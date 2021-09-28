Why shoulder season looks like the sweet spot for overseas travel next year

Thought staycation prices were high this year?

Brace yourself for more bill shock – with sun holidays.

Yesterday, Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson added his voice to those predicting price surges during peak seasons next year. With fewer flights thanks to Covid’s cull, pent-up demand and a backlog of rescheduled bookings, families looking to squeeze a sun holiday into Easter, July or August of 2022 could be facing a perfect pricing storm.

One piece of advice is to book early. Another is to book in the shoulder months of June, September and early October.

These are when flight, package and villa prices drop off peak. Crowds are also thinner, but the Med remains warm, and the weather reliably sunny (perhaps even sweeter than the incinerating highs of summer). Clearly, the latter isn’t an option for families with children in school – my own included. But for younger folk, those without kids, empty-nesters or families with preschool children, it should be.

When our kids are grown up, I picture bolting for the Greek Islands in September, with snorkel and sunscreen in the carry-ons. If our brave new hybrid world pans out, we may even be able to bring the laptops and spend a few weeks working from holiday.

It’s not just about sun, either. As September tips into October, think of autumn foliage and festivals like Barcelona’s La Mercè into the bargain. Imagine grape grazing in the Loire Valley, food grazing in Tuscany or walking the Portuguese Camino.

These places won't be crowd-free, but they will be less manic. And that’s another big plus in our new age of the outdoors and social distancing.

Facing a supply-and-demand headache next summer, it will be a case of ‘a staycation once again’ for many.

We fell back in love with Ireland during the pandemic, and I can see savvy travellers saving their jet-setting for shorter trips in the spring and autumn.

This isn’t a new tip. A few years ago, British Airways worked with psychologist Cliff Arnall on a post-summer campaign. They identified September as a month when people were increasingly mapping out trips for the months and year ahead, and not just for practical reasons.

Focusing on our next break helps to interrupt "stress pathways", Arnall suggested.

With those pathways pointing to high prices next summer, it may be time to look over your shoulder season.