza. emilies.ie

Mweelrea via Silver Strand, Mayo

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Silver Strand, Doovilra, Louisburgh

Distance: 11.6 km Elevation: 791m Approx. time: 4.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No



Guide: Brian, see climbit.ie

Mweelrea is Connaught’s highest peak at 814m. The route up via Silver Strand is possibly the safest way up and down. From the car park, follow the road back up to a laneway, but be careful as this is a working road. After this, the first hour of the hike is through farmland, with a grassy, boggy field inclining with every step, so boots are a must.

The route then gets significantly steeper as you reach the col, however you’ve completed what I think is the hardest part. From here you follow the hard, well-worn path to the summit, taking in the incredible scenic views on either side which reward you for your effort on the last leg of the climb. On a good day, Mweelrea offers some of the best views. I had to wait until my fifth time to experience them and it was completely worth it.

Pit stop: Seven Wonders Café in Louisburgh is 20 minutes down the road and offers great coffee, sweet snacks, and toasties (sevenwonders.ie). Also, don’t forget Silver Strand beach where you parked, for a dip — on a hot day it’s like a tropical paradise.

Coumshingaun Horseshoe Loop, Waterford

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Coumshingaun Lough car park, Cutteen

Distance: 8km Elevation: 655m Approx. time: 3.5-4 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

Guide: Mark, see wildsummits.ie

You have probably already heard of this hike as it’s become very popular in the last two to three years and once you do it, you’ll know why. The horseshoe looped walk towers around Coumshingaun and it’s spectacular. I grew up only 30 minutes from Coumshingaun and on a clear day could see the Comeraghs from my window, so I could always tell when it was a good day to hike Coumshingaun and predict any cloud cover. This hike requires good levels of fitness and a good head for heights. The path isn’t marked but there is a worn trail to follow. My advice would be to do the loop clockwise as you can tackle the narrowest part of the ridge while feeling fresh. On the descent of the ridge, keep left to avoid the extremely steep cliff face.

Pit stop: Crough Coffee by Mahon Bridge for some delicious dessert or toasties afterwards. croughcoffee.com

Lugnaquilla, Co Wicklow

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Glenmalure Lodge, Wicklow Way, Carriglinneen

Distance: 18km Elevation: 970m Approx. time: 5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No, however Glenmalure Lodge asks to buy a coffee or contribute for using the space

Dog-friendly: Yes

Guide: Kathyrn, see tworockoutdoor.ie

Leinster’s highest peak and the highest in Ireland outside of Kerry rests in the Wicklow mountains. Somehow, though, this trail in south Wicklow doesn’t get as much attention as the north Wicklow spots. There is a very clear worn path the whole way up this hike, but always keep a look out as at some spots it is less obvious. The trail is long but you get most of the hard bit done very early on in the hike with some steep zig-zags. Once you have passed this section, the climb is gradual and steady to the top. The terrain is a mix and depending on the day it can be quite boggy after a wet spell. Keep in mind that this route would be very hard to navigate in low visibility.

Pit stop: Glenmalure Lodge does great food and has a little coffee/bakery hut too. glenmalurelodge.ie

Slieve League Loop from Teelin, Co Donegal

Route type: Loop

Starting point: Sliabh Liag Cliff Visitor Centre, Teelin

Distance: 15.5 km Elevation: 690m Approx. time: 5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Guide: Ian, see uniqueascent.ie

The Slieve League Cliffs are a spectacular and popular place to visit, and you have a choice of activities depending on your needs. You can do shorter walks to see the cliffs and get some great views, but if you fancy a challenge, one that’s not for the faint-hearted, you can hike to the cliffs and up the Pilgrim’s Path towards the summit before returning on One Man’s Pass and down Bunglas. I have never been fortunate enough to see the views on this hike due to clouds, but it’s still worth every minute. Given the difficulty, however, it’s definitely one for a clear day, with a guide to help you navigate the steep cliff edges.

Pit stop: The nearby Rusty Mackerel is a lovely traditional bar and restaurant that is a great spot for a post-climb pint or bite to ear. therustymackerel.com

Galtymore, Co Tipperary

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Kings Yard, Knocknagalty, Kilbehenny, Co Limerick

Distance: 10.7km Elevation: 815m Approx. time: 3.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: Donation box

Dog-friendly: No

Galtymore is one of Ireland’s highest peaks, positioned on the border of Tipperary and Limerick, both claiming its great peak and views. The hike starts at a small car park on a local’s property, so do please donate for using this space. The trek begins along a farm lane going past gates before starting the climb up a field.

The path is slightly worn but there are some white markers to help you keep on track towards the summit. At the summit, you get a lovely view of Lough Curra, Lough Diheen and of course across to Slievenamon, the Comeraghs and the Knockmealdowns.

Pit stop: Mikey Ryans in Cashel is great for food post-hike (mikeyryans.ie) and sure, while you’re there, check out the Rock of Cashel.

How to stay safe on your walk

⬤ Safety comes first on a walk, no matter how easy. Check the weather, leave word of where you’re going and when you’ll be back, and pack smart. And remember, never leave valuables visible inside parked cars.

⬤ A fully charged phone, water and snacks, layers of appropriate clothing and sturdy footwear are essential for most walks. Bring a bag for rubbish, and clean shoes and socks in the boot for afterwards.

⬤ Covid-19 measures: Avoid peak times at busy spots (going early, late or midweek), don’t arrange to meet in large groups, observe social distancing, and park considerately — leave room for farmers, locals and emergency services to pass.

⬤ Check websites before travelling for the latest updates on what’s open and what’s not.

⬤ Responsible walkers always respect private property. Keep accompanying dogs on leads when crossing private land or walking near livestock.

Roz Purcell is a best-selling author and the founder The Hike Life. She has donated her fee for this article to Mountain Rescue Ireland; see mountainrescue.ie

