Roz Purcell's 30 best walks with a wild swim in Ireland

Route type: Point A to B Starting point: St Kevin’s Church, Hollywood Finishing point: Glendalough Round Tower Distance: 26km Elevation: 650m Approx time: 8 hours Parking: Yes (on-road parking available after mass times) Fee: No Dog friendly: Yes Firstly, don’t let the distance put you off; you can break this hike up into shorter sections. For example, the 11km section of trail starting at Ballinagee and finishing at Glendalough brings you by some of the best features on the trail.

The trail gives a lovely perspective of Wicklow, weaving through forests and between some of the best-known peaks, and down into Glendalough, ending at the Round Tower. The trail is also very well marked. This trail follows the route that St Kevin took when he left Hollywood to seek a life of solitude in Glendalough.

Swim type: River pool

Entry point: This fantastic swimming spot is situated halfway along the trail between Hollywood and Glendalough, or just near the start if you’re setting out from Ballinagee. It is well marked from the trail with a wooden sign so you don’t miss it. The water is a deep copper colour and the pool is much bigger than a regular rock pool. There’s no graceful way of getting in and out of the pool, just slowly getting in from the bank one foot at a time as you brace for the cold. Please note that this pool is not deep enough for jumping in.



2. The hike: Lough Bray

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Lough Bray Parking

Distance: 7km Elevation: 290m Approx time: 2-2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

This is my go-to hiking spot from Dublin city. Lough Bray Loop is one of the nearest trails to escape to, and it offers two route options: the full 7km, which loops around both Lough Bray Upper and Lower, or a shorter 3.5km, which loops around Lough Bray Upper — perfect for when you only have an hour. The viewing point at Eagles Crag, midway along the hike, gives incredible views onto both lakes and toward the Irish Sea, Bray, Greystones and the Great Sugarloaf. The trail isn’t marked. However, on a clear day, it is easy to follow the narrow path in the heather. This trail can be very boggy, so be sure to wear appropriate footwear.

The dip: Lough Bray Upper

Swim type: Lake

Entry point: It’s best to enter from the car-park side, or just along the right side of the lake, where the ground is lower, making it easier to get into the water. The lake is a popular spot for post-hike dips, Suping and more during the summer months. Be prepared for flies on warm summer evenings. The water is dark so, as with all lakes, beware of hidden rocks in the water.

3. The hike: Lugnaquilla

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Baravore Car Park

Distance: 13.5km Elevation: 790m Approx time: 5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

Lugnaquilla is Leinster’s highest peak, with a long plateau summit, making it very distinctive on the Wicklow Mountain landscape. The hike is tough and most definitely only for those with good experience and navigation skills as there are no markings and the terrain makes finding trails very difficult. The start of the hike brings you through Fraughan Rock Glen and up alongside the Fraughan Rock Waterfall, which offers, in my opinion, one of Wicklow’s greatest views. All of this makes Lugnaquilla a fantastic and challenging route.

The dip: Coolalingo Falls

Swim type: Waterfall

Entry point: From the Baravore Car Park, 10 minutes back the road toward Glenmalure Lodge (a great spot for food). You can find Coolalingo Falls on Google Maps. There is a small entry point just off the road. You will then follow a short trail down a steep bank to the falls.

4. The hike: Spinc White Route Trail

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Glendalough Upper Car Park

Distance: 9km Elevation: 471m Approx time: 2.5-3 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: €4 (coins)

Dog-friendly: Yes

One of Wicklow’s most popular trails, the Spinc White Route offers everything you would want in a hike — forest trails, incredible mountain views, a waymarked trail and, of course, a few spots for a refreshing dip. One thing to mention is, considering the popularity of this trail, it is best to head midweek or early on weekends. There is the option of parking at the free car park in Laragh and taking the Derrybawn trail to the start point of this hike, if you would like a longer trail, or when the upper car park is full.

The dip: Glenealo River

Swim type: Rock pool in river

Entry point: When hiking the trail clockwise, about half-way around the loop, once you come off the boardwalks and begin hiking along the Miner’s Path, you’ll cross a bridge over the Glenealo River and veer right to start your descent back toward Glendalough Lake. The river runs along to your right here and, on the route down, you’ll see a number of small rock pools perfect for a dip. The pools give stunning views down into Glendalough, making it probably the most scenic dip spot in Ireland!

5. The hike: Bray Head, Wicklow

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Cliff Walk Car Park

Distance: 2.2km Elevation: 194m Approx time: 30-45 mins

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Bray Head is very close to south Dublin city, and offers early risers the perfect sunrise lookout point. The hill is a steep but quick hike, a perfect option for someone with limited time. Hikers have the option of continuing on from Bray Head to Greystones via the clifftop, which is an alternative route to the popular Bray-to-Greystones Lower Cliff Walk.

The dip: Naylor’s Cove

Swim type: Beach

Entry point: From the Cliff Walk Car Park, walk down the trail toward Bray seafront. After approximately 100m, you’ll see a trail to your right leading to steps down onto Naylor’s Cove. This is a very rocky cove. However, it’s beautiful on a warm, sunny day, and you can also see the remains of the old Bray bathing pool walls.

6. The hike: Tara Hill, Slí na n-Óg, Wexford

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Tara Hill Walking Trail (Blue) Car Park or locally known as the Crab Tree.

Distance: 5.4km Elevation: 200m Approx time: 1-1.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

There are two trail options on Tara Hill. The Slí na n-Óg is the most challenging, as it brings you to the top of Tara Hill. It is marked with blue waymarkers. For a relatively small hill at 252m, the trail offers a huge amount along route, from famine village ruins, the table rock, and summit views across the Irish Sea to Snowdon in Wales, up to the Wicklow mountains, and down to south Wexford. Tara Hill also hosts an impressive cairn.

The dip: Ballymoney Beach

Swim type: Beach

Entry point: The beach is a short, six-minute drive from your starting point. Wexford is spoilt when it comes to beautiful, sandy beaches, and Ballymoney is the perfect post-hike dip. The beach itself has lots of mini coves surrounding it for a private dip and offers one of the most incredible sunrise spots at this time of year.

7. The hike: Devil’s Glen Forest Waterfall Walk

Route type: Looped (red arrows)

Starting point: Devil’s Glen Car Park, Clora, Wicklow.

Distance: 5.2km Elevation: 130m Approx time: 1.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

This is a lovely forest hike that offers two marked trails. The forest is very easy to get to as it’s situated near Ashford, just off the M11. It’s one of my favourite dog-friendly forest trails in Wicklow that feels like you’re a million miles away from anywhere. The trail is relatively quiet for Wicklow, and hosts stunning features like the waterfall and winding picturesque trails through woodland. It is especially stunning coming into autumn.

The dip: Devil’s Glen Waterfall

Swim type: Waterfall/river

Entry point: The trail brings you close by the waterfall, making the dip spot accessible from the trail. It’s rocky and slippy at the entry point, so be mindful when getting in. The pool beneath the waterfall can become smaller in the summer months, but still offers enough space for a refreshing dip.

8. The hike: Glenbarrow Eco Trail

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Glenbarrow Trailhead Parking

Distance: 7km Elevation: 141m Approx time: 2 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

The Slieve Blooms are one of Ireland’s best and most accessible hiking locations. This trail takes you by the spectacular three-tier Clamp Hole Waterfall, as well as a deserted village and a beautiful forest path at the start of the hike.

The dip: Barrow Waterfall and River

Swim type: River

Entry point: There is an access point at the lower falls. However, if you continue further up along the trail and past the waterfall, you will see rock pools in the Barrow River down to your right. A short, steep descent down the riverbank will allow you to get in for a refreshing dip.

Munster

9. The hike: Lough Mohra

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Lough Mohra and Rath Beag Loop Walk

Distance: 7.5km Elevation: 316m Approx time: 2 hours

Parking: Yes (very small lay-by parking available for 4-5 cars)

Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Lough Mohra is situated in the Comeragh Mountains. The trail is an easy-to-follow forest road which leads up to a stile, where you follow a short trail along a grassy slope to reveal the magnificent Lough Mohra. This is a great family-friendly walk. This lesser-known lake in the Comeraghs is much quieter than the now-popular Coumshingaun. The summit of Knockanaffrin is a sharp, triangle-shaped peak that towers over the lake, sheltering it from the west and creates an impressive view from the lake.

The dip: Lough Mohra

Swim type: Lake

Entry point: There are several easy access points into the lake. The lake is a dark colour and shallow before getting very deep in the centre. It’s a great place to plan a picnic and enjoy some peace and quiet in the Comeraghs.

10. The hike: Ardmore Cliff Walk

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Ardmore Village (Cliff House Hotel)

Distance: 4.2km Elevation: 82m Approx time: 1 hour

Parking: Yes Fee: On street parking

Dog-friendly: Yes

Ardmore Cliff Walk is a very popular, family-friendly trail. It’s a great activity to fit in if you’re visiting Waterford. Along the short trail, you get great views of the rugged cliffs, an old shipwreck, a castle and an old World War II observation post. On a side note, Ardmore village is a great destination spot for anyone travelling throughout Ireland, offering lots to do within a small radius.

The dip: Goat Island

Swim type: Beach

Goat Island is my favourite beach in Waterford. A stunning hidden beach with high cliff walls, caves and rock features. Goat Island is five minutes from the start point by car. Parking is available with ramp access down to the beach. You can also opt for a dip at Ardmore Beach, which is located at the trail start.

11. The hike: Glengarra Millennium Trail

Route type: Loop

Starting point: Glengarra Woods Car Park

Distance: 7km Elevation: 340m Approx time: 2 hour

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

This is a great forest for hikes near the Limerick/Tipperary/Cork border. Glengarra offers people a mix of different trail options and even an access onto the Galtee Mountains. The Millennium Loop runs alongside and then crosses the River Tar. Very near the start of the hike, along the trail to your right, there is a small waterfall and a rock pool on the river. This is a great spot to enjoy a dip post hike and refresh in the seriously cold Galtee Mountain water. This is also a lovely spot for a picnic, with picnic tables at the car park.

The dip: River Tar

Swim type: River

Entry point: From the start of the trail, descend the bank to the river. There are a few large, slippy stones to manoeuvre around before you sink into the rock pool.

12. The hike: Lough Curra

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Lough Curra Walks Car Park

Distance: 9.4km Elevation: 447m Approx time: 2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

Lough Curra is the highest lake in the Galtee mountain range. The trail brings you up along the Old Ice Road to the lake. The trail is a mix of forest, open mountain on a steep, grassy slope, and a final ascent up a rocky trail. When you arrive at Lough Curra, Galtymore, the highest peak in the Galtees, will be up to your left.

The dip: Lough Curra

Swim type: Lake

Entry point: Your arrival point from the trail is the best side to enter the lake. It is very shallow for a while, so be prepared to walk over some uneven rocks when getting in.



13. The hike: Kilkee Cliff Walk

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Diamond Rocks Café

Distance: 8km Elevation: 210m Approx time: 2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

A rival to the Cliffs of Moher, the Kilkee Cliffs are extraordinary and are free to access. The cliff walk isn’t guarded, so take caution, especially hiking with children. The trail passes incredible rock formations, a blow hole and picture-perfect viewpoints. The trail is easy to follow as it hugs along the coastline before returning to Kilkee via the road, or if you prefer, you can return the way you came.

The dip: Pollock Holes

Swim type: Sea rock pools

Entry point: The Pollock Holes are at the start of the trail out along the rough exposed rock. These are so impressive and, on a sunny day, are a bright turquoise colour against the dark charcoal-shaded rock that feels like underfloor heating on your feet. Ireland at its best!



14. The hike: Dunmore East Cliff Walk to Ballymacaw

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Dunmore East Cliff Walk

Distance: 14km Elevation: 323m Approx time: 3.5-4 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: On-street parking

Dog-friendly: Yes

Dunmore East Cliff Walk is a perfect summer hike. The hike is an out-and-back trail which tracks along the cliff edge, bringing you to stunning beaches along the way. You can make this trail shorter if you’re stuck for time. A nice suggestion for a 5km trail on this route would be out to Portally Cove and back.

The dip: Portally Cove, Rathmoylan Cove or Ballymacaw along the trail

Swim type: Beach

Entry point: Each beach is accessed easily from the trail. My favourite one to swim in is Ballymacaw, but I also love exploring Rathmoylan and its sea arches and caves at low tide.

15. The hike: Bray Head, Kerry

Route type: Loop

Starting point: Bray Head Car Park, Kerry

Distance: 5km Elevation: 239m Approx time: 1.5-2 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: Pay and display

Dog-friendly: Yes

Bray Head Kerry is situated on Valentia Island off the Iveragh Peninsula. Valentia Island is connected by a bridge, which is very near to the start of the trail. The hike covers the west side of the island, looping around Bray Head, but it’s worth exploring the rest of the island as it’s only 11km long, so you can squeeze it all in. Views along the trail take in Kerry Cliffs, Skellig Michael, across to Dingle and the Blasket Islands. While you’re exploring the island and area, you should book a tour out to Skellig Michael, one of the best experiences out west.

The dip: Valentia Island Sea Pools

Swim type: Sea rock pool

Entry point: This pool can be hard to find, but if you’re an adventurer, you’ll love the challenge. Head to St Brendan’s well, which is well-marked on Google and is very close to the start point. If you walk to the coastline from here and turn to walk right, you will see the rock pools down to your left. The rocks can be slippy getting down and suitable in low tide.

16. The hike: Moylussa

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Ballycuggaran Forest Car Park

Distance: 10km Elevation: 455m Approx time: 2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Clare’s highest peak, Moylussa, offers a moderate hike and rewarding views of Lough Derg. The hike is signposted. However, they can be easily missed, so keep alert. The trail is a mix of forest, open mountain and boardwalk, with a very steep section nearing the summit. The hike is situated near the town of Killaloe, which is a great place for a post-hike stroll, with fantastic food options and a gorgeous Sunday market.

The dip: Two-Mile-Gate

Across the road from the car park is a small bay and jetty into Lough Derg. It’s full of life during the summer months.

Swim type: Lake

Entry point: There are a few entry points here. If you walk past the bay in through the forest, you can find the jetties.

17. The hike: Mount Brandon

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Brandon Car Park, Ballybrack

Distance: 7.8km Elevation: 760m Approx time: 3-3.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

The highest peak outside of the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks. This route up Brandon is the most straightforward, following 15 stations of the cross up to the summit. This trail gives incredible views back toward Ballyferriter, The Three Sisters and Ballydavid Head. There are other trail options to summit Brandon from the Faha Car Park on the other side, if you fancy a more challenging hike, with Fermoyle beach over on that side for afterwards.

The dip: Brandon Creek

Swim type: Sea

Entry point: Eight-minute drive from the car park. There are two options here. There is a pier with a ramp leading into the water, or just beside that is a tiny, narrow cove with a rocky beach. You need to descend a very steep, grassy trail to access this section.

18. The hike: Knockomagh Wood Nature Trail, Lough Hyne Trail, Cork

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Lough Hyne from the car park

Distance: 2km Elevation: 197m Approx time: 1 hour

Parking: Yes, limited spaces on lay-by Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

A great short but steep hike in West Cork that offers fabulous views down onto Lough Hyne and surrounding areas. The area being a nature reserve means it offers hikers plenty of flora and fauna along route. The trail is easy to follow but can be extremely slippy after rainfall.

The dip: Lough Hyne

A favourite swimming spot among many in West Cork. The lake offers an incredible playground for water sports enthusiasts and hosts an exceptional array of wildlife. It is also a fantastic place to do night-time kayaking, with wild Atlantic sea kayaking to see the bioluminescence, explore the caves and star gaze.

Swim type: Marine sea lough

Entry point: From the car park, there is a ramp into the water.

Connaught

19. The hike: Tully Mountain/Letterhill

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Derryherbert Harbour

Distance: 5km Elevation: 134m Approx time: 1 hour

Parking: Yes, limited spaces on lay-by Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No (you pass through a working farm)

Tully Mountain stands alone along the coast of Connemara, and I guarantee, if you were ever driving through Connemara or hiking well-known summits like Diamond Hill or Mweelrea, you probably saw Tully from afar and thought, “What hike is that?” Tully is known as Letterhill to many locals and offers a moderate 5km hike to get 360-degree views along the coast and back toward Connemara National Park, the Maumturks and along up to the Sheeffry hills, Mweelrea, Ben Lugmore — you get the idea; it’s pretty breathtaking!

The dip: Glassilaun Beach

Swim type: Beach

Entry point: The beach, the best in Ireland in my opnion, is 20 minutes from Tully start point, offering white sand and bright, blue water, with a stunning view of Mweelrea Mountain to the north. There is a closer beach called Renvyle, which is also incredible if you’re stuck for time post hike.

20. The hike: Mweelrea

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Silver Strand Car Park

Distance: 9.5km Elevation: 775m Approx time: 4 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Mweelrea is Connaught’s highest peak. My favourite route and the most standard trail up is from the Silver Strand side. Mweelrea is a hard hike. It requires some navigating, correct gear and a serious bit of grit having to lift your legs up through boggy terrain and steep, grassy slopes. The views on Mweelrea are some of the best views on any Irish mountain. Looking out onto Galway on one side and Mayo on the other, you get views of all the nearby mountain ranges, and Silver Strand beach below looks like a tropical paradise.

The dip: Silver Strand

Swim type: Beach

Entry point: The car park where you started from is the same car park for the beach. The beach is also situated right beside The Lost Valley, which I recommend for a tour.

21. The hike: Croagh Patrick

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Murrisk Car Park

Distance: 7.4km Elevation: 744m Approx time: 3 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: Pay and display

Dog-friendly: No

Don’t let the fact that hundreds of people do this hike barefoot every year lead you to believe this is easy. Croagh Patrick, Ireland’s holy mountain, is a steep, relentless trail, but one of the most rewarding. One thing to note is there has been a huge restoration project in operation in recent times to manage the trail, which has made the last section of this hike a lot better for hikers. The trail is a distinctive pale rocky path which becomes a loose rock trail closer to the summit, so you do have to be mindful, especially on the descent. The views on top are incredible, but what’s most impressive is the church on the summit, built in 1905. Imagine carrying up those supplies!

The dip: Old Head Beach

Swim type: Beach

Entry point: Five minutes from Murrisk Car Park. An incredible beach that offers a mountainous view and clear waters.

22. The hike: Tourmakeady Forest Walk

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Tourmakeady

Distance: 4km Elevation: 134m Approx time: 1 hour

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Tourmakeady is situated between Lough Mask and the Partry mountains in south Mayo. This is a great forest area for anyone looking for beginner trails. The forest loop is well marked and offers a comfortable terrain, stopping off at the falls along route. The waterfalls are stunning and there is quiet a big pool at the falls for a dip. The best aspect of this trail is that it’s perfect for a rainy day — a well-sheltered woodland walk, and the rain makes the waterfall fuller. We don’t always have to wait for sunshine to get out!

The dip: Waterfall

Swim type: River

Entry point: The waterfall is accessed along the route. The trail comes to the waterfall about five minutes into the hike.

23. The hike: Benbulben

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Luke’s Bridge

Distance: 10.5km Elevation: 520m Approx time: 3-3.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

Ireland’s most distinctive mountain, Benbulben commands the nearby landscape with its long, flat summit and unique-looking cliff face. The hike itself is a hard hike in terms of terrain and navigating the trail. The first section is the hardest, climbing up along a boggy, grassy trail before hitting the long plateau of Benbulben to hike along the summit. If you’re looking for a shorter, easier option, you can opt for Benbulben Forest Loop, with tracks along the lower section of the mountain giving a fantastic perspective of the cliff face through beautiful woodland.

The dip: Bishop’s Pool

Swim type: Sea. Despite the name, it’s not actually a pool, more of a three-walled pool with a gap into the sea.

Entry point: Fifteen minutes from the start point toward Mullaghmore Head. You can put Bishop’s Pool into your GPS. From the roadside lay-by where you park, you descend along exposed sea rock (which can be slippy) to access the pool.

24. The hike: Errisbeg

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Roundstone village by O’Dowd’s Pub.

Distance: 6km Elevation: 277m Approx time: 2 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

If you’re looking for a moderate hike in Connemara, look no further. Errisbeg is the hill behind the iconic Dog’s Bay. However, the trail may be short and look easy from below, but it can be hard to navigate as there are no markings and multiple smaller peaks which can be disorientating when trying to locate the summit trig pillar. The view on the summit is beautiful down onto Dog’s Bay. It also offers a great view back toward Connemara National Park.

The dip: Dog’s Bay

Swim type: Beach

Entry point: A five-minute drive from Roundstone village, you’ll find Dog’s Bay and Gurteen Bay to enjoy crystal-clear waters and white, sandy beaches.

25. The hike: Benwee Head Loop

Route type: Looped

Starting point: Portacloy Beach

Distance: 12km Elevation: 420m Approx time: 4 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Benwee Head in Carrowteige is Ireland’s best ‘not so popular’ hiking spot. The trail brings you along the cliffs, allowing hikers to get out-of-this-world views of incredible sea stacks, sea arches and jaw-dropping cliffs. The trail passes by incredible locations like the Éire 63 sign, stags of Broadhaven, and An Dúna Fort. It’s a very remote stretch of trail along the coast and, like most cliff-edge hikes, requires a calm, clear day to enjoy the sites.

The dip: Portacloy Beach and pier

Swim type: Beach

Entry point: This is at the start point, so you can choose to swim before or after your hike. There are multiple swimming spots around this area from the beach to the pier, and some hidden coves dotted nearby.

26. The hike: Croaghaun Cliffs – Keem Bay to Benmore

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Keem Bay

Distance: 5.2km Elevation: 345m Approx time: 2-2.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: No

Croaghaun Cliffs in Achill are Ireland’s highest sea cliffs and the third highest in Europe. When you hike up to them, you will feel like you’re on the edge of the world, and you’ll have pretty sore calves from the gradient. Croaghaun Cliffs are beside Croaghaun Mountain, which you can continue on to along this trail if you have the time and ability. There are multiple trails to explore Croaghaun, but the most straightforward is from Keem Bay up along the steep, grassy trail to the signal tower and across a narrow track along the cliffs and back.

The dip: Keem Bay

Swim type: Beach

Entry point: Car park. Keem Bay is a C-shaped, white, sandy beach, enclosed by high, grassy slopes, cliffs and peaks on either side. The spot has become very popular in recent years, so it’s best to go early in the day.

Ulster

27. The hike: Slieve Binnian

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Carrick Little Car Park

Distance: 10.7km Elevation: 600m Approx time: 3-3.5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Slieve Binnian is one of the best hikes in the Mournes. The loop takes in some spectacular views. Hiking this route clockwise is favourable to enjoy the views of Ben Crom Reservoir and its surrounding mountains on the route down. The trail is not marked. However, on a clear day, there is a well-worn trail visible.

The dip: Blue Lough

Swim type: Lake

Entry point: Taking on the hike clockwise, descending from Binnian summit and down into the col between Binnian and Slievelamagan, the trail turns sharply right to head back toward the car park. Along this section, you’ll see a large lake to your left. This is Blue Lough, a great spot to enjoy a break or refreshing dip.

28. The hike: Sliabh Liag

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Sliabh Liag Car Park

Distance: 12.7km Elevation: 670m Approx time: 5 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: Pay and display

Dog-friendly: No

Sliabh Liag cliffs offer incredible views, even just from the upper car park. Taking on this hike is a challenge, and hiking out to the summit will require a good head for heights, as well as scrambling experience. The view from the Bunglass view point at the upper car park alone is remarkable, but the views from the summit looking back along the cliffs makes this hard hike worth it!

The dip: Fintra Beach

Swim type: Beach

Entry point: Fintra Beach offers hikers a sandy beach with beautiful clear water. It is 20 minutes from Sliabh Liag Car Park en route back to Killybegs. An incredible beach made even more unique with a GAA pitch close by, from afar, it is a remarkable view.

29. The hike: Slieve Doan

Route type: Out and back

Starting point: Ott Car Park

Distance: 6.7km Elevation: 300m Approx time: 2 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Slieve Doan is an amazing hike for beginners to dip their feet into the Mourne Mountains. The summit offers the best 360-degree view of the Mourne peaks and an incredible view looking out over Silent Valley Reservoir. The trail is not marked. However, there is a well-worn trail to the summit. The last section of the hike requires a small bit of scrambling. When you’re on the summit looking out onto the reservoir, you’ll see your swimming spot, Lough Shannagh, down to your right.

The dip: Lough Shannagh

Swim type: Lake

Entry point: Lough Shannagh is along the route to Doan summit. When hiking to Doan, you cross over the Mourne wall via a stile and walk straight along a grassy path. Here you will see Lough Shannagh appear in front of you. The trail to Doan curves around left to avoid the lake, but you can take a short detour off trail to get to the lake.

30. The hike: Causeway Route

Route type: A to B

Starting point: Dunseverick Castle Car Park to the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre (you can get a bus back to Dunseverick or walk out and back along the trail)

Distance: 9km Elevation: 200m Approx time: 2.5-3 hours

Parking: Yes Fee: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

A gorgeous cliff-walk experience along a well-worn gravel and grassy trail. The trail starts at the very cool Dunseverick Castle and takes you along the cliffs to the Giant’s Causeway, and you get a completely new perspective by looking down onto the impressive Amphitheatre and the Giant’s Causeway rock features from up high. The trail is exposed along the cliff edge, so caution is needed.

The dip: Dunseverick Rock Pools

Swim type: Sea pools

Entry point: From the Dunseverick Castle Car Park, head toward Dunseverick Harbour. Just before the harbour, out to your left, you’ll see a patch of sand and a large section of exposed rock. Here is where the rock pools can be found.

Dogs

If you’re taking your furry friend along, they should be kept on a leash at all times

Swimming safety



⬤ Check the weather, leave word of where you’re going and when you’ll be back, and pack smart.

⬤ A fully charged phone, water and snacks, layers of appropriate clothing and sturdy footwear are essential for most walks. Bring a bag for rubbish, and clean shoes and socks in the boot for afterwards.

⬤ Keep dogs on a lead.

⬤ Never swim alone and check tides and currents before entering the water. It is safest to swim parallel to shore.

⬤ Don’t jump in if you are unsure of the depth.

⬤ Don’t stay in too long if the water is very cold, and make sure to warm up properly when you get out. If you are in doubt about the safety of a swimming location, then don’t swim there.