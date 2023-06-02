From secret coves to hidden waterfalls – Roz Purcell's guide to the 30 best walks with a wild swim in Ireland

Roz Purcell shares her guide to the best walks in Ireland with a cooling dip en route

Route type: Point A to B Starting point: St Kevin’s Church, Hollywood Finishing point: Glendalough Round Tower Distance: 26km Elevation: 650m Approx time: 8 hours Parking: Yes (on-road parking available after mass times) Fee: No Dog friendly: Yes Firstly, don’t let the distance put you off; you can break this hike up into shorter sections. For example, the 11km section of trail starting at Ballinagee and finishing at Glendalough brings you by some of the best features on the trail.