What makes a great hotel breakfast? Here are eight essential ingredients...

A good breakfast isn’t just a meal; it’s a state of mind. I felt that at the Granville Hotel in Waterford this week.

The room was a blend of old-school elegance and casual comfiness (I felt fine in my trainers).

The self-serve area was small but perfectly formed, with enough local breads, pastries, cheeses and other goodies to create interest but not option paralysis.

Cooked options included a Full Irish with local meats, as well as gluten-free and “plant-based” alternatives. My eggs Benedict came on a mini blaa.

Staff dipped in with fresh pours and sprinklings of chat without ever overstaying. And that’s not even starting on the ‘organic porridge experience’ with its choice of whiskey drizzles.

I liked the meal, and the little glow it gave me. And it was fairly priced at €12.95 (continental) or €15.95 (full).

It got me thinking. The pandemic bashed hotel breakfasts. (Remember those social-distancing stickers, or fruit wrapped in plastic? Eew.) But it also allowed hotels and guesthouses to explore change.

Some have bounced back to buffets. Others, like Cahernane House in Killarney or No 1 Pery Square in Limerick, have gone full à la carte, leaning into the luxury element while also reducing waste.

Some have introduced small changes, like the ‘breakfast boxes’ at Hotel 67 in Killarney, or the tiered trays of treats and smoothies at the Doolin Inn.

The bravest of all continue to herd cats... sorry, I mean ask Irish guests to book (and honour) breakfast slots.

Breakfasts differ depending on a stay’s size or star rating. They can also be very personal (coffee or tea? Save for smoked salmon, should fish ever feature?).

But I do think there are common themes or tips to work on.

1. Less is more

A cruise-ship breakfast, or Radisson Super Buffet, can be mind-blowing. But two great local cheeses can also be better than 12 meh ones.

2. Get the basics right

Real juice, good butter, fresh bread, bakes, and coffee that makes you go ‘ooh’. It sets a tone.

3. Full-Irish flexibility

It’s the cornerstone of any morning menu, but there’s a difference between lobbing out plasticky eggs and investing TLC. Having standard and small portion offerings (like Glenlo Abbey does) is essential these days, as are gluten-free and veggie options. But does anyone really eat those half-tomatoes?

4. Retire the toast basket

Speaking of things to ditch, have you ever finished a basket of toast? I’d drop mini tubs of jam and wrapped butter portions, too.

5. ‘Grab ‘n’ Go’

Takeaway coffee, pastries, fruit — it’s an easy fix for guests that can’t linger. Dublin’s Sandymount Hotel allows guests to pre-order the option, for example.

6. Lean into local

You don’t have to build your own beehives. And Nutella is non-negotiable. But sourcing local and responsibly produced food, and labelling it as such, supports community, creates a sense of place, is more sustainable and, I guarantee you, tastes better.

7. Serve to 11am

Ah, go on.

8. Have a feature

Ashford Castle has its baked ham on wheels; Harvey’s Point its omelette station. Smaller stays can have talking points too. Think of breakfast ‘desserts’, Neven Maguire’s porridge with Irish Mist and honey, or the cooked-to-order magic of Pax House or Castlewood House (pictured top) in Dingle.

A good breakfast is a guest’s parting impression. It’s a meal, and state of mind, worth investing in