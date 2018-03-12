Would you try the world's biggest swing? Six daredevil trips for travel junkies
If you're gonna have an adventure, it might as well put the heart across you, right?
We've scoured the planed for six of the world's best travel adventures, from 'SkyJumps' off communications towers to Europe's fastest rollercoaster.
Would you try the world's biggest swing? The Nevis sends you soaring through a 300m arc in a canyon new Queenstown, New Zealand.
Or what about its fastest zip-line? Velocity is closer than you think in Snowdonia, Wales - shooting riders at speeds of up to 100mph over a quarry lake...
That's just the beginning. Take a look at our video, and see which adrenaline-fuelled adventure you'd try next.
Are you brave enough?
Online Editors