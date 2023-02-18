| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Who do you think books more of our holidays, men or women?

Pól Ó Conghaile

Pól Ó Conghaile Expand

Close

Pól Ó Conghaile

Pól Ó Conghaile

Pól Ó Conghaile

Who do you think books more holidays — women or men?

A new trends report by US-based WeTravel found that women account for over 60pc of all tour operator bookings through its platform. “Women dominate travel purchasing,” it said.

Most Watched

Privacy