Why 'working from holiday' could be 2021's hottest travel trend

With the office becoming obsolete, remote working could provide a change of scene for people after months taking Zoom calls in their bedrooms
Sick of the “boffice”? Can’t cope with yet more months working from the kitchen table? Maybe it’s time you took a workation.
Remote working is one of those trends Covid has poured petrol on this year. I’m writing this column from home. All over the world, office workers have spilled out to work from spare rooms (if they’re lucky). A mass return seems unlikely any time soon, and I think many of us will work remotely for at least a couple of days a week in future. A paradigm shift is under way.
What does this have to do with travel?
Well, remote work can theoretically take place anywhere. Once the broadband’s good, what difference does it make if you are in your shed, a remote Airbnb in Co Donegal, or chatting with colleagues on Teams from the sunny Seychelles?
Of course, sub-letting your house or apartment and ‘working from holiday’ may be a pipe dream for parents with school runs, or people caring for loved ones, but for workers without such attachments who are fed up of their own four walls, the prospect may be tempting.
With tourism in hibernation, destinations around the world are also tapping into the trend. Barbados, with strict quarantines in place, has launched a $263 permit allowing people to work remotely from the Caribbean for a year.
Iceland will now allow foreign nationals from countries not requiring a visa to stay six months, as long as they are employed elsewhere and earn at least €6,200 a month.
Estonia, Dubai and Georgia are just a few others who have targeted “location-independent” workers with long-stay offers making the quarantines worthwhile. Croatia plans to introduce a “digital nomad passport”, too.
Long-stay remote workers are not technically tourists, but the hope is that they will rent unused Airbnbs, spend at restaurants and explore in their downtime, filling in the visitor vacuum. And it sure beats a cubicle.
Hotels and resorts have been targeting workationers, too, pitching vacant rooms and villas as workspaces with Wi-fi and winter sun. This month, Portugal’s Quinta do Lago (pictured) launched Work & Play packages at its cottages from €2,365 a month. A chunk of change, sure, but tempting for those who can afford (or expense) it.
“Quinta do Lago is the perfect home office,” GM Mark McSorley says. “It is the ideal destination for young professionals looking to work hard, play hard and experience a change of scene after nearly a full year of taking Zoom calls in their bedroom.”
From long-term rentals in Lanzarote to apartments in Aruba, my inbox has seen a trickle of similar offers this year.
Workations could whisk us out of the daily churn, away from home distractions, and provide a creative boost in a fresh, focused environment. Just don’t confuse them with a holiday. As we all know, having the office on our smartphones is the perfect way to ruin a good break.
