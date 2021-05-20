Vacation and a vaccine? From Dracula's Castle to New York, some tourist sites are offering shots to visitors

Hoping to add incentive for travellers to visit - and join the ranks of the fully vaccinated - some tourist sites are offering coronavirus vaccines to visitors.

In the United States, 47% of adults were fully vaccinated as of Monday, with nearly 60pc having had at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency announced new guidelines for fully vaccinated people last week, saying they no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in many circumstances.

Ireland had administered almost two million vaccine doses as of Tuesday, with over 500,000 people now fully vaccinated, according to the HSE's figures.

Many countries have a lack of vaccine supply, but other states and businesses have gotten creative with their efforts to encourage more residents to get vaccinated, offering free doughnuts, beers, fries - or an entry in a $1 million lottery.

Over the weekend, the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama let people who got tested or vaccinated take two laps around the track in a "race to end" the pandemic.

New York

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, announced earlier this month that New York City was planning to "put mobile vaccination sites where the tourists are" as part of an effort to bring visitors back.

He named oft-visited locations such as Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park and the High Line as potential sites and said the city would use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We think this is a positive message to tourists - come here, it's safe, it's a great place to be, and we're going to take care of you," he said at a news conference. "We're going to make sure you get vaccinated while you're here with us."

New York City expanded vaccination offerings to tourists after the state updated its requirements to allow all U.S. residents 12 and older to get the shot.

Dracula's Castle

Officially called Bran Castle, the site in Romania's Transylvania region, is offering weekend vaccination events through June 6. The attraction is also offering free entry to the Medieval Torture Instruments Exhibition.

Visitors to Romania from several countries including the United States must self-quarantine for 14 days if they are not vaccinated or if they cannot present proof of a negative coronavirus test performed within 72 hours of departure to the country.

Alaska

With the number of cruise travellers expected to be at nearly zero this year, Alaska is facing a significant tourism drought.

But those who do visit the state and need a vaccination can get one at the state's four big airports starting June 1, according to the Alaska Travel Industry Association. Those airports are: Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport, Juneau International Airport and Ketchikan International Airport.

The state in February stopped requiring tourists to take a coronavirus test before visiting.

The Maldives

Speaking on CNBC last month, Maldives Tourism Minister Abdulla Mausoom said the country was planning to offer visitors vaccinations on arrival as part of a plan to revive tourism.

The '3V' strategy would encourages tourists to “visit, vaccinate, and vacation", he said, though a timeline for the programme has not yet been revealed.

The archipelago consists of over 1,000 islands, with some 130 occupied by holiday resorts. About 61pc of its population has vaccination coverage, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

"Once the country gets vaccinated, then we will move on to '3V' tourism," Mausoom said.

- Pól Ó Conghaile

Six Flags Great America

The Illinois theme park - home to rides including Demon, Goliath and Giant Drop - is having mobile vaccination teams on-site the first weekend of June.

The self-proclaimed "Thrill Capital of the Midwest" is also providing 50,000 tickets to the state for newly vaccinated residents of Illinois through education campaigns and local health-department programs.