Monday 12 March 2018

Would you try the world's biggest swing? Six daredevil trips for travel junkies

AJ Hackett's Nevis Swing in New Zealand. Photo: bungy.co.nz
Zip World Velocity, with speeds of over 100mph. Photo: Zipworld.co.uk.

Mark McConville & Pól Ó Conghaile

If you're gonna have an adventure, it might as well put the heart across you, right?

We've scoured the planed for six of the world's best travel adventures, from 'SkyJumps' off communications towers to Europe's fastest rollercoaster.

WATCH: Thrills, swings and zip-lines... Which terrifying travel adventure would you try? #LoveTravel in association with AA Ireland

Posted by Independent.ie Travel on Saturday, March 10, 2018

Would you try the world's biggest swing? The Nevis sends you soaring through a 300m arc in a canyon new Queenstown, New Zealand.

Or what about its fastest zip-line? Velocity is closer than you think in Snowdonia, Wales - shooting riders at speeds of up to 100mph over a quarry lake...

That's just the beginning. Take a look at our video, and see which adrenaline-fuelled adventure you'd try next.

Are you brave enough?

Online Editors

