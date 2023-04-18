Viral photo of woman posing at Auschwitz sparks horror and online debate about Instagram tourism

Auschwitz museum shouldn’t have to remind visitors how to act respectfully at Nazi death camp

A photo of a young woman on a train track recently went viral for all the wrong reasons. The tourist was a visitor to Auschwitz, the site of the former extermination camp in Poland, which attracted two million visitors a year before Covid. The train track she was sitting posing on is one that once led over a million people to their death at the hands of the Nazis between 1940 and 1945.