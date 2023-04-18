Viral photo of woman posing at Auschwitz sparks horror and online debate about Instagram tourism
Auschwitz museum shouldn’t have to remind visitors how to act respectfully at Nazi death camp
Saoirse Hanley
A photo of a young woman on a train track recently went viral for all the wrong reasons. The tourist was a visitor to Auschwitz, the site of the former extermination camp in Poland, which attracted two million visitors a year before Covid. The train track she was sitting posing on is one that once led over a million people to their death at the hands of the Nazis between 1940 and 1945.