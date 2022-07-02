| 11.1°C Dublin

Roz Purcell's 30 best walks with a wild swim in Ireland

From secret coves to hidden waterfalls, Roz picks stunning hikes in every province with a cooling dip en route 

Roz Purcell's best hikes and dips around Ireland

Roz Purcell

Route type: Point A to B Starting point: St Kevin’s Church, Hollywood Finishing point: Glendalough Round Tower Distance: 26km Elevation: 650m Approx time: 8 hours Parking: Yes (on-road parking available after mass times) Fee: No Dog friendly: Yes Firstly, don’t let the distance put you off; you can break this hike up into shorter sections. For example, the 11km section of trail starting at Ballinagee and finishing at Glendalough brings you by some of the best features on the trail.

Leinster


1. The hike: St Kevin’s Way, Wicklow

The trail gives a lovely perspective of Wicklow, weaving through forests and between some of the best-known peaks, and down into Glendalough, ending at the Round Tower. The trail is also very well marked. This trail follows the route that St Kevin took when he left Hollywood to seek a life of solitude in Glendalough.

The dip: St Kevin’s Pool

