Why 'working from holiday' could be 2021's hottest travel trend

With the office becoming obsolete, remote working could provide a change of scene for people after months taking Zoom calls in their bedrooms

Sick of the “boffice”? Can’t cope with yet more months working from the kitchen table? Maybe it’s time you took a workation.

Remote working is one of those trends Covid has poured petrol on this year. I’m writing this column from home. All over the world, office workers have spilled out to work from spare rooms (if they’re lucky). A mass return seems unlikely any time soon, and I think many of us will work remotely for at least a couple of days a week in future. A paradigm shift is under way.

What does this have to do with travel?