Who do you think books more of our holidays, men or women?

Who do you think books more holidays — women or men?

A new trends report by US-based WeTravel found that women account for over 60pc of all tour operator bookings through its platform. “Women dominate travel purchasing,” it said.

Does the same hold in Ireland? I checked in with several travel agents and tour operators to find out.

Tour America said 64pc of its bookings were made by women in 2022. Sunway’s figures are around 65pc.

“Based on casual conversations I have had on the phones and the Holiday World Show in the last few weeks, it is normally the wife making the booking on behalf of a couple travelling together,” was the response from Sabrina Mahony of TD Active Holidays.

Irish luxury travel company Oroko says 58pc of its bookings were by women in 2022, but that this rose to 61pc in January. The trend points to more women booking “on behalf of their other half, their family or themselves”, says its managing director, Brendan Breen.

So, my straw polling suggests that women book more holidays than men.

But why? Are men idle idiots? Do women find more enjoyment in plotting escapes? And why am I generalising? The topic is tempting me into all kinds of unscientific speculation. But, damn it, it’s fun.

Part of the answer may be that the number of trips by women is growing — be it for business, as older or solo travellers, or on group or activity-based holidays.

There are also more female-only group tours available — with Galz Gone Wild, Earth’s Edge or Intrepid, for example. But women seem to be clicking ‘book’ for the majority of holidays taken by couples and families, too.

“I suppose it’s a big purchase, and they’re the decision-makers when it comes to where we go with the family, or on their own,” says Mary Denton of Sunway.

Women also spend more on holidays, she adds — “anything from €150 to €200 more on a booking”.

So it turns out us men aren’t just lazy, but tight!

However, this doesn’t impact on how Sunway markets its holidays, Denton says.

“Men and families, or whatever, would all have an input into where we go on our holidays. It’s probably the women that actually make the booking. I don’t think there’s any particular reason why.”

Brendan Breen of Oroko has some other ideas. “In general, females are usually more organised and get to the planning much quicker,” he says.

“They are also well aware of the school calendar and what their friends and families are booking, and trying to be ahead of the game to get the best deal.”

Women prefer conducting holiday research “and asking the big questions”, Breen says, as well as adding extras like kids’ club or tour reservations. And returning female customers tend to build relationships with travel specialists, “contributing to the higher percentage throughout the year”.

Oroko says partners and families do contribute to the final holiday decisions, however.

I’ll bet they enjoy the results, too.