WATCH: Take a peek inside two of the trendiest motorhomes on the Irish market

Two motorhome experts walked us through its rise in popularity in recent years.

Campervan experts Brian Lacey and Damian McElchar are exhibiting at this year's Holiday World Show at the RDS.

The expo has over 1,000 experts providing more travel inspiration than ever. One of the largest sections of the sprawling showcase is the caravans and motor homes, with dozens of companies vying to show off their custom and specialist motorhomes.

The centrepiece of Donaghey Motorhomes' stand is the Hymer Premium Line B 668, which costs around €132k, but it comes fully kitted with everything you need, according to exhibitor Damian McElchar. "You have everything in this. Everything that you have at home,"he said.

The German-built behemoth comes with fridge freezer, cooker, four-ring hob, toilet, hand basin, shower and plenty of storage and sleeping space for around four people. "We've noticed a big surge in customers in the last few years and it's a trend in Europe overall.

"People want to try something different. They might start out with a tent, then move to a caravan and once you get one of these motor homes, that's about as far as you can go." Close by, the Happy Campers stall shows off the businesses custom-made and converted campervans. The company's founder Brian Lacey turned his hobby into a career who work dried up during the recession.

This weekend, his showcase centrepiece is the Grand Tourer (below), which starts from €15,995, with plenty of optional features.

The Grand Tourer.. The campervan is designed for four people, with rear seats transforming into a sleeping space for two people and the built-in 'upstairs' sleeping two more people.

The Grand Tourer has a sink, two-ring cooker, a fridge freezer which can also work as a heater box and plenty of storage. "We base of camper vans to be every day cars as well, so they're a dual purpose vehicle," Brian said.

"These are an evolution on what some might call the old 'hippy vans' of the 1970s." The Holiday World Show is organised on behalf of the Irish Travel Agents Association. It runs in the RDS Simmonscourt until Sunday.

