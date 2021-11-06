| 13.6°C Dublin

32 winter walks with the wow factor – and a cosy meal or pint at the finishing line

Looking for winter walks with a great pub, restaurant or café nearby? Pól Ó Conghaile, Adrian Hendroff, Helen Fairbairn and David Flanagan have one for every county 

The Giant's Causeway in Co Antrim

Pól Ó Conghaile, Adrian Hendroff, Helen Fairbairn and David Flanagan

1. Antrim

Ulster

Where: Portballintrae Causeway Loop. Park at the end of Beach Road in Portballintrae.

Difficulty: Moderate

