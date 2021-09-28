| 10°C Dublin

Why shoulder season looks like the sweet spot for overseas travel next year

Pól Ó Conghaile

Spain, Mallorca Expand

Thought staycation prices were high this year?

Brace yourself for more bill shock – with sun holidays.

Yesterday, Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson added his voice to those predicting price surges during peak seasons next year. With fewer flights thanks to Covid’s cull, pent-up demand and a backlog of rescheduled bookings, families looking to squeeze a sun holiday into Easter, July or August of 2022 could be facing a perfect pricing storm.

