When the masks slip - 'Irish hospitality has been brilliant, but in fudging the rules, we’re only fooling ourselves'

Pól Ó Conghaile

Covid rules may feel unfair in hospitality. But in fudging them, we’re only fooling ourselves, writes Pól Ó Conghaile

‘Sit wherever ye like!”

That was the friendly message greeting us in one café this summer.

We’d stopped to break a journey, and felt the glow of good hospitality. But then it struck us. Nobody asked to see our Covid passes. No staff were wearing face coverings.

